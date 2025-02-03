While January is finally over, it certainly feels like we’re still in the depths of winter – and if you’re anything like us, you are dreaming of a getaway.

Whether you’re partial to a sun-soaked beach break (you can’t beat a ‘flop and drop’ holiday when you’re in need of some rest and relaxation) or an exciting city escape (if you’re looking for inspiration, The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, has shared the city breaks that won’t break the bank), the options within Europe and beyond are pretty much endless.

If it’s the cost that is holding you back, The Independent’s deal-hunters are experts in sourcing savings to make sure your travels are a little more budget-friendly. Case in point, you’ll find the best deals currently available at easyJet (as well as Tui) below, one of which could see you save up to £400 on your next trip. And keep scrolling for our top picks of trips that you can save on, from adventures in Iceland to a family-friendly holiday to Disneyland.

If you’re seeking rest and relaxation, we’d recommend making a bee-line for Occidental Sousse Marhaba in Tunisia, with its pools, spa and beachside location, it looks as though it’ll be the perfect place to unwind. With easyJet’s code (”JANSALE” for reference), you can save £50 on bookings that cost more than £500.

If you’re looking to explore the great outdoors, Iceland is the go-to destination. Whether you visit for the dramatic fjords or want to go whale watching (visit between April and September), you can expect one of nature’s most impressive shows. For a place to stay, easyJet has reduced the price of a trip to Berjaya Akureyri Hotel, where you’ll find two geothermal pools just a short drive away, by £100 when you use the code “JANSALE” when booking.

The resort has spa facilities and a rooftop infinity pool ( easyJet/Royal River Luxury Hotel )

For those with a larger budget and looking to enjoy a stay at an adults-only resort, a seven-night stay at the luxurious Royal River Luxury Hotel in Costa Adeje, Tenerife has been reduced by £400. The complex boasts spa facilities and a rooftop infinity pool with envious views. Sign us up.

If you’re a single parent or looking to take the kids on holiday on your own, you can save up to £100 on your next break, including on trips to Disneyland Paris. To benefit from the offer, all you need to do is use the code “ONEADULT”. This deal includes £50 off for the adult and then a further £25 off for each child – if you’re travelling with two children on your upcoming holiday, it will equate to a fairly hefty saving of £100.

Bay of turquoise-coloured water in Los Cristianos, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain ( Getty Images )

For a last-minute winter holiday deal, the low-cost airline has you covered because you can escape the cold, grey weather for sunshine and sandy beaches in no time. Whether you're craving sangria in Spain and after an all-inclusive resort in the Canary Islands, or perhaps a Red Sea retreat in Sharm El Sheikh is just the ticket to relaxation you need, there are plenty of discounted package deals. Plus, you can take advantage of low off-peak prices before demand for spring and summer holidays starts to rise.

