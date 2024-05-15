This TUI discount code will see you save on your next summer holiday

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If the warmer weather has you dreaming of your next beach holiday, look no further than TUI’s all-inclusive packages.

Whether you’re wistful for Greece or planning a trip to Croatia, there are deals for families, couples, solo travellers and friends.

Doing the hard graft for you, TUI’s holidays include flights, accommodation and transfers – so all you need to do is turn up.

Better yet, if you’re hoping to go away next month, we’ve got an exclusive TUI discount code that gives you £300 off a seven-night stay at a beachfront resort in Pharos, Cyprus. Here’s everything you need to know.

TUI discount code

To benefit from The Independent’s limited-time offer on TUI holidays, simply enter the code “DEAL300” at checkout for £300 off your seven-night stay.

TUI deal of the week

TUI’s deal of the week saves you £300 on a trip to Cyprus. The offer includes a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the adults-only Atlantica Golden Beach resort in Phahos, Cyrpus.

Prepare for a sunny holiday to Greece ( TUI )

Just a 15-minute drive from the centre, the resort is hidden among banana trees by a pebbly beach, with a lagoon-style pool being the focal point. As well as local sightseeing, you can enjoy the hotel’s restaurant, live music in the evenings and activities that range from darts to tennis.

Flights will depart on 30 June 2024 from Bristol, Cardiff, London Gatwick, Manchester and Newcastle Airport (minimum spend of £1500). You’ve got just five more days to snap up this sunny saving.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on holidays, try the links below: