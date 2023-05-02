Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

July remains one of the most popular month for packing bags and heading off on holiday, with many of the world’s most incredible cities, coasts and countrysides welcoming visitors from all around the world.

Falling in the middle of the school holidays and being the warmest part of the year (in the Northern Hemisphere, at least), for many it presents the perfect opportunity to jet off around the world in search of sun.

While some places can fall victim to terribly high temperatures, there are plenty of destinations that offer uninterrupted sun without the threat of record breaking heatwaves.

Despite the potential for higher prices and busier destinations at that time of year, anyone willing to look hard enough can find a good value. And if the ultimate goal is searching for sun, July presents options that range from both close by to far afield.

From exploring European cities and Greek Islands to adventures in Indonesia or Mexico, here’s our pick of the best destinations to visit for idyllic summer holidays.

Barcelona, Spain

Placa Reial, in Barcelona, is popular with tourists in the evening (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in July: 26C

26C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

The Catalan capital enjoys great weather even during the winter months, but July is the warmest and driest month of the year. Temperatures can regularly reach into the 30s, but don’t let that put you off this excellent city (just make sure you have air conditioning where you’re staying).

With miles of coastline and a gentle sea breeze, the availability of the beach and port areas provide a great alternative to rambling the narrow streets of the Gothic Quarter or visiting the historic sights. That said, the many cobbled streets provide some much-needed shade as well as dozens of cafe and bars to dip into if the mercury gets too high. The nights are milder and provide a great opportunity to see some of the sights, with the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell among those opening to visitors as late as 8.30pm.

The Azores, Portugal

The twin lakes of Sete Cidades (Getty Images)

Average temperature in July: 22C

22C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

Located in the Atlantic Ocean just over 1,500km from mainland Portugal, the Azores is a volcanic archipelago with excellent opportunities for adventure-type activities. With average highs of around 24C in July, the days are rarely swelteringly hot and rain is only seen on three days.

Ponte Delgada is the capital of the Azores, with a peculiar mix of architectural styles, including a Gothic entrance gate, Baroque religious retreats and even some examples of Moorish influence. Outside of the towns and cities, there are several areas of natural beauty, including the twin lakes at Caldeira das Sete Cidades, the Lagoa de Fodo lake and Parque Terra Nostra.

Bologna, Italy

Bologna’s Plaza Maggiore sits at the centre of the city (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in July: 25C

25C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

This city is famous for its university (the oldest continually operational one in the world) and porticoes (themselves a designated Unesco Heritage Site). Bologna may not receive the same level of attention as other Italian hotspots but it is certainly worth visiting.

With average highs of 30C in July (and virtually no rain), visitors are all but guaranteed sunshine as they discover the Plaza Maggiore and ascend the Asinelli towers. A true bastion of Italian cuisine, Bologna is an excellent dining destination and even has a food theme park a few miles outside of the city.

Provence, France

Lavender fields are a well-known sight in Provence (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in July: 24C

24C Hours of sunshine per day: 10

A historical province of France that has since been incorporated into the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region, Provence is perhaps most famous for the lavender that blossoms in its countryside and parks in the summer.

While Marseille, the capital of the region, is an attractive proposition for many tourists, smaller towns in the region, such as Aix-en-Provence, are far less crowded and provide an authentic experience of the French country. With it comes opportunities for hiking or cycling, while the many lakes, rivers and coastal areas provide a welcome relief if the days get too warm.

Santorini and the Cyclades, Greece

Oia, a village on Santorini (Getty Images)

Average temperature in July: 26C

26C Hours of sunshine per day: 13

With an incredible 13 hours of sunshine per day and average highs of 30C, it’s easy to see why the Cyclades – especially islands such as Santorini – have become so popular with tourists. The rows of white buildings on rugged coasts and cliffs makes for amazing photo opportunities, while the weather allows an opportunity to swim, sunbathe and explore to your heart’s content without worrying about pesky raindrops.

While there are over 220 islands in the Cyclades, the official tourism website includes extensive detail on 23 of them, including Ios, Neros and Mykonos. From picturesque towns to Unesco World Heritage Sites and the upscale partying of Mykonos, this Aegean island group has something for everyone, in addition to its amazing weather.

Canggu, Bali, Indonesia

Surfers during sunset at Batu Bolong Beach in Canggu (Getty Images)

Average temperature in July: 26C

26C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

A Southern Hemisphere destination that receives warm weather and little rain in July, Bali has increased in popularity in recent years and welcomed over six million foreign tourists in 2019. Steadily climbing in numbers again after stringent entry requirements during the Covid pandemic, A trip to Bali means embracing nature, whether it’s hikes through patches of jungle, treks up mountains or simply lying back on one of its famous beaches.

This is the destination for relaxation and sunshine, although those wanting specific activities can take advantage of numerous animal sanctuaries, temples and, in some areas, a big nightlife scene.

Tulum, Mexico

The Mayan Castle overlooking the beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in July: 29C

29C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

Situated on the Caribbean coastline on the eastern side of the Yucatan Peninsula, Tulum is well-known for its well-preserved ancient Mayan ruins along with white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters.

The Mayan castle sits on a rocky cliff overlooking one such beach – backed by forest and palm trees – while other natural attractions include various cenotes, areas where natural limestone bedrock has collapsed, revealing a natural pit and groundwater. With average highs of 33C, you may well need to visit one to cool off.

Namibia

Zebra and giraffes at a watering hole in Etosha National Park (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in July: 20C

20C Hours of sunshine per day: 10

July is the driest month in this part of southern Africa, with only 1mm of rain on average. While the temperatures aren’t as high as some other destinations – with average highs in the low 20s – and overnight temperatures sometimes dropping low (it is midwinter during July, after all), this month is one of the best times for safaris and spotting various wildlife. A visit to Etosha National Park offers the chance to see four of the “Big Five”: lions, elephants, black rhinos and leopards.

Other sights include the world’s highest sand dunes at Sossusvlei, as well as Deadvlei, a white clay pan desert. There are another four national parks in the country, including Skeleton Coast and Damaraland.

Oahu, Hawaii, USA

The coast of Oahu and Kualoa Ranch (Getty Images)

Average temperature in July: 25C

25C Hours of sunshine per day: 10

Oahu is the third-largest Hawaiian island, and with average highs of 29C and little rain, July is the perfect time to visit. The state capital, Honolulu, is a bustling metropolis akin to many other US cities, but its tropical setting and Polynesian influences stand it apart.

Waikiki Beach is the most famous on the island, but others such as Sunset Beach and Lanikai offer peace and tranquility in a more scenic setting. Together with the numerous national parks on the island, on Oahu you can find opportunities for hiking, surfing, cycling, snorkelling, and playing golf.

Hvar, Croatia

A view of Hvar harbour (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Average temperature in July: 27C

27C Hours of sunshine per day: 11

With average highs of over 30C and virtually no rainfall in July, Hvar is the perfect summer resort for island hopping in the uninterrupted sun. Located in the Adriatic Sea, there are regular ferries (taking between 50 minutes and two hours) from Split, the second largest city in Croatia.

With an old town of limestone streets not too dissimilar to that of Dubrovnik, Hvar is full of its own Dalmatian charm. The main activity here is sailing, whether doing it yourself or simply going on an island -opping tour, you’ll want to get out on the water in some way. For those who prefer to keep to land, the island has a host of impressive beaches, such as Dubovica and Pokonji Dol.

