9 best packing cubes to help keep your suitcase organised while travelling

For many, the one downside to travel is the process of packing, whether you’re someone who struggles to cram in items you regard as essentials (which, let’s face it, often aren’t), or you’re a traveller who can’t resist a spot of retail therapy when abroad. This, my friends, is where packing cubes come in.

Zippered cubes used to segregate different items are a traveller’s essential, putting you on the fast track to packing perfection. Their growing popularity has pushed manufacturers to produce versions designed with a range of requirements in mind.

Looking for a cube in which to store your favourite shirt? Consider one with an internal pocket in which you can place the jewellery you’ll wear with it. Travelling through several countries (and climates) that require everything from hiking gear to smarter outfits? Opt for cubes that have generous areas of transparent mesh, which make accessing different items quick and easy.

And, if you’re a packing cube obsessive like us, you can’t go wrong with colour-coordinated sets of multiple cubes.

Another factor is sustainability – a growing number of brands are using recycled materials or ones that have Bluesign certification – a global seal of approval for environment, health and production safety.

How we tested

As keen travellers, these particular travel cubes were certainly put through their paces – including while on a trip to India. We’re huge fans of travel cubes, and know what to look for.

We considered all aspects, whether it was the construction (we’re particularly keen on double and compression-style zips), rigidity (useful when it comes to more delicate items), and internal features, such as inner pockets. Only the best of the best made the cut, thanks to a process that focused firmly on the traveller’s wants and needs.

The best packing cubes for 2024 are: