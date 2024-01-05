Jump to content

9 best packing cubes to help keep your suitcase organised while travelling

These luggage lifesavers are the perfect companion for your next trip

Tamara Hinson
Friday 05 January 2024 12:26
<p>Our testing focused firmly on the traveller’s wants and needs </p>

Our testing focused firmly on the traveller’s wants and needs

(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

For many, the one downside to travel is the process of packing, whether you’re someone who struggles to cram in items you regard as essentials (which, let’s face it, often aren’t), or you’re a traveller who can’t resist a spot of retail therapy when abroad. This, my friends, is where packing cubes come in.

Zippered cubes used to segregate different items are a traveller’s essential, putting you on the fast track to packing perfection. Their growing popularity has pushed manufacturers to produce versions designed with a range of requirements in mind.

Looking for a cube in which to store your favourite shirt? Consider one with an internal pocket in which you can place the jewellery you’ll wear with it. Travelling through several countries (and climates) that require everything from hiking gear to smarter outfits? Opt for cubes that have generous areas of transparent mesh, which make accessing different items quick and easy.

And, if you’re a packing cube obsessive like us, you can’t go wrong with colour-coordinated sets of multiple cubes.

Another factor is sustainability – a growing number of brands are using recycled materials or ones that have Bluesign certification – a global seal of approval for environment, health and production safety.

How we tested

As keen travellers, these particular travel cubes were certainly put through their paces – including while on a trip to India. We’re huge fans of travel cubes, and know what to look for.

We considered all aspects, whether it was the construction (we’re particularly keen on double and compression-style zips), rigidity (useful when it comes to more delicate items), and internal features, such as inner pockets. Only the best of the best made the cut, thanks to a process that focused firmly on the traveller’s wants and needs.

The best packing cubes for 2024 are:

  • Best overall packing cube – Snugpak pakbox 4L: £9, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best packing cube for simplicity – Exped lear cube extra large: £44.95, Ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk
  • Best packing cube for organised travellers – Peak Design packing cube medium: £39, Wexphotovideo.com
  • Best packing cube for lightweight design – Vango Mesh bag set: £12, Vango.co.uk
  • Best packing cube for easy access – La Pochette small shoe carry: £45, Lapochette.co

Snugpak pakbox 4l

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 4l

Why don’t more packing cubes look (and feel) like this one? The Tardis-like pakbox (we tried the 4l version) has the features we value most – generous areas of transparent mesh make it easy to get to specific garments, while reinforced areas not only ramp up the rigidity (we used it to store a stack of delicate dresses) but offer a certain toughness we haven’t seen in similar products.

It’s also got the holy grail – a zip that wraps around three sides of the cube. We love the addition of a carry handle, too.

Go Travel triple packing cubes

  • Best: For value
  • Size: Set includes small (28cm x 12cm x 5cm), medium (29cm x 22cm x 5cm) and large (40cm x 28cm x 5cm)

As much as we love an organised suitcase, there’s a limit to how much money we want to spend in the pursuit of packing perfection, which is why we were overjoyed by the wallet-friendly price tag of this three-piece set.

The cubes offer the perfect balance of toughness and transparency – one side is opaque, while the other has a transparent mesh panel. Generous zips (on three sides of each cube) mean easy access, and although we’re aware this next factor has zero effect on performance, we loved the bright-orange hue.

Osprey ultra light packing cube large

  • Best: For bright colours
  • Size: 32cm x 20cm x 7cm

As we’ve mentioned, colours don’t add anything to quality, but there’s something wonderful about the brightness of this packing cube, which made the whole packing process somehow more enjoyable.

Colour aside, we also loved this one for its toughness, its sustainability (courtesy of Bluesign-approved fabrics) and the extra-large fabric handle.

Full disclosure – initially, we didn’t really see the point of adding handles to packing cubes, until we realised they’re a godsend when it comes to extricating said packing cubes from our (usually overpacked) suitcase. All too often these handles are ridiculously small, but that’s not the case here.

La Pochette small shoe carry

  • Best: For easy access
  • Size: 20cm x 29cm x 12cm

First things first – don’t get too bogged down by the “shoe carry” moniker – although we ended up using it to store our trainers and prevent dirt rubbing onto clothing in our suitcase, we also used it for other items.

This cube has less rigidity than others in this round-up, but we found this to be a huge bonus – its squishiness came in incredibly useful when squashing in extra items of clothing (we’re notorious over-packers).

We were also smitten with the interior pocket, which we found useful for storing everything from items of jewellery to paperwork.

Peak Design packing cube medium

  • Best: For organised travellers
  • Size: 32cm x 32cm x 8cm

Yes, we’d have loved to see more areas of opaque mesh on this packing cube, but other features more than made up for it (call us fickle, but there’s something wonderfully stylish about its sleek, textured grey exterior).

Internal dividers proved invaluable during a longer-than-average holiday, which left us needing to separate our dirty laundry. Plus, the compression-style zip was a lifesaver when it came to cramming unexpected extras (read: holiday shopping) into our suitcase.

Patagonia black hole cube medium

  • Best: For design
  • Size: 6l

Black hole is an apt name for this clamshell-style packing cube, which ditches the traditional square shape and opts for something that is closer to an oval instead. It’s more like a miniature suitcase than a packing cube, thanks to a double-sided interior.

It feels incredibly tough, and although the exterior is opaque, checking out the contents is still a breeze – it opens to reveal two internal compartments, both of which are covered with a transparent mesh.

It scores well in the sustainability stakes, too – the fabric is 100 per cent recycled and Fair Trade Certified sewn.

Exped clear clube extra large

  • Best: For simplicity
  • Size: 36cm x 24cm x 10cm

If seeing the contents of your cube is a priority, you’ll love this offering from Exped – the only opaque bit is the zipper. It doesn’t feel as tough as cubes with larger areas of mesh or opaque material, but there are definite bonuses to using transparent plastic rather than mesh.

For starters, it meant this cube was the lightest we’ve come across, and it was also incredibly low maintenance – we could simply wipe-clean the plastic, while with other cubes, an accidental spill (in our case, a leaking bottle of sun lotion) would have required a spin in the washing machine. The bright colours will be appreciated by those with an obsession with organisation.

Vango mesh bag set

  • Best: For lightweight design
  • Size: 43l, 10l and 3l

Now for something completely different – albeit a concept we’re pretty impressed by. These aren’t so much cubes as mesh bags, but they’re a brilliant option for anyone keen to make the most of suitcase space. The bags’ squishiness means they can be squeezed into corners and fitted around other items, and a full mesh exterior meant we were still able to quickly see (and access) the contents.

They’re also incredibly versatile – we’ve lost count of the times we’ve misplaced items of clothing after using communal washing machines in homestays and hostels. Sound familiar? Avoid the trauma of laundry loss by simply placing items in one of these quick-drying bags before putting the entire shebang in the washing machine.

Briggs & Riley large travel packing cubes

  • Best: For style
  • Size: Set contains medium (21.5cm x 33cm x 7.6cm), medium double-sided (21.5cm x 33cm x 10cm) and large (33cm x 43cm x 7.6 cm)

You’ll be hard-pushed to find more stylish luggage than the items produced by Briggs & Riley, and this packing cube set didn’t disappoint. But don’t assume it’s a case of style over substance – these cubes are great examples of ones packed with features that are often skipped.

The exterior’s combo of mesh sides and (surprisingly rigid) opaque areas strike the perfect balance between practicality and accessibility. We also appreciated the presence of the double zips and the fact that the cubes could be unzipped on three sides, which cranked up the accessibility even more.

Packing Cubes FAQs

How do packing cubes work?

Many packing cubes are simply fabric holdalls with a zip to help compartmentalise your things, while compression packing cubes work by compressing the air around your clothes to help save even more space. Exactly how they do this will depend on the cube.

For some packing cubes, you may need to remove the air manually with a vacuum cleaner. Then there are cubes that don’t require a vacuum cleaner and can instead be compressed with a very strong zip, or by rolling them out, which in turn expells the air inside.

Packing tips

It may seem like overkill, but knowing exactly what you’re taking before you start can help you stay organised. Make a list of everything you really need, too, so you’re less likely to forget something important.

To save on space, only bring full outfits for each day or activity, so you won’t bring anything you won’t actually wear. You may also find that rolling your clothes up instead of folding them saves even more space. That said, try to avoid rolling up any stiff or delicate pieces of clothing – anything made of cotton or linen would be a prime example of clothes that should be folded instead.

You may want to avoid bringing anything that will get wrinkled easily, unless you’re bringing a portable iron or garment steamer. Speaking of which, your suitcase should be full enough that the contents can’t fall around and crease inside. Make sure to fill every empty space if you can.

How to organise your suitcase

Start by deciding how you would like to categorise each packing cube – will you have a different cube for tops and trousers, say, or for each day or member of the family? You may find smaller cubes more useful for weekend trips, while fewer, larger packing cubes may be better suited to longer excursions.

The heaviest and widest packing cubes ought to be at the bottom of the suitcase, leaving room for smaller cubes to be arranged around and on top. This will make the suitcase more stable and you won’t need to remove the biggest cube to reach items at the bottom.

Finally, make sure you set aside valuable and fragile items, which will be best kept in their own packing cube –something like Tropicfeel’s tech pouch would be a great option for packing things such as phone cables and electric toothbrushes. Pop this at the top of your suitcase too, to prevent it from being damaged.

The verdict: Packing cubes

Travel cubes come in all shapes, sizes and materials, so what works for one traveller might not work for another. That said, we struggle to believe there’s a jet-setter who wouldn’t be impressed with the Snugpak pakbox, which ticks all the boxes. In a nutshell, it’s rigid, stylish and allowed ridiculously easy access to the contents (and, trust us, we’d crammed a lot into it). Go Travel’s triple packing cubes prove that suitcase salvation doesn’t cost the earth, while Patagonia’s aptly named, Tardis-like black hole cube is sturdy, stylish and scores highly in the sustainability stakes.

Whether for business trips or outdoor adventures, get kitted out with the best travel backpacks

