Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most of us can’t wait until our next holiday, but none of us look forward to the 100ml liquid restrictions at major airports.

It’s been a year since airports were granted an extension to roll out new scanners that would scrap the restrictions. The hope is that removing the 100ml allowance would reduce airport security queues, particularly during busy periods like the summer holidays.

But while you no longer have to take liquids out of your luggage at hubs like Gatwick, London City Airport, Edinburgh, Bristol, and Birmingham, the 100ml liquid allowance is still enforced at all airports across the UK.

We might be waiting a while for this to come into fruition, as the new deadline is indefinitely delayed. So, another summer of adhering to strict hand luggage rules is nearly underway. If you don’t want to depart with your beloved full-size perfume or fake tan at airport security (we’ve all been there), then it’s time to stock up on travel-sized beauty.

Taking the hassle out of last-minute dashes around Boots or Superdrug in the airport terminal – where prices are higher – a shopping haul ahead of your summer holiday is always preferable. Even without the liquid limits, travel-sized beauty is a stellar space-saving solution in your hand luggage – and a great chance to try new formulas without committing to a full-size (and more expensive) one.

Whether you’re about to embark on a long-haul flight and want some skincare saviours in the cabin, heading on a sunny city break or a flop-and-drop beach holiday, here are the best travel-size beauty products, from moisturisers and eye creams to shower gels and SPF.

CeraVe facial moisturising lotion with SPF50, 52ml: £16.50, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

CeraVe’s facial moisturising lotion with SPF50 is “one of the very best high-protection sunscreens available on the high street that’s more than suitable for everyday use all year round”, according to our beauty writer. Ticking all their boxes, they praised it as lightweight, nourishing and undetectable under make-up. Plus, it’s “hydrating without being greasy or sticky, and it absorbs quickly and disappears into the skin after a few minutes, leaving a natural-looking glow in its wake”. A hardworking formula that’s very deserving of a spot in our travel bag.

Isle of Paradise sunny serum, 30ml: £10, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Look Fantastic )

A quick fix for looking bronzed on holiday, Isle of Paradise’s new sunny serum secured a spot in my review of the best bronzing drops. The thick liquid consistency has a skin-blurring effect, delivering instant bronze and glow. Lightweight and easily blended, it’s powered by ingredients such as niacinamide, squalene and jojoba oil to nourish and hydrate skin. I even feel comfortable forgoing foundation thanks to the illuminating formula. Versatile with instant benefits, Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum is a make-up-bag hero, particularly on holiday.

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVmune 400 oil control invisible fluid, 50ml: £16.80, Laroche-posay.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Our favourite face SPF, La Roche-Posay rarely puts a foot wrong with its formulas. “Ticking every box we could create, including UVA, UVB and long UVA protection, being suitable for sensitive skin, non-greasy and lightweight, it more than delivers in every area,” our tester said. They loved how easy it is to apply, with the thin neck tube dispensing just the right amount. “Reducing shine, we found you’ll still get a fresh-faced glow minus any sticky or oily sensation, and it keeps you safe from the sun no matter how strong,” they added.

Living Proof perfect hair day dry shampoo: £15, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Space NK )

Reviving flat and dull hair between washes, dry shampoo is a must-have in any haircare arsenal on holiday. This Living Proof formula is one of the best on the market, as beauty writer Lucy found in her review. “The product seemingly disappears into your hair to do its job; it still smells amazing (the same apple-y scent); and it’s lighter for a less heavy finish on finer hair types.” The dispenser is particularly good, as it pushes the product out slightly faster than its PhD original sibling. This pushes the spray closer to the roots for a quicker application. “It’s a real hero in my haircare routine,” she said.

Sol de Janeiro bum bum jet set: £30, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

This three-piece body care set from cult beauty brand Sol de Janeiro is infused with its signature sugary sweet Cheirosa ‘62 scent. Including the famous Brazilian bum bum cream for a hydration boost, as well as a luxurious shower cream and a body fragrance mist, the travel set has you covered from the beach to dinner.

CeraVe reparative eye cream: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

Protecting the skin under and around your eyes becomes even more important when you’re exposed to the sun on holiday. Enter this CeraVe eye cream, which will take up barely any space in your make-up bag. “A gentle eye cream, this formula is enriched with skin-barrier-protecting ceramides and has a soothing salve-style formula,” our reviewer, Helen, said. “The ingredients meant this product left our skin feeling gently moisturised, with hyaluronic acid in there to draw hydration to the surface, too.”

St Tropez purity mini kit: £10, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Keep your fake tan topped up while on holiday with this space-saving St Tropez mini set. It includes everything you need to keep yourself looking bronzed, including a travel-sized version of its signature bronzing water mousse, bronzing water face mist and a velvet tan applicator. We love the face mist for giving our skin a sun-kissed glow, with the lightweight formula sitting nicely over make-up. The body tan is equally easy to use and develops within eight hours for a golden, sun-damage-free tan.

Ren clean skincare ready steady glow tonic, 100ml: £12.80, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( REN )

When it comes to facial exfoliants, Ren’s ready steady glow tonic is one of the best you can buy - trust me, it featured in my tried and tested review. The non-invasive exfoliating formula features a blend of AHAs and BHAs to refine skin - there’s lactic acid to remove dead skin cells and salicin to soothe. Cleansing your face at the end of a long day of travelling or exploring the city, the product will leave your skin visibly more radiant.

Colour Wow dreamcoat spray kit: £27, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This trio of hair essentials from the viral brand Colour Wow includes the colour protect shampoo, conditioner and dream coat spray. Working to refresh, nourish and protect hair between salon visits, it promises to revitalise lacklustre hair. I relied on this trio of haircare saviours on a recent trip to tackle humidity and frizz. The shampoo and conditioner soften while cleansing hair, but the dreamcoat spray is the star of the show. It not only protects your hair before heat styling, but tames flyaways and smooths frizz.

Jo Malone lime, basil and mandarin cologne: £18, Jomalone.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Jo Malone )

There’s no need to part with your beloved perfume on holiday, thanks to travel-size minis available from all your favourite brands. If Jo Malone’s lime, basil and mandarin cologne is your scent of the season, try this 15ml mini. In beauty writer Lucy’s review of the fragrance, she noted that “it doesn’t lead with the sharpness of lemon but rather surrounds the lime and mandarin notes with warming amberwood.”

Heading on a short-haul holiday? You need the best hand luggage bags to avoid airline fees