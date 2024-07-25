Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Living Proof is the brand synonymous with Jennifer Aniston’s glossy locks and so any product – from the perfect hair day dry shampoo (£24.95, Lookfantastic.com) to the best-selling full shampoo (£29, Lookfantastic.com) – that’ll get me even close to the Friends star’s hair has got my attention.

Aniston was the face of the brand for four years from 2012-2016, but the TV adverts and magazine spreads remain in my head rent free. As such, when I first got hold of some of the Living Proof products a couple of years back, I was eager to get stuck in; and the one formula I’ve loved since? The perfect hair day dry shampoos. They smell fresh and apple-y, they don’t form an unsightly claggy texture while absorbing your hair’s excess oil, and they last forever. Plus, there’s two editions to suit your strands’ needs: the original PhD dry shampoo (as above) and the PhD advanced clean dry shampoo (£26.95, Lookfantastic.com). Keep reading for my in-depth thoughts in both.

How I tested Living Proof perfect hair day dry shampoo

open image in gallery Though it applies quite white at first, the shampoo rubs in clear (Lucy Smith) ( The Independent )

Applying the product after washing my hair the day previous, I targeted the spray towards my roots. As you can see, it immediately dispenses as a white powder, though I can assure you this rubs out after you shzuzh the product through your hair. What’s more, IndyBest’s resident brunette tester, Daisy Lester, attests to the fact that even on darker coloured hair, the initial whiteness does dissolve. After working in the dry shampoo I made note of how my hair felt, how the formula smelt and, lastly, the state of my hair as the day developed. Though, I might add, I’ve used the product more than once over the years, so I’m quite well-versed in its staying power at this point.