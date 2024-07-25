Living Proof perfect hair day (PhD) dry shampoo
- Size: 198ml
- Key ingredients: Lightweight yet absorbing rice starch, water and hydrated silica to soften
- Fragranced?: Yes
- Cruelty free?: Yes
- For...hair type: Normal to thick hair
- Why we love it
- Smells amazing, like apple and lychee
- Leaves hair feeling soft
- Take note
- Some of the powdery feel does come off on your hands if you touch your hair a lot
A more intense dry shampoo, despite the latter product’s ‘advanced clean’ branding, I’d argue that the original PhD shampoo offers a more thorough distribution of the product with a dryer powder for either thicker hair types or oilier scalps. The product requires working into the scalp in order to diffuse the white powder residue, as previously mentioned, though it certainly does dissipate and leave the hair far less oilier that its starting point.
Of course it does what it says on the tin – cleans your hair without water – but, for me, the scent is the real star here. With a springtime blossom-cum-apple-cum-lychee fragrance, the Living Proof PhD shampoo will leave your hair smelling great from application through till the evening. I always get excited to use a new bottle of this.