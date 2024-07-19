This heatless curler kit is the key to low maintenance wavy hair

Silke London heatless curler
- Material: 100 per cent pure mulberry silk
- Products included: Curler, two silk hairbands, claw clip and clear make-up bag
- Cruelty-free: No
- Washable: Dry clean or hand wash only
- Why we love it
- Keeps frizz to a minimum
- It’s quick to wrap your hair around the curler (even as someone with long hair)
- The bag it’s packaged in is large
With a foam inner and silk wrapping, the Silke London curler looked too short for my long hair at first, but I was pleasantly surprised to find myself with space left over should I have had even longer hair.
The curler isn’t uncomfortable – in theory – in that it’s squishy and smooth. But, as someone who rolls from side to side throughout the night, I did find myself waking up occasionally with surprise at the extra lump of foam on my head. I suppose this is to be expected.
With regard to the results, I was genuinely wowed. Even when I leave my hair in plaits overnight it results in a frizzy mess, so to see my hair fall out of the curler looking silky and effortlessly curls, I was happy, to say the least. Throughout the day, my hair held the curls better than it would if I’d styled with heat and I could even brush them throughout the day without risking them falling flat. Magical stuff, this curler.