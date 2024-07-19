This heatless curler kit is the key to low maintenance wavy hair

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Heatless curls went viral in 2021 and before there was the Silke heatless curler kit (£42, Lookfantastic.com), people were improvising with their dressing gown belts.

The damage-free hair styling solution is certainly not a new phenomenon and I’m undoubtedly late to the party, but I made it eventually and I’m here to tell you this is the future of effortless, luscious locks.

I’ll admit I was sceptical, putting the mass of TikToker successes I’d seen on my FYP (for you page) down to their manageable hair types or corpse-like sleeping positions (the trend requires you wear the curler overnight), but I can’t deny the success I myself found without even so much as one unruly curl.

It’s no wonder the likes of Stacey Solomon and Holly Willoughby’s stylist, Ciler Peksah, have credited their statement ‘dos to the unconventional method. Keep reading to discover my takeaways, including the extra products I employed for an even silkier result.

How I tested

open image in gallery After wrapping my hair around the curler, I then wrapped my head in silk to prevent frizz overnight ( Lucy Smith )

After washing my hair earlier in the evening, I waited until it had air-dried around 90 per cent before combing through some leave-in conditioner spray. I then gave myself a middle part and attached the included claw clip to the top of my head, gripping both my roots and the heatless curler while I got to work twisting my hair.

Trying to describe how I weaved my hair around the curler is tricky. Almost like two French plaits, I picked up pieces of hair as I worked down my scalp, spiralling them into the existing section of hair, winding it around the curler as I descended. Once wound, I secured both sides of the curler with the included silk hair bands and then removed the claw clip now that everything was holding in place. This isn’t necessarily recommended by the brand but, as someone with very knotty hair, I wrapped my entire head in a pair of silky pyjama bottoms (in the absence of a bonnet) to protect the style overnight.

open image in gallery The curler had stayed in place surprisingly well overnight (Lucy Smith) ( Theindependent )

The following morning I set about removing the curler, unravelling the two hairbands before gently pulling the curler upwards. I let the curls fall on their own and then tipped over my head, tousling the hair around my roots to help separate some of the clumped sections. To finish, I used a wide-tooth comb to lightly brush the ends and any tangled areas from where I had to re-section my side part. Here’s what I thought.