Coveted in the world of haircare, ghd has revolutionised the way we style our tresses, with its cutting-edge range of tools that include some of the best hair straighteners.

In fact, the brand has become so ubiquitous in the beauty world, it’s difficult to remember how we coped without it. If you’ve managed to block out memories of your hair before ghd or weren’t around to witness the brand’s inception, let us remind you. Before 2001, when three entrepreneurs from Leeds launched the original IV ghd styler into salons, we had to embrace our natural frizz and texture. Or, if we were really determined to get poker-straight hair (the must-have look of the Noughties) we’d have to resort to singeing our locks with bulky, heavy flat irons that gave our strands an audible sizzle.

Luckily, it didn’t take long for ghd’s science-backed tool to start making its way into our homes. Fast forward more than 20 years, and the brand continues to set the standard. Now, ghd has an arsenal of tools under its beauty belt, adding everything from curlers and hair dryers to hot brushes along the way.

While the brand has gone on to create some of the best hair styling tools in the industry – we’re looking at you soft curl tong (£159, Amazon.co.uk) and helios hair dryer (£179, Amazon.co.uk) – it is the instant smoothing power of the brand’s straighteners that remains as apparent today as it was two decades ago.

There are now eight ghd straighteners to choose from, which can make deciding which one to invest in a tricky task. Whether you’re looking for a cordless, wide-plate or multipurpose tool, we’ve compared every single ghd straightener, to help you choose the right one.

How we tested the best ghd straighteners

Some of the ghd straighteners we put to the test ( Sarah Jones )

We’ve been using ghd straighteners ever since they first landed on the beauty scene, and have been lucky enough to try out all of the brand’s launches along the way. While all of ghd’s straighteners maintain an optimum temperature of 185C, there are differences between each model, so, we paid careful attention to everything from overall design and plate width to heat-up time and, of course, how well they styled our hair, to help you find the perfect pair.

The best ghd straighteners for 2024 are: