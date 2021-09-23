Where would we be without ghd? Iconic in the world of haircare, the brand has been saving us from bad barnets since 2001, with a series of launches that have revolutionised heat styling.

And, while ghd has gone on to create some of the best tools in the industry – from the soft curl tong (£129, Very.co.uk) to the helios hair dryer (£159, Johnlewis.com) – it is the instant smoothing power of the brand’s flat irons that remains as apparent today as it was two decades ago.

Since the launch of its original IV straightener (£92.50, Johnlewis.com), ghd has released a number of modernised versions of its first tool, each designed with a unique purpose – while the mini (£119, Cultbeauty.co.uk) is ideal for short hair and fringes, those with curly or thick locks can rely on the max styler (£179, Johnlewis.com), while the new cordless unplugged (£299, Lookfantastic.com) makes styling on the go a breeze.

But, perhaps the most groundbreaking of all ghd’s straighteners is the platinum plus (£189, Johnlewis.com). Designed to take all the guesswork out of heat styling your hair, the brand claims it is the world’s first predictive straightener, meaning it takes into consideration the thickness of your hair using “ultra-zone” technology to deliver the optimum amount of power required. Why? Well, that way, the brand states you can straighten your hair with minimal damage, up to 70 per cent less breakage, 20 per cent more shine and twice the colour protection.

But at nearly £200, is the smart tool worth investing in, or is one of the brand’s more affordable predecessors just as worthy of your hard-earned cash?

How we tested

To find out, we put the high-tech straightener to the test, using it for several weeks on our long hair to create both sleek and wavy styles. As well as the end result, we looked at how the tool’s design differs from other ghd straighteners, how easy it was to use and if its smart technology really made a difference to the health of our locks.

Ghd platinum plus hair straighteners: £189, Johnlewis.com

Plate material: Ceramic

Ceramic Variable temperature control: No – 185C

No – 185C Corded/cordless: Corded

Corded Cable length: 2.7m

2.7m Weight: 400g

However diligent you are when it comes to applying heat protection, pressing your hair between two piping hot plates can feel like a recipe for disaster, resulting in dry, thin strands and split ends. So, when we heard that ghd’s platinum plus styler claimed to combat all that, we had to give it a go.

Design

Die-hard ghd fans will be no stranger to the brand’s straighteners, with its older versions typified by yellow plates, while newer models, like the ghd gold straighteners (£149, Johnlewis.com), boast shimmering, grey versions and a more rounded barrel.

The styler features high gloss ceramic plates (Sarah Young)

The platinum plus certainly shares some design elements with its forerunners but, overall, it looks and feels superiorly sleeker. While it’s immediately obvious that you’re using a ghd tool thanks to the embossed branding, the two-piece hinge seen on older stylers has been replaced on the platinum plus with what the company calls a “wishbone” hinge with a single curve. Not only does this make the straightener look more luxurious, but it also helps improve handling, as you can open and close the tool seamlessly, without any rigour.

In terms of length and weight, the platinum plus is almost identical to previous models but the softness of the curved barrel and floating plates make it feel less bulky. The tool also comes with a built-in timer that turns off after 30 minutes of inactivity, which is a serious boon for anyone that panics about leaving them switched on whenever they leave the house.

A new wishbone hinge gives the tool a luxurious feel (Sarah Young)

While this doesn’t impact the tool’s capabilities, those looking for something to show off on their dressing table will be pleased to learn that the platinum plus comes in an array of colours. In addition to classic black and white, ghd has also launched two limited-edition versions – one in an “ombre chrome” hue to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and a pink model, which was designed in collaboration with Breast Cancer Now, with £10 from every sale going directly to the UK charity.

Performance

One of the greatest things about this tool is how quickly it heats up. In the time it took us to reach for a comb and clips to section our hair – a mere 20 seconds – the straightener let out a charming tune to let us know it was ready to go.

For our first use, we sectioned our locks into two pieces – top and bottom – before gliding smaller sections through the tool’s floating plates. While our hair is fairly straight to begin with, we instantly noticed a difference after just one stroke – our strands, which are prone to looking a little frizzy, were the sleekest they’d ever been: pin-straight and seriously glossy. It reduced our styling time massively too, taking just a few minutes to complete and, even better, the look lasted all day – we only needed a slight touch up the next morning to keep our bedhead at bay.

We also loved using the platinum plus to create curls. The new, rounded barrel makes the straightener super versatile, allowing you to produce a range of looks, from mermaid waves to soft, bouncy coils. The latter lasted an impressive amount of time too – two days in fact, meaning all we had to do was wake up, brush through, and we were ready to go.

In addition to classic black and white, the straightener comes in “ombre chrome” and pink (Sarah Young)

And, this was no fluke. After weeks of use, the platinum plus delivered every single time, leaving us with perfectly groomed hair that didn’t need to be gone over more than once or ever felt like it was being subjected to too much heat.

This is where the tool’s ultra-zone technology really comes into its own because, while it’s not something we could see working, its effects were palpable. Our hair never felt over-styled and even looked noticeably smoother and shinier than before we started using the straightener.

The verdict: Ghd platinum plus hair straightener

We’ve tried many heat styling tools and always get tempted to stray to different brands but, in our eyes, nothing can ever quite beat a ghd. The platinum plus is truly one of the best straighteners money can buy. It heats up in an instant, leaves your hair with a glossy finish and delivers perfectly smooth styling, all while ensuring your locks aren’t left damaged.

There’s no denying that £189 is a lot of money to spend on a straightener, but ghd products are built to last and we couldn’t recommend this tool more – particularly if you’re already suffering from heat damage.

