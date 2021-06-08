10 best hair straighteners for sleek hair with minimal heat damage

Whether your hair is thick, thin, curly or wavy, keeping your hair sleek and straight can seem like an impossible feat.

Sometimes it only takes an hour of humidity and sun to put a kink in your style, no matter how careful you are, which is why choosing the right hair straighteners is so important.

A simple pair of heated plates isn’t enough to make a good pair of straighteners. Temperature and heating time also need to be taken into consideration for the sake of hair health.

As different hair types have different requirements, it also helps if a device gives you some control over the temperature settings.

Modern straighteners are often multifunctional – so there’s no need to settle for just straightening your hair when you could find a tool that curls and waves too.

Technology has also advanced over the past few years, introducing cord-free devices and features that reduce heat damage.

To put a range of hair straighteners to the test, we tried out each pair over the course of a few days. Rather than just straightening, we experimented with various styles in different weather conditions and occasions.

The best hair straighteners to buy in 2021:

Overall winner: Cloud Nine the touch iron: £139.99, John Lewis and Partners

Best for damaged hair: Philips MoistureProtect Hair Straightener: £95, Very

Best for frizzy hair: Hershesons Titanium Ionic Professional Straighteners: £98, Hershesons

Best for budget: Cosmopolitan Cotton Candy Digital Irons: £29.99, Very

Cloud Nine The Touch Iron The unique technology featured in these straighteners allows them to heat up to as high as 195C instantly. Not only does this eliminate the time you usually spend waiting, but it’s adaptable – if you tap the plates together three times, the temperature will reduce to 165C, a friendlier temperature for finer hair. The plates are ceramic and mineral-infused, which we found left our hair feeling conditioned rather than dried out. While they’re wide enough to speed up styling time, they’re not so wide that you can’t use them to create waves or curls. The effects of these straighteners were long-lasting, surviving a few days of a humid holiday and even the tube during rush hour. They also come with a heat mat and a useful carry bag. Buy now £ 139.99 , John Lewis & Partners {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Philips MoistureProtect Hair Straightener These straighteners are technologically as well as aesthetically impressive, heating up in just 15 seconds and using sensors to protect the moisture balance of your hair. Those with damaged or fragile tresses will also appreciate the use of floating plates, which put less pressure on your hair to prevent breakage. We found the technology helped style our hair quicker than average, and the three manual temperature modes give you options that are often lacking in straighteners. Buy now £ 85 , Very {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ghd Platinum+ Straightener There’s a reason ghd has become synonymous with hair straighteners. The Platinum+ device is a fuss-free, classic design that’s slightly wider than your typical pair. It heats up quicker than average, reaching a healthy 185C while constantly adapting to predict your hair needs – the brand claims that the device’s temperature is checked 250 times per second using infinity sensors throughout the plates, which means your hair is never in danger of being fried by excessive heat. We loved how efficient these straighteners were, leaving hair straight and silky in just one sweep. Our tester found that her hair stayed put for longer after using this device and didn’t feel like its health was compromised as a result. You can also easily create curly or wavy hairstyles if you turn the device while running it through your hair. As an added bonus, they come with a sleep mode, turning themselves off if unused for 30 minutes. While they may be on their pricier side, they’re a good investment, coming with a three year guarantee. They’re also available in black, white, red or blue. Buy now £ 189 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panasonic EH-HS99 Nanoe Ceramic Rose Gold This entry is another one for those with frizzy hair, as these straighteners work specifically to reduce static. Their unique selling point is their use of nanoe technology particles – created from the air holes at the top of the ceramic plates – which makes this tool less likely to burn your hair. Of all those used on this list, we found they left our hair looking shiniest. It also doesn’t hurt that they’re so aesthetically pleasing.

Buy now £ 59.99 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dyson Corrale Straightener Living up to the legendary supersonic hairdryer and airwrap styler is no easy feat, but Dyson did it again with the release of its Corrale straightener earlier this year. While the main selling point is the fact it’s cord-free – which makes them much easier to use – it's also extremely efficient. Thanks to the flexibility of the plates, heat is distributed evenly along your hair, and even the thickest of locks are left sleek and straight in no time at all. There are three heat settings to give you extra control over your styling, and they promise to inflict 70 per cent less heat damage than the average heat tool. This is a game changer for those who heat style on a regular basis or are concerned about the condition of their hair, with our tester finding that hers felt much healthier and kept its style for longer. Considering the price, these are definitely a long-term investment.

Buy now £ 399.99 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dafni Allure Cordless Straightening Brush This straightening tool essentially works like a regular hair brush and has eight times the surface area of the average pair of straighteners, which drastically cuts down styling time. It also uses lower temperatures and, as the multi-length bristles work with your hair, it causes less damage in the long-run. As an added bonus, it’s cordless and a fully-charged battery can style up to three heads (we found that equates to about 30 minutes). Perfect for on-the-go styling or a quick touch-up. We must note that those with thick or naturally wavy or curly hair may find that this isn’t heavy duty enough.

Buy now £ 150 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Remington S6606 Curl & Straight Confidence If you like to vary your hairstyle, then this is the tool for you because its real strength lies in the fact that it is not just a straightener. The unique twisted structure on this device makes it equally as easy to straighten or curl your hair. While they can be adapted to five different temperatures between 150C and 230C, the end of the tool stays constantly cool, so there’s no risk of burning your fingers while attempting curlier hairstyles. The only issue is this product is difficult to use at first, but after some practice, our tester loved how easy it was to switch up her hairstyle.

Buy now £ 59.99 , Argos {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} L'Oreal Professionnel Steampod Steam Straightening Tool Offering an alternative to the traditional hair straightener, this tool utilises steam technology rather than direct heat to style your hair. Claiming to cause 78 per cent less damage to your tresses, this works by filling the tank with filtered water and adjusting the heat to your preferred setting. This works best combined with the brand’s serum, which smooths and seals the cuticles of the hair. Our tester was initially sceptical about her first encounter with steam technology, but found that styling lasted longer than usual, even in humidity. The rotative cord also makes it easy to turn the device to create waves or cords.

Buy now £ 235 , LOOKFANTASTIC {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cosmopolitan Cotton Candy Digital Irons Proving that beauty doesn’t always have to break the bank, this pastel pink offering impressed us. The plates of the straighteners are infused with tourmaline, a gemstone that helps to give your hair a smooth, glossy finish. They also give you a surprising amount of control over the styling process, as you can vary the temperature from 150-230C. We found them just as adept at curling as they are straightening, but they take a while to get through thicker hair as the plates are quite narrow.

Buy now £ 29.99 , Very {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hershesons Titanium Ionic Professional Straighteners Perfect for fuss-free styling, these straighteners heat up in a matter of seconds. The titanium plates are super smooth – therefore minimising unnecessary damage – and make quick work of even the frizziest hair. You are completely in control of increasing or decreasing the temperature, which can go from 130-230C. Weighing just 400g, they’re very lightweight, making them ideal for travelling. Buy now £ 78.40 , Hershesons {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

