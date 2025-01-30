Best home pilates equipment to suit all abilities and spaces

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Swapping the studio for your living room? This is the kit to invest in
Pilates – a movement technique founded by Joseph Pilates – is currently one of the trendiest workouts for fitness enthusiasts, regardless of ability. Celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Campbell, Margot Robbie and Adele are fans of the exercise, and I’m among the devotees who’ve been seeking the best home pilates equipment in order to master the technique in my own living room.
Pilates can incorporate strength training, core work, toning muscles, stretching and breathwork. There are also different types of Pilates, with the most popular including reformer Pilates (which requires a reformer machine) and mat Pilates. If you’re among the many people who aren’t fans of the gym, mat Pilates at home can offer the ultimate workout from the comfort, and privacy, of your own home. Plus, due to the minimal equipment, it’s a great way to stay active and get a workout in while travelling.
While some home Pilates equipment may seem expensive, it can be more cost-effective than paying for monthly classes at a studio or hiring a personal trainer. Plus, having your own home Pilates equipment means you can exercise whenever, and however, you wish, whether that’s in a pair of yoga leggings in your home gym, or in your bedroom while still in your pyjamas.
Whether you are easing your way into home workouts, want to expand your existing collection of fitness equipment, or advance your fitness regime, there is a wide variety of home Pilates equipment to shop, from adjustable ankle weights and resistance bands to multifunctional fitness sets.
I’ve searched high and low to find the best home Pilates equipment to suit all abilities, budgets, and space constraints. From gear by Lululemon and Onyx to accessories from Vuori, keep scrolling to find out which products impressed me the most.
I tested a variety of home Pilates equipment that I could use, as well as store, in my London flat. I assessed how affordable, effective and how essential it was in my Pilates sessions. I also considered if each piece of equipment was adjustable – if additional weights could be added or removed, for example – as well as the variety of sizes, weights, intensities, materials and colours available. I also noted how easy the equipment was to store, and set up, especially as I am limited for space in my home.
This five-piece set includes all the essentials for beginners and Pilates pros alike. A non-slip mat, adjustable arm and ankle weights, a trio of resistance bands, a small Pilates ball, and a ring weight are all included. I alternated using the equipment separately and all at once, for a more intense session.
Long enough for my 5ft 11in frame, the mat is surprisingly lightweight, which makes it easy to roll up and store after use. The mat is made from FSC-certified natural rubber and coated with high-grade polyurethane, providing an antimicrobial, waterproof, moisture-wicking and non-slip surface. Although it did stain slightly when I exercised while wearing an oily hair mask, it scooped the top spot in our guide to the best yoga mats.
The weighted ring boasts a buttery-soft silicone exterior, which was comfortable to hold, and didn’t leave my hands smelling of metal or laden with callouses like some gym weights do. The ankle weights have removable weighted blocks, which boast the same ultra-soft exterior as the other items in the bundle, and a Velcro fastening. The trio of resistance bands, meanwhile, has been created from premium nylon and latex, which is durable and provides a luxurious finish.
The pilates ball is also ultra-soft, durable and easy to inflate, using the compact pump included. However, if you are looking for separate handheld weights in your set, I would suggest opting for the works set instead (£211.43, Onyx-fitness.com).
This sustainable set can be customised, too. Shoppers can choose the weight for the ring, the thickness of the mat, and the colour of the set – safe to say Onyx has thought of everything.
A key piece of equipment to invest in, a Pilates ring can really enhance your home workout, whether you’re focusing on a specific area or opting for a full body workout.
I used this lightweight ring between my arms to work my biceps and triceps, as well as in between the thighs and calves to tone my legs. Thanks to the squeezing motion, the ring is effective in providing resistance that a band can’t always offer. The dual grip from the two foam pads is an innovative feature designed to cushion the body part being activated, which is important for me, as I bruise like a peach.
While this is a lightweight and effective gadget, when the ring was squeezed tightly it sounded like it could break – fortunately, it didn’t, and has proved to be a durable piece of apparatus, just err on the side of caution.
Gymproluxe has created a unique, versatile and multifunctional set of home equipment to elevate any workout by way of its all-in-one bundle.
The kit includes a detachable bar that can be combined with the any of the five resistance bands, as well as the padded exercise belt, which is fitted with six detachable weighted belt tubes that combine to offer 90kg resistance weight.
The set also features two grip handles, leg straps, a door anchor, as well as a bag to carry all of the above, and store away neatly. The cords are colour coded, as well as labelled with the weight, to simplify your workout, which I appreciated, as the abundance of equipment can be overwhelming at first.
Customers will also gain lifetime access to the Gymproluxe app, which features useful videos explaining the contents, how to use every item in the set, as well as access to 150 workouts. While it comes with a hefty price tag, this bundle is more cost effective than an annual gym membership.
Available in three sizes – 55cm, 65cm and 75cm – this exercise ball has been created from non-toxic PVC, which is free from BPA and heavy metals, and is durable enough to hold up to 300kg.
The design uses a honeycomb structure to help it stay inflated, and, if it were to puncture, it would deflate slowly, to avoid any injuries. The ball also features anti-slip rings running around the circumference, which is a genius design feature, helping you to grip the surface and help maintain balance.
I used this ball to advance my core-focussed Pilates workouts, and sometimes in place of my smaller Pilates ball, to test my strength. However, trying to store this large ball without deflating it was an issue.
Another bugbear was that the nozzle on the pump kept slipping out of the ball, which made inflating this piece of equipment problematic. Plus, it didn’t include a puncture kit, which would have been a handy extra, just in case.
If you want to prevent your feet slipping during workouts, it’s worth investing in non-slip socks. They’re not a must for home workouts but most Pilates studios require them and they can make a lot of difference when you’re holding strength poses.
Personally, I don’t enjoy exercising barefoot and regular cotton socks can make holding a plank near impossible, as my feet start to slide. This is where grippy socks earn their stripes.
I was pleasantly surprised by these Gymshark crew socks, as the cotton, nylon and elastane blend was super soft, insulating and comfortable on my feet.
The extra length and elastic hem stopped these socks from slipping down, while the footbed grips made it easier to hold Pilates poses, no matter the floor surface.
A resistance band is a useful piece of equipment to incorporate into any workout, no matter your fitness level. Lululemon’s set includes three bands, ranging from low to medium and high resistance. Each band is marked with dots to indicate its resistance level – one dot for low resistance, three dots for high resistance – which is a nifty detail I appreciated.
The bands are made from a nylon, rubber and polyester blend. They are soft on bare skin, and thicker in width, which is the ideal combination for a durable resistance band.
Plus, I’ve found these bands do not lose elasticity or become slack after repeated use, meaning, with these in your workout kit, you won’t have to splurge on a new set any time soon.
Made with rubber and eco-polyurethane to create a non-slip, ultra-soft and moisture-wicking surface, this mat will come in handy during your home workouts.
However, it’s worth noting that yoga mats and Pilates mats are slightly different – Pilates mats are thicker and provide extra cushioning for your joints and spine whereas yoga mats are thinner to allow for better balance and connection with the ground. If you struggle with joint pain, make sure you opt for a thicker mat when practicing Pilates at home.
I was pleasantly surprised by the length (185cm x 68cm), as I usually struggle to one long enough for my 5ft 11in frame. This mat also measures 4.2mm in thickness, which makes it a thinner design than others I have tested, although that made it easier to pack away.
Vuori’s mat features a contrast grip base, to ensure it stays in place throughout the most dynamic pilates session. However, when it is rolled up, I found it slightly weighty, and taller than other designs, which could be a consideration for those tight on space.
If you are shopping for a strap to keep your Pilates mat from rolling out or to help you carry it with you when travelling or moving from room to room, this adjustable strap can be fixed easily to your equipment.
This design also doubles up as a yoga strap, which is almost like a resistance band, just without the elasticity, to help hold a pilates pose or stretch for longer.
The durable two-in-one design is made from nylon and metal hardware. However, it doesn’t have any padding, and it isn’t the softest fabric, so, it can dig into the skin and cause discomfort.
Yoga blocks can be used during Pilates to help with balance or advance a stretch but you can also use them in place of other Pilates equipment, such as a ring or soft ball.
I used these blocks to help stretch, particularly when it came to holding tricker stretches like the pigeon pose, but I also positioned a block under my lower back to help activate my core during more advanced Pilates classes.
The blocks are sturdy but have some give, while the bevelled edges made them easier to hold, compared with other designs with hard corners.
I preferred the square shape but you can also find round Pilates blocks that can help with moves like side stretches and provide support during poses like bridge.
These adjustable designs can double as arm and ankle weights, to elevate any Pilates workout and level up a low-impact cardio session.
Weighing 0.5kg each, the weights are fitted with individual blocks, which can be removed to lighten the load. The strap can also be adjusted to fit around your limbs.
These multifunctional weights are durable as well as being super easy to wear and incorporate into any workout. Just be mindful of how you use them and move slowly to begin with to allow your wrists and ankles to adjust to the extra weight.
The only point to note is the blocks are longer in length, compared with some other wrist weights I’ve tested, meaning they can get in the way if you are wearing a smart watch to track your workout.
This 20-22cm Pilates ball has been created from 100 per cent PVC, which achieves a durable, multifunctional, super-soft, and non-slip finish.
It was easy to inflate with a few blows using the straw included in the bundle (although, some may prefer to inflate with a pump instead) and held its shape after fitting the accompanying plug in place. This design makes it easy to deflate, and reinflate – ideal if you wanted to take the ball with you when travelling.
While this ball didn’t puncture, and remained inflated during my home workouts, the exterior texture collected dust and fluff from the floor quite easily.
The essential pieces of equipment I recommend if you are looking to practice pilates at home, regardless of your fitness level, include a pilates ring, ankle/wrist weights, a soft pilates ball, and resistance bands. However, covering all bases saw the Onyx pilates set take the top spot in this round-up. Every item included in the set is super soft to hold, durable, practical and versatile enough for a home pilates session and other workouts, plus the entire set looks gorgeous.
