The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

These are the 10 best foam rollers for soothing sore muscles, tried and tested

Whether you’re warming up or recovering from a hard workout, these foam rollers can help

Alice Barraclough,Harry Bullmore
Wednesday 04 September 2024 09:39
Comments
We tested the best foam rollers for superior muscle recovery
We tested the best foam rollers for superior muscle recovery (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

While ice baths and saunas may be the talk of social media, there’s still much to be said for simpler (and cheaper) approaches to recovery: cue the humble foam roller.

Many gym-goers swear by these self-massage tools and they’re still a mainstay for professional athletes. Pre and post-workout rolling sessions are employed to soothe tight spots in the body and ward off delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS, for short). Some use simple pressure points to work out muscles and some come with the added benefit of vibration, helping to loosen tension in the body.

As for the science, the exact way foam rollers work is still up for debate. But a meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Physiology reported that warming up with one was “an effective strategy for short-term improvements in flexibility without decreasing muscle performance”. Foam rolling after lifting weights was also found to reduce DOMS in a (admittedly, small) study published in the Journal of Athletic Training.

Beyond this, foam rollers are fairly portable, practical and affordable. So, if you’re looking to step up your recovery game without splashing an inordinate amount of cash, a foam roller could make a great addition to your gym bag.

How we tested

A selection of the foam rollers tested by The Independent
A selection of the foam rollers tested by The Independent (The Independent/Harry Bullmore)

The beauty of a foam roller is that it really doesn’t matter when you use it. We tried out the following foam rollers both ​​before and after workouts as a way to warm up muscles and reduce aches. We also whipped them out after runs (anything from 5km to 15km) to prevent soreness.

We focused mainly on rolling out our quads (lying in a forearm plank position with the roller under our quads), hip flexors (in the same plank position), calves (sitting on the floor with our legs extended, foam roller under calves, and using our arms to lift our body weight up onto the roller) and hamstrings (also sitting on the floor with legs extended, this time with the foam roller under hamstrings).

The best foam rollers for 2024 are:

  • Best foam roller overall – Therabody wave vibration foam roller: £125, Therabody.com
  • Best non-vibrating foam roller – Trigger point the grid foam roller: £33.29, Sportsshoes.com
  • Best quiet vibrating foam roller – Compex ion: £111.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best two-in-one foam roller – Lululemon double foam roller: £48, Lululemon.co.uk
  • Best for powerful vibration settings – Mypro x Pulseroll - the vibrating foam roller: £120, Myprotein.com

Therabody wave vibration foam roller

Therabody wave vibration foam roller.jpg
  • Best: Vibrating foam roller
  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 1.76 kg
  • Size: 30 cm (L) x 13 cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Firm feel
    • Five levels of vibration
    • Routines to follow in the app
  • Take note
    • Quite oisy
    • Expensive
  1.  £125 from Therabody.com
Trigger point the grid foam roller

Trigger point the grid foam roller.jpg
  • Best: Foam roller for runners
  • Colour: Pink
  • Weight: 0.57 kg
  • Size: 32.5 cm (L) x 13.5 cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Varying grooves to mimic a massage therapist’s hands
    • Good balance between firm and forgiving
    • Robust and durable
  • Take note
    • No vibration setting
  1.  £33 from Sportsshoes.com
Compex ion

Compex ion
  • Best: Quiet vibrating foam roller
  • Colour: Black and blue
  • Weight: 1.14 kg
  • Size: 31.5 cm (L) x 12.4 cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Quiet for a vibrating roller
    • Premium feel
    • Robust
  • Take note
    • Not the most powerful vibration settings
    • Expensiv
  1.  £111 from Amazon.com
Lululemon double foam roller

Lululemon.jpg
  • Best: Two-in-one foam roller
  • Colour: Black and white marble
  • Weight: 0.8 kg
  • Size: 50.8cm (L) x 13cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish
    • Two rolling options
    • Softer outer layer for sore muscles
  • Take note
    • Outer roller needs a firmer feel for deeper smassage
  1.  £48 from Lululemon.co.uk
MyPRO x Pulseroll the vibrating foam roller

MyPRO x Pulseroll - the vibrating foam roller
  • Best: For powerful vibration settings
  • Colour: Black and blue
  • Weight: 1.47 kg
  • Size: 38.4 cm (L) x 15 cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Powerful vibration settings
    • Useful finger remote
    • Firm feel
  • Take note
    • Noisy
    • Foam feels less premium
    • Expensiv
  1.  £120 from Myprotein.com
Myprotein muscle roller

Myprotein muscle roller
  • Best: For targeting tight spots
  • Colour: Black
  • Weight: 0.82 kg
  • Size: 32.8 cm (L) x 13.5 cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Simple effective design
    • Affordable
  1.  £19 from Myprotein.com
Meglio 90cm high-density foam roller

Meglio 90cm high-density foam roller.jpg
  • Best: Large foam roller
  • Colour: Blue, black, purple, orange, green or red and black marble
  • Weight: 0.6 kg
  • Size: 90cm (L) x 15cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Able to hit larger areas at once
    • High-density foam for a deeper massage
  • Take note
    • Harder to stor
  1.  £26 from Mymeglio.com
Meglio 45cm high-density foam roller

Meglio 45cm high-density foam roller.jpg
  • Best: Value for money foam roller
  • Colour: Blue, black, purple, orange, green or red and black marble
  • Weight: 0.3 kg
  • Size: 45cm (L) x 15cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Durable
    • Provides a firm massage
  • Take note
    • Higher pressure pmight not suit everyone
  1.  £14 from Mymeglio.com
Dare2b deep tissue massage roller

Dare2b deep tissue massage roller.jpg
  • Best: Deep tissue foam roller
  • Colour: Ebony light grey
  • Weight: 0.84 kg
  • Size: 32.5 cm (L) x 13.5 cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Firm feel
    • Textured outer provides a firm massage
    • Portable
  • Take note
    • Can be painful on sore muscle
  1.  £28 from Dare2b.com
Pro11 Wellbeing collapsible foam roller

Pro11 Wellbeing collapsible foam roller
  • Best: portable foam roller
  • Colour: Grey and blue
  • Weight: 0.92 kg
  • Size: 13.2-33.5 cm (L) x 13.5 cm (H)
  • Why we love it
    • Portable
    • Works well as a standard foam roller
  • Take note
    • Only lightly textured
    • Doesn’t feel the most robus
  1.  £15 from Amazon.com
The verdict: Foam rollers

Out of all the foam rollers we tried, our favourite was the Therabody wave vibration foam roller, which offers a powerful and effective foam rolling experience. We liked that you can easily change the intensity setting on both the roller and the linked app to tailor your foam-rolling session, and the guided sessions on the app were particularly helpful when we wanted to target a certain sore spot. If, however, you’re just after a bog-standard foam roller without any fancy vibration settings, you can’t go wrong with the Trigger point the grid foam roller – it really is the ultimate do-it-yourself, no-fuss massaging tool.

Read more: Recovering from leg day has never been so simple with these muscle rubs

