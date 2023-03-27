9 best massage guns to relieve sore muscles from aches and pains

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Having a weekly massage is the ultimate luxury. However, few of us have the time and budget to treat ourselves (and our muscles) to a regular trip to a salon or physio. So, it’s not surprising the popularity of massage guns has boomed, especially during lockdown when appointments outside the home were impossible.

These handheld gadgets generally resemble a hairdryer and use percussive therapy to pound and pummel the muscle that needs attention. This promotes blood flow to the area, eases tension and knots and reduces inflammation, making them ideal if you get stiff at the end of a long day or suffer from delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) after working out.

There are other benefits too. It’s possible to use a massage gun before exercising to help warm up the body and improve performance, and they can reduce the risk of injury during a workout. Some users have even reported better sleep, decreased pain and increased mobility, though anyone with long-term or chronic issues or high blood pressure should always consult a doctor or physiotherapist before use.

Luckily, they’re also very easy to use. Switch the gun on at the lowest setting and move it over the muscles you want to target, such as the biceps, thighs or glutes. Use it for no more than 30 seconds to start with, to make sure it doesn’t cause soreness, and work up to using it for up to two minutes on each muscle group. There’s no need to press down while using it and you should stop using the gun or decrease pressure if you feel any pain during use.

How much you spend really comes down to how often you want to use it and the reasons why. If you simply want to ease stiffness after being hunched over a desk, there’s no need to splash too much cash. However, if you’re a committed gym-goer or someone who really suffers with sore muscles, you may need to spend more for extra or larger attachments or speed settings. Then just sit back and enjoy a massage whenever you fancy, in the comfort of your own home.

How we tested

We tried all these devices, using them after a long day working at our desk and after a range of exercises, including kickboxing and weightlifting. For each, we judged how easy it was to use and control, if it moved smoothly over our muscles and how comfortable we found the gun to hold. We also considered the different attachments each gun came with, its overall design, noise levels during use, and cost. Most of all, we noted if the gun made a real difference to our sore and tight muscles and if it would become the essential gadget we couldn’t live without.

These are the top-performing devices thad made it into this round-up (Siobhan Grogan)

The best massage guns for 2023 are: