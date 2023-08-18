Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Since arriving on the wearables scene in 2009, FitBits have helped many millions of wearers to manage their health and fitness better. These wrist-worn fitness trackers have given us an accessible new way to monitor how many calories we’ve burned, how fast our hearts are beating – and, yes, the number of steps we’ve taken during the day.

If you haven’t bought a new FitBit in recent years, you may be surprised at the wide range of features some of these devices now offer, in combination with a connected smartphone app. Some of the many health and fitness metrics now tracked by certain models include sleep, stress, skin temperature and more, but it’s worth noting that the exact range of tracking features varies.

As you’ll see from our reviews, there are now a wide variety of FitBits available. Your options range from “traditional” FitBit fitness trackers like the inspire 3, to full-blown sports-watches like the versa 4 and the sense 2. The charge 5, which is sold as a streamlined sports-watch, sits somewhere in the middle.

Some models of FitBit are moving into smartwatch territory, offering useful features that go beyond health and fitness. These include weather, payment, navigation and voice control apps.

When choosing a FitBit, think carefully about which features could play the most important role in your life – whether that means providing the most in-depth sport tracking available, or perceptively managing stress, sleep and general health. Of course, some other factors such as battery life, comfort and aesthetics will also factor into your decision.

How we tested

We picked out a selection of the latest and greatest FitBit trackers and smartwatches, and then wore each one throughout the day and night – just like a regular user would. We tested for health benefits, connection consistency, ease of use, water resistance and comfort. To get a comprehensive read on the FitBits’ features, we used the devices during exercise activities such as running, walking and team sports, as well as during periods of work or rest.

The best Fitbits for 2023 are: