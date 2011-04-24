Jump to content
Kitchen Accessories

Our experts test and review the best new kitchen accessories

Find all of our reviews of kitchen accessories here. Whether you're looking for a razor sharp set of kitchen knives or a new wok to whip up a stir fry, our reviews provide the info you need. We'll also bring you the latest deals on kitchen accessories to help you find a bargain.

##Latest kitchen accessory reviews

<p>The best sets will cook food quickly and evenly, with few or no hot spots and little burning at the base</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Best saucepan sets of 2024, tried and tested

<p>Some non-stick pans can be bunged in the oven for next-level cooking versatility</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Best non-stick frying pans 2024: Tried and tested

<p>We tested these bottles in our car, at the gym, on trains and planes, and when dashing between meetings </p>
Sports Equipment & Accessories

Best reusable water bottles 2024, tried and tested

<p>Whether you like to sip, slurp or chug, there are plenty of options to choose from</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Frank Green water bottles reviewed

<p>We considered each pan’s weight, size, shape and how well it conducted heat – as well as its resilience</p>
Kitchen Accessories

10 best induction pans for efficient and expert cooking

<p>We tested popular oven cleaners side by side to compare the results</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Best oven cleaners 2024, tried and tested

<p>During testing, we used the woks to cook a variety of dishes, including rice, vegetables and meat </p>
Kitchen Accessories

9 best woks for cooking up a storm, from carbon steel to aluminium

<p>This pan has been put through its paces by cooking various things, including a large batch of dal</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Stanley Tucci’s cookware launches in the UK – I put it to the test

<p>Some of our picks come complete with sharpening tools and cutting boards</p>
Kitchen Accessories

17 best kitchen knife sets for sharpening your culinary skills

<p>From hearty stews to delicious, slow-cooked meats, we tried the dishes on the hob, in the oven and under the grill</p>
Kitchen Accessories

10 best casserole dishes for stews, chillies and other wintry delights

<p>You’ll save more than £200 picking up the high street alternative </p>
Kitchen Accessories

Get Halloween ready with Next’s £40 pumpkin casserole dish

<p>While you can’t beat the real deal, these alternatives come close </p>
Kitchen Accessories

These Le Creuset cookware alternatives start from just £29.99

<p>UK households generate over 140 million pieces of plastic each year through cleaning sprays alone </p>
Kitchen Accessories

14 best refillable cleaning products that are kinder to the planet

<p>Most filters last about a month before they need replacing</p>
Kitchen Accessories

9 best water filter jugs and bottles that make tap water taste better

<p>The brands’ non-stick pans can roast, bake, boil, fry and more </p>
Kitchen Accessories

Our Place vs Ninja: Which all-in-one cookware is worth your money?

<p>We purposefully created mess in our home to see how these products fared </p>
Kitchen Accessories

This eco-friendly cleaning brand helped us reduce plastic at home

<p>The Wonderbag comes in a variety of vibrant designs </p>
<p>You can save up to 35 per cent on the dishes right now </p>
Kitchen Accessories

Aldi’s bargain Le Creuset dupes are reduced by 35 per cent right now

<p>The Aldi alternative is made from stoneware instead of cast iron </p>
Kitchen Accessories

Aldi’s pumpkin casserole dish is £249 less than Le Creuset’s version

<p>Otherwise known as French ovens, Le Creuset has been going for almost 100 years</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Is Aldi’s cast iron cookware as good as Le Creuset?

<p>Stewing season is here – and you need these kitchen essentials in your cupboard </p>
Kitchen Accessories

Habitat’s Le Creuset-inspired cast iron cookware is nine times cheaper

<p>With heatwave afresco socialising on the agenda, it is time to bring the bartender’s friend to the fore</p>
Kitchen Accessories

7 best ice cube trays for cold cocktails, smoothies and frappes

<p>Upgrade your kitchen arsenal with a natural twist</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Aldi’s beeswax wraps are on sale ahead of Plastic free July

<p>Tap into the colourful homewares trend without blowing the bank </p>
Kitchen Accessories

Le Creuset’s coveted kitchenware has up to 50% off right now

<p>Go bold or go home with this £125 accessory</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Our Place has two new always pan colours with Selena Gomez

<p>Everyone from home cooks to pro chefs just can’t get enough of the cookware </p>
Kitchen Accessories

Le Creuset cast iron cookware is 30% off on Amazon right now

<p>Save on the signature cast-iron pot, as well as the stoneware oven dish</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Save up to 40% in the John Lewis Le Creuset sale

<p>The design offers extra worktop space for cutting and preparing food </p>
Kitchen Accessories

Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for small spaces – and it’s on sale

<p>We reviewed quality, functionality and whether they helped in our quest for fridge perfection</p>
Kitchen Accessories

15 best fridge organisers for minimal food waste and maximum storage

<p>We paid special attention to whether these jugs kept our coffee steamy throughout the morning</p>
Coffee

12 best cafetieres to brew your morning cup the French way

<p>We tested these thermometers on everything from fish and chicken to steaks and bakes</p>
Kitchen Accessories

8 best meat thermometers to help cook your steak to perfection

<p>Upgrade your kitchenware now while you can get up to 60 per cent off </p>
Kitchen Accessories

Le Creuset’s mugs, dishes and more are half price at TK Maxx right now

<p>With a wide, flat base and a perky rim to keep liquids contained, the humble pasta bowl can serve in almost any eating scenario</p>
Kitchen Accessories

9 best pasta bowls for loading up the carbs

<p>Everyone deserves to have a table setting straight out of one of London’s finest restaurants</p>
Home & Garden

8 best cutlery sets to jazz up your table

<p>Factors to consider when choosing your lolly moulds include portion size and freezer space</p>
Kitchen Accessories

10 best ice lolly moulds for easy frozen treats at home

<p>Our favourites did a stellar job of polishing our kitchenware, and stayed as vibrant as ever even after a couple of washes </p>
Kitchen Accessories

12 best tea towels that add a splash of colour to your kitchen

SMEG Mini Kettle (SMEG/PA)
Home & Garden

Style splash: 11 cool kitchen updates to shop now

<p>In honour of her 40th, the royal shared a rare glimpse into her home</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Copy Meghan to a tea with her favourite cup and saucer

<p>With 12 settings to choose from, whip up fresh loaves, cakes and even jam with very little effort</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Can Russell Hobbs’s 23620 compact bread maker rise to the challenge?

<p>Not just for pouring, some can be used in the oven, on the hob, and even as a stand-in vase</p>
Kitchen Accessories

10 best milk jugs for the perfect breakfast setup

When putting our knives to the test we tried them out on a variety of bakes, each time checking how much pressure we needed to apply and how uniform our slices were
Kitchen Accessories

8 best bread knives to make light work of more than just loaves

<p>From mugs to kettles, these kitsch prints deserve a spot in your kitchen</p>
Kitchen Accessories

Holly Willoughby’s favourite homeware brand is on sale right now

<p>We recommend plant-based pans, silicone serving cases and more simple switches</p>
Kitchen Accessories

10 best sustainable kitchen products for a more eco-friendly home

<p>These storage lifesavers come with a super strong adhesive to secure them in place </p>
Kitchen Accessories

These £12 pan-lid holders have made my tiny kitchen tolerable again

<p>These nifty tools work much the same as garlic pressers do</p>
Kitchen Accessories

10 best potato ricers for making the fluffiest mash

Find one that sticks to the fridge and you’ll never misplace it again
Kitchen Accessories

9 best kitchen timers for precise baking and cooking

<p>It is a great way to help increase the variety of veggies you consume</p>
Kitchen Accessories

8 best spiralizers to transform your veggies

<p>Save space while showing off your nicest bottles of vino</p>
Wine

8 best wine racks to stash your favourite reds, whites and rosés

If you're an eco-conscious consumer but don't want to fork out for an expensive device, we've found the deal you need
Kitchen Accessories

SodaStream is on sale for £45: Here’s everything you need to know

Reusable fruit and veg bags are made of organic cotton, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic drinks bottles and polyester
Kitchen Accessories

10 best reusable produce bags for reducing waste

A trusty palette knife is a must-have in the kitchen
Baking

8 best palette knives for baking

Ramp up the seasonal cheer with the best Christmas bakeware and accessories
Kitchen Accessories

10 best Christmas baking accessories

Beginners to bread making should invest in a good-quality baking stone and loaf tin
Food & Drink

10 best bread-making tools

Home & Garden

5 best designer kitchen accessories

Carving knives, unlike their pairing counterparts, have longer thinner blades
Kitchen Accessories

10 best carving knives that make simple work of any joint or nut roast

1. French Bull<br/>Bring your salad to life with these psychedelic servers. Shatterproof and dishwasher safe, they are available in a multi-coloured ring pattern or paisley design.<br/>£8, nellypepper.co.uk
Features

The 10 best salad servers

{1} FRUIT TRAY<br/>Make the fruit the centre ofattention with a dimpled traymade to order by ceramic artist Joanna Howells. Choose from a restrained speckled parchment finish or go crazy with a tray iniridescent sky blue.<br/>£85, notonthehighstreet.
Features

The 10 best fruit bowls

