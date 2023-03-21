There’s no denying the always pan looks great. Its matte design looks like something you might find in a gallery rather than what you would fry an egg on – and for that, we love it.

Lending itself to most daily cooking needs (aside from cooking in the oven) it is also just super versatile. Owing to its deeper size than a traditional pan, we were able to boil pasta as well as steam veggies, sauté mushrooms, braise vegetables, fry vegan sausages, sear tofu and even deep fry breaded cauliflower.

It’s compatible with every kind of hob (including induction) and our food seemed to cook quickly and evenly. We found it easy enough to maneuver around with one hand too, and it has a smaller capacity than the possible pan so is naturally better suited to smaller spaces and cooking for one.

Things like porridge and sauces were easy to serve owing to the pan’s tapered pour spouts, which double as steam vents to prevent any rattling while cooking. The lid and the angular pan handle are easy to grasp but beware when holding the handle near to the pan bowl as this does get hot. We did also think it was slightly strange that the small handle on the other side of the pan isn’t heat proof. But, the notch on the handle for nestling the spatula in between stirs is genius for preventing pasta sauce splotches on the countertop.

Our Place recommends cooking with a few tablespoons of high smoke point oil which should help protect the non-stick coating, but this isn’t a must. We’re used to cooking without any oil so we were keen to see how the non-stick surface would fare oil-free. Pancakes slipped around as if on a layer of air, while mushrooms, tofu and more were also a stick free zone.

There was some residue left on the pan when cooking with high heats though, and a dash of oil does naturally help the non-stickiness of the pan. But it is also worth noting that the non-stick ceramic surface is also toxic-free (with no PTFEs, PFOAs, or other PFAS) so you can be sure that no nasties are leaching into your food.

Some users have reported these non-stick abilities become less effective over time, but Our Place suggests a couple of ways to keep it in good nick. This isn’t the pan for you if you like cranking up the heat, as the brand suggests using low-to-medium heat. If you only enjoy the occasional pan sear though, high heat every now and again shouldn’t be cause for concern.

We weren’t convinced by the functionality of cooking and then straining with the stainless steel colander inside the pan, which is a criticism that applies to both pans, as you still then have a dripping colander and a pan full of water to deal with. But it’s helpful for pouring plain pasta straight into your plate and we did really like using it as a steamer. One minor annoyance is that the basket needs to be lifted with gloves or the spatula (slightly precarious) as its metal handles are inside the pan and will be hot.

However, we really like the beechwood spatula, which despite not being dishwasher proof, was easy enough to clean with soap and water. And, really, one less plastic thing in the world is no bad thing. The same goes for the pan itself – you can’t bung it in the dishwasher, but even charred remains and next-day pasta sauce simply melt away with some warm soapy water.