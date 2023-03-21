It’s not everyday that a piece of cookware goes viral. But somehow, since its launch in the US before crossing the pond in 2021, the always pan from Our place has managed to do just that. Whether it was the tool’s promised culinary prowess or beautiful design fuelling the buzz, the hashtag #alwayspan has since been viewed more than 24 million times on TikTok.
If the always pan hype is yet to populate your TikTok and Instagram feed, it’s essentially a Swiss army knife for the kitchen, claiming to replace eight different pieces of cookware which will save on space, listing everything from braising and searing to straining in its repertoire. That being said, it’s not the only pan promising such versatility.
It’s hardly a surprise that Ninja, a major player when it comes to trending kitchen appliances like slow cookers and air fryers, has since brought an apparently all singing, all dancing pan into our lives, aptly named the possible pan. Also promising to stand in for eight different pieces of cookware, naturally, we needed to see how it would compare.
If you’re firmly in the cast iron camp then you may want to take your leave here – sorry. Both of these multi-purpose pans are of the non-stick variety, which is ideal if you prefer cooking with little to no oil and want to avoid working up a sweat cleaning away last night’s dinnner.
Both are around the £120 mark – there’s a fiver in it, with Ninja being that bit more pricey – so are undoubtedly an investment, which, of course, makes it even more imperative that you pick the right one. To help you decide, we’ve put them both to the test.
How we tested
We cooked a lot of pasta (although there’s nothing new there), pan-seared tofu, braised and oven-roasted vegetables and much more while we introduced these pans to our kitchen for about a month. We made sure to cover all the cooking methods listed in each pan’s repoirtoire. Plus, we cooked a number of dishes (spag bol, pancakes and so on) in both pans, at once, to note any differences across everything from cooking speed and quality to non-stick abilities and general functionality of design. Here’s our ruling on both...