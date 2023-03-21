Jump to content

Our Place always pan vs Ninja possible pan: Which all-in-one cookware is worth your money?

The non-stick rivals both claim to replace eight pieces of cookware

Lois Borny
Tuesday 21 March 2023 17:49
The always pan was all over social media when it launched, but does Ninja's cookware pip it to the post?

The always pan was all over social media when it launched, but does Ninja’s cookware pip it to the post?

(The Independent )

It’s not everyday that a piece of cookware goes viral. But somehow, since its launch in the US before crossing the pond in 2021, the always pan from Our place has managed to do just that. Whether it was the tool’s promised culinary prowess or beautiful design fuelling the buzz, the hashtag #alwayspan has since been viewed more than 24 million times on TikTok.

If the always pan hype is yet to populate your TikTok and Instagram feed, it’s essentially a Swiss army knife for the kitchen, claiming to replace eight different pieces of cookware which will save on space, listing everything from braising and searing to straining in its repertoire. That being said, it’s not the only pan promising such versatility.

It’s hardly a surprise that Ninja, a major player when it comes to trending kitchen appliances like slow cookers and air fryers, has since brought an apparently all singing, all dancing pan into our lives, aptly named the possible pan. Also promising to stand in for eight different pieces of cookware, naturally, we needed to see how it would compare.

If you’re firmly in the cast iron camp then you may want to take your leave here – sorry. Both of these multi-purpose pans are of the non-stick variety, which is ideal if you prefer cooking with little to no oil and want to avoid working up a sweat cleaning away last night’s dinnner.

Both are around the £120 mark – there’s a fiver in it, with Ninja being that bit more pricey – so are undoubtedly an investment, which, of course, makes it even more imperative that you pick the right one. To help you decide, we’ve put them both to the test.

How we tested

We cooked a lot of pasta (although there’s nothing new there), pan-seared tofu, braised and oven-roasted vegetables and much more while we introduced these pans to our kitchen for about a month. We made sure to cover all the cooking methods listed in each pan’s repoirtoire. Plus, we cooked a number of dishes (spag bol, pancakes and so on) in both pans, at once, to note any differences across everything from cooking speed and quality to non-stick abilities and general functionality of design. Here’s our ruling on both...

(Lois Borny)

Our Place always pan

  • Best: For style
  • Colourways : Eight
  • Material: Cast aluminium
  • Non-stick coating type: Silicon dioxide (ceramic non-stick)
  • Oven safe : No
  • Dishwasher safe : No

There’s no denying the always pan looks great. Its matte design looks like something you might find in a gallery rather than what you would fry an egg on – and for that, we love it.

Lending itself to most daily cooking needs (aside from cooking in the oven) it is also just super versatile. Owing to its deeper size than a traditional pan, we were able to boil pasta as well as steam veggies, sauté mushrooms, braise vegetables, fry vegan sausages, sear tofu and even deep fry breaded cauliflower.

It’s compatible with every kind of hob (including induction) and our food seemed to cook quickly and evenly. We found it easy enough to maneuver around with one hand too, and it has a smaller capacity than the possible pan so is naturally better suited to smaller spaces and cooking for one.

Things like porridge and sauces were easy to serve owing to the pan’s tapered pour spouts, which double as steam vents to prevent any rattling while cooking. The lid and the angular pan handle are easy to grasp but beware when holding the handle near to the pan bowl as this does get hot. We did also think it was slightly strange that the small handle on the other side of the pan isn’t heat proof. But, the notch on the handle for nestling the spatula in between stirs is genius for preventing pasta sauce splotches on the countertop.

Read more: Best non-stick frying pans

Our Place recommends cooking with a few tablespoons of high smoke point oil which should help protect the non-stick coating, but this isn’t a must. We’re used to cooking without any oil so we were keen to see how the non-stick surface would fare oil-free. Pancakes slipped around as if on a layer of air, while mushrooms, tofu and more were also a stick free zone.

There was some residue left on the pan when cooking with high heats though, and a dash of oil does naturally help the non-stickiness of the pan. But it is also worth noting that the non-stick ceramic surface is also toxic-free (with no PTFEs, PFOAs, or other PFAS) so you can be sure that no nasties are leaching into your food.

Some users have reported these non-stick abilities become less effective over time, but Our Place suggests a couple of ways to keep it in good nick. This isn’t the pan for you if you like cranking up the heat, as the brand suggests using low-to-medium heat. If you only enjoy the occasional pan sear though, high heat every now and again shouldn’t be cause for concern.

Read more: Best blenders for super-quick smoothies

We weren’t convinced by the functionality of cooking and then straining with the stainless steel colander inside the pan, which is a criticism that applies to both pans, as you still then have a dripping colander and a pan full of water to deal with. But it’s helpful for pouring plain pasta straight into your plate and we did really like using it as a steamer. One minor annoyance is that the basket needs to be lifted with gloves or the spatula (slightly precarious) as its metal handles are inside the pan and will be hot.

However, we really like the beechwood spatula, which despite not being dishwasher proof, was easy enough to clean with soap and water. And, really, one less plastic thing in the world is no bad thing. The same goes for the pan itself – you can’t bung it in the dishwasher, but even charred remains and next-day pasta sauce simply melt away with some warm soapy water.

Continue reading...

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 possible pan

  • Best: For versatility
  • Colourways: Four
  • Material: Forged aluminium
  • Non-stick coating type: “Zerostick” plasma ceramic
  • Oven-safe: Yes
  • Dish-washer safe: Yes

With a sleek glass lid and forged aluminium body in a handful of earthy colourways, Ninja’s take on multi-purpose cookware looks as premium as it does functional. It covers the same cooking functions as the always pan with the game-changing benefit of being oven safe up to 260C – something which the always pan just cannot offer. We were able to roast vegetables and bake a sweet potato dish all without dirtying a single oven tray.

The possible pan is also the bigger beast of the two, but it doesn’t really feel heavier in your hand. And it’s a nice luxury having extra room to move your food around (or for cooking different things at once). The obvious downfall here is you will need more liquid to fill the pan – the possible pan is 1.34l more capacious – which is annoying if you’re only boiling one portion of pasta. On the other side of that coin, it’s ideal for big batches and family meals.

Read more: The best air fryer deals this month

We wouldn’t be able to tell you whether Ninja’s “zerostick” non-stick cooking surface is 20 times more durable than traditional non-stick pans as stated on the brands site, but what we can tell you is that it is excellent.

The textured surface contains no lead, cadmium or PFOA (a material thought to leach into food when it reaches high temperatures) and it performed excellently whether we were cooking with or without oil. Pancakes, vegan sausages and more were a non-stick zone, although there was some food residue when cooking on higher heats.

One thing that immediately appealed to us though was how low maintenance this pan is. You don’t need to be wary when cooking without any oil and it’s been designed for high heats so you can sauté, sizzle and sear to your heart’s content.

Bunging it straight in the dishwasher is all good – so there’s no careful scrubbing required – and even using metal utensils has been given the green light so you can whisk sauces in there. We have good faith that it should last too, given it’s covered by a 10-year replacement guarantee as well – again, something Our Place can’t offer.

Read more: Best pasta-makers for nonna-worthy results

Little design features mean this just feels very functional too. We like that it has a glass lid – the glass is going to mist up but it’s nice to have a rough idea of what’s going on. Like the always pan it features two pour spouts which double as steam vents and we like that you can rest the spatula on the lid’s handle where it’s accessible and away from cooking food. The steel handle on the pan isn’t heat proof though, while the handle on the lid does get hot after cooking for some time.

With the bigger pan comes a bigger colander and this was great for washing a big load of vegetables. You can lift the colander out of the pan after steaming and boiling without reaching for oven mitts as the handles are on outside of the pan and cool to the touch. And, perfect for flipping and scraping around the side of the pan with its curved edge, the spatula’s wide surface is great for both cooking and serving.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Our Place always pan vs Ninja possible pan

The always pan from Our Place is beautiful. There’s a certain satisfaction in cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface, and it’s a sensible choice if you’re cooking for one or two people, or don’t see yourself wanting to cook with high heat often, or wishing you could use it in the oven (you can’t).

Performance wise, there seems to be very little noticable difference in the quality and speed of cooking between the two pans, and the all-important non-stick abilities were excellent throughout our month of mealtimes. But, ultimately, we think Ninja’s possible pan pips Our Place to the post for its cooking versatility, functionality and low maintenance design.

While doing everything the always pan does in terms of searing, sauteing (etc.) it’s also oven-safe which is going to be a game-changer. Plus, the strainer was more helpful owing to its size and ergonomic design. We also enjoyed the freedom of using metal utensils and high heat without worrying about damaging the non-stick surface.

Of course, it’s hard to say with certainty whether the always pan is more durable without making half a life time’s worth of dinners in them both, but from what we can tell owing to the brands’ advice and how they felt to us when in use, is that the possible pan appears the more robust cookware that’s built to last. Which really, is what you want for a £120 plus purchase.

Complete your kitchen arsenal with the best cassserole dishes, knife sets and pasta makers

