In honour of her 40th birthday on 4 August, Meghan Markle announced a new charitable initiative in a video starring Melissa McCarthy.

Revealing her plans to ask 40 of her closest friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor women going back into the workforce, Meghan gave fans a rare glimpse into her home.

There’s a lot to love about her setup – from her dog’s bed (£44.11, Etsy.com) from The Foggy Dog, to her neutral colour scheme. But for us, we were most taken by her nod to the English tradition of tea and biscuits.

Perhaps paying homage to her royal life, she posed with a handmade cup and saucer from British potter Burleigh. The cup features an intricate handpainted design of a peacock and a collection of oriental motifs, and wouldn’t look out of place in anyone’s kitchen.

The brand has a rich history and heritage, having made traditional earthenware in its Middleport pottery in Staffordshire since 1851. Offering handmade designs, Burleigh is on a mission to add a little luxury to your morning coffee or dinner party setting.

If you too are obsessed with her teaware, you’re in luck because we’ve found Meghan’s exact set, along with a range of other items from the brand’s regal peacock collection, that are sure to have secured a home in her LA abode. Cheers to that!

Burleigh black regal peacock breakfast cup and saucer: £44, Burleigh.co.uk

This is the exact cup and saucer Meghan Markle can be seen drinking from in her announcement video. It boasts a black and white motif that will certainly add a little extra charm to your morning cup of tea. If you’d rather forgo the saucer, you can buy the breakfast cup (£29, Burleigh.co.uk) separately.

Burleigh black regal peacock teacup and saucer: £38, Burleigh.co.uk

If you’re taken by Meghan’s choice of design, but enjoy your tea in a small cup, this set is for you. This one has a capacity of 187ml compared to the breakfast cup’s 425ml, and would make a perfect gift for any tea lover.

Burleigh black regal peacock half pint mug: £25, Burleigh.co.uk

If you prefer to drink your tea or coffee out of a mug, this is the one is for you. Adorned with the regal peacock pattern, it’ll certainly look good on any future Zoom meetings.

Burleigh black regal peacock teapot: £90, Burleigh.co.uk

Complete your set with this teapot, which will give you a generous five cups’ worth. Cast by hand from English clay at Burleigh’s Middleport pottery, it is handpainted with the same motif as the other tableware from the collection.

Burleigh black regal peacock plate, 25cm: £22, Burleigh.co.uk

In an interview with James Corden for the Late Late Show, Prince Harry revealed that his son Archie’s favourite breakfast is waffles, thanks to the Queen buying him a waffle maker for Christmas. And we suspect the Sussexes enjoy their waffles off these plates. Ideal for every occasion, from midweek meals to special occasions – we’ll certainly be adding these to our basket.

