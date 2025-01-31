Best microwave deals for February 2025, from Samsung to Salter

It goes without saying, the humble microwave can make your life much easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than simply warming up leftovers. With rising household costs, research has found a microwave is a more efficient way to cook, with the average model costing far less per day to run compared with an electric oven – potentially saving you hundreds of pounds per year, thanks to a simple switch-up in kitchen appliances.

The good news is there are many different types of microwaves, meaning you’re sure to find one that suits your needs. There are solo models, which are basic microwaves that heat and defrost; grill versions, which combine normal microwave cooking with a grilling element; and combi options, which do everything the other two machines can, as well as roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.

If you’re unsure which model is best for you, we’d recommend reading our tried-and-tested reviews of the best microwaves, which demystify the entire buying process and answer all your questions.

When it comes to making it a less costly purchase, however, it’s here that we’ve rounded up the best discounts on leading microwaves.

Read on for how you can save money on your next microwave and prepare to whip up meals in minutes with one of these top models.

The best microwave deals for February 2025 are:

Salter Toronto microwave: Was £95, now £79, Asda.com

Was £95, now £79, Asda.com Samsung large capacity solo microwave oven: Was £149.99, now £116.10, Amazon.co.uk

Was £149.99, now £116.10, Amazon.co.uk Swan Nordic microwave: Was £99.99, now £85.13, Amazon.co.uk

Salter Toronto microwave: Was £95, now £79, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Here’s a small saving on a tried-and-tested microwave from Salter. In her review, Indybest tester Rachael Penn praised this model for having the best design on test, noting its “sleek black design with wooden highlights”. As for performance, it “did a good job at cooking food and was super efficient when defrosting items”, she said. What’s more, the microwave was quiet in use, and easy to operate.

Samsung large capacity solo microwave oven: Was £149.99, now £116.10, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“If you’re looking for a microwave that looks as good as it performs, the Samsung solo microwave is the one” – high praise from our reviewer, who dubbed this model the best for large families (owing to its large 32ml capacity). Our tester noted this machine’s auto cook function, too, which will select the ideal mode, time and temperature to cook the food. With this deal, you can save more than 20 per cent on the tried-and-tested model.

Swan Nordic microwave: Was £99.99, now £85.13, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Swan )

A great microwave for crowded countertops, Swan’s Nordic microwave was named the best compact model by our reviewer. Rest assured, while the 20l capacity is on the small side, it will “still hold a standard dinner plate and work well with medium-sized dishes”, our tester noted. The “super cool” Scandinavian design and matte finish was also a highlight, plus, it was easy to use, with its “intuitive controls” and “clear LED display”. If this sounds like an ideal choice for your kitchen, you can nab this model with a discount at Amazon.

Samsung glass front 23l freestanding solo microwave, slate grey: Was £210, now £114, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

If you’re on the hunt for a new microwave with a minimalist design, this 23l glass front model from Samsung features a simple, streamlined look, and currently has £50 off the price. A standout feature is the defrost function, which can figure out the best amount of time needed, based on weight and food type.

Russell Hobbs RHM2076S freestanding compact microwave: Was £94.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Right now, at Amazon, you can score almost 30 per cent off this slick-looking microwave from trusted brand Russell Hobbs. Featuring a 20l capacity, auto-defrost settings for last-minute meals and pre-programmed auto-cook menus that include anything from steamed fish to popcorn, with this model, you’ll be cooking up a storm in no time.

To make sure you save while you shop, check out our dedicated deals section