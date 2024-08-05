Support truly

Whether you’re looking to refresh your summer wardrobe, upgrade your headphones or finally replace that rickety living room armchair, there’s one online retailer that has it all – Very.

A one-stop shop for everything from air fryers to children’s toys, laptops, vacuum cleaners and garden furniture, Very takes all the stress out of shopping by stocking a wide range of popular and trusted brands in one handy place.

Whatever you’re in the market for, it’s worth noting that the retailer is also known for its competitive prices, meaning you can pick up the latest buys for a fraction of the normal cost. Plus, there are plenty of Very discount codes and offers that could see you save even more.

So, whether it’s a new mattress, TV, or a pair of school shoes for the kids, there’s a good chance you could save some serious cash by shopping at Very. To help you find the best savings, we’ve sourced the top Very discount codes that aren’t to be missed, from 20 per cent off fashion and sportswear to up to 40 per cent on selected electrical beauty devices, here’s everything you need to know.

Very discount codes

Our top pick is this fantastic offer, which gets you 20 per cent off fashion and sportswear in Very’s big sale.

Very is also offering up to 30 per cent off electricals, with savings available on a range of smartwatches and activity trackers for men, women and kids from big brands such as Sekonda and Tikkers.

open image in gallery ( Very )

If you’re looking to kit out your home or garden, we’ve spotted that Very is offering up to 40 per cent off homeware and furniture. The are a whole host of savings available on everything from outdoor dining sets to bedding, sofas, kitchen appliances and more.

Best of the rest:

Top Very deals

If you’re jetting off on holiday and want to pick up some warm-weather fashion for all the family, Very has got you covered. Right now, the online retailer is offering up to 20 per cent off across clothing from its own label, as well as a range of well-known brands such as Boss, Birkenstock, Lacoste, Adidas and Mango. One of our top picks though is this pair of RayBan wayfarer sunglasses, which have been reduced by a generous £44.

open image in gallery ( Very )

Has your barbecue seen better days? Then now is the perfect time to upgrade your set-up as we’ve spotted that Very has discounted Ninja’s woodfire electric grill and smoker by a huge £100.

open image in gallery ( Very )

Looking to upgrade your TV? Very’s taken 20 per cent off this Hisense 55in 4K HDR smart TV, which supports all your favourite apps and streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. It’s also a great option for gamers, as it features an auto-low latency mode to ensure smooth, lag-free interaction.

Why choose Very?

“Very has an extensive catalogue of brands that covers pretty much every category you can think of, including home and garden, electricals, beauty, fashion, gaming, sports, toys and more. You name it, Very probably sells it,” says Sarah Jones, assistant eCommerce editor at The Independent.

*See the Very website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date