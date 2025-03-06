How to revamp your wardrobe florals this spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the words of The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly, ‘Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.’

Yes, we’ve heard it all before. But this season, the perennial trend has taken on a new lease of life, as designers have reimagined the potentially quaint print.

Forget predictable ditsy flowers, this spring is all about bold blooms, intricate broderie anglaise and large prints that modernise the trend.

Here are celebrity stylists’ top tips on revamping your wardrobe florals this spring.

This season’s go-to floral

While the delicate cottage-core florals had their time last season, this year is all about maximalist blooms in bolder hues.

“It’s all about big, bold abstract blooms,” explains fashion expert and celebrity stylist Oriona Robb.

The spring/summer fashion week runways were awash with large and vibrant florals from the likes of Chloé and Marques’Almeida.

“But vintage wallpaper prints and 3D floral embellishments are also in this season,” explains Robb.

“Think less ‘sweet garden party’ and more ‘botanical explosion.'”

Floral embellishments are taking shape in the form of crochet adornments, diamante accents and velvet jacquard this spring.

Negative space florals, such as fine lace or laser cut-outs as seen on Valentino’s runway, are also a great way of modernising florals – adding texture instead of colour.

M&S Cutwork High Neck Puff Sleeve Top, £45

Mango Floral Print Wide-leg Jeans, £59.99

New season colourways

Blush pink, mocha mousse, butter yellow and soft pistachio are the key colours this season.

“A stylish and reliable way to work with your chosen colour is to pair it with classic colours like white or navy,” explains celebrity stylist and resident expert at Klass, Lynne McKenna. “These will help you transition into spring, adding more colour as you go and lifting your looks ready for the summer months.”

But you don’t just have to confine your florals to a pastel palette. “Pastels are always a safe bet, but earthy tones and dramatic high-contrast florals are are good way to shake things up,” says Robb.

“If you’re feeling daring, mix floral prints – carefully! – or pair them with contrasting textures like leather or denim to keep things cool and adding an edge.”

Bobbl Recycled Cashmere Blend Ribbed Balaclava, £75

River Island Pink And Green Puff Sleeve Floral Shirred Top, £36

Zara Water-repellent Quilted Jacket, £45.99

How to keep them classic

As a classic print, florals can work for anyone, but there are certain tricks to keeping them timeless.

“From a navy and white graphics to subtle metallics, simplicity is best when it comes to florals,” explains McKenna.

Look at the colour palette of your florals and try to pair it with pieces from that same season. For example, if your florals are made up of burnt oranges, plums and pinks, opt for tan accessories in keeping with an autumnal palette.

If you’re wearing brighter blues and buttery yellow blooms, pair them with denim, creams and raffia for the summery feel.

But the trick to timeless florals may actually lie more in the silhouette as opposed to the print.

“The secret is to keep the silhouettes sleek and the prints sophisticated,” explains Robb. “A floral blazer over a monochrome outfit? Chic. A floaty floral midi with sharp accessories? Timeless.”

Zara Floral Print Midi Dress with Belt, £45.99

Zara 100% Leather Jacket, £119

Adidas Country OG Shoes, £85

Avoid floral overload

While the statement floral is in this season, overloading your look can make it look busy and haphazard.

“Too many ruffles, overwhelming head-to-toe florals, or looking like you’ve been swallowed by a flower bed – let’s avoid those,” Robb laughs.

“If your dress is loud, keep the accessories minimal. If your floral trousers are bold, pair them with a crisp white tee.”

McKenna agrees that balance is crucial: “If your key piece is floral, opt for understated accessories, and vice versa.

“That way, your outfit remains balanced, with each piece complementing the other without clashing.”

River Island Coral Quilted Floral Oversized Jacket, £68

The best timeless florals

A well-chosen floral piece shouldn’t just be for spring – it should be able to transition effortlessly across your wardrobe.

McKenna advises taking stock of what you already own before buying something new: “The beauty of a great floral item is that it’s versatile and easily mixed and matched with what you already have,” says McKenna.

“A beautiful floral jumpsuit will look just as good with boots, a polo neck, or layered under a cardigan in the autumn as it does with a bold shoe and brightly coloured clutch for the summer.”

While people say you should invest in muted classics – that doesn’t exempt florals.

“Trends fade, but a well-chosen floral piece can be forever,” says Robb. “Go for classic silhouettes, versatile colours and quality fabrics. That way, your floral dress doesn’t scream ‘last season’s trend’ but rather ‘I always look this effortlessly stylish.'”