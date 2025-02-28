Marks and Spencer is one of our most loved brands here at The Independent, as it’s a go-to destination for everything from delicious food and on-trend fashion to affordable (yet chic) homeware. Like many others, we find ourselves relying on the high street retailer to see us through changes in season, house moves and gifting holidays. Over the last few years, the nation’s love for M&S has really blown up, thanks to sell-out fashion drops and viral Christmas gifts (think affordable denim and light up gins).

In the last few months alone, we’ve fallen head over heels for the retailer’s barrel jeans and bargain fragrances, and can’t wait to see what M&S does next. We’re expecting big things, following a year of collaborations with the likes of Sienna Miller and Bella Freud.

If you love M&S as much as we do, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got the latest news on the retail giant’s discounts, deals and sales, so that you can shop already affordable pieces, for even less.

Marks & Spencer’s customer reward scheme has become increasingly popular in recent years. Sparks, as it's known, gives customers the chance to shop with tailored offers across all departments, and receive little treats from time to time. The high street giant will also make a donation to your chosen Sparks charity every time you shop, which is a lovely touch. Plus, if you’re new to Sparks, you’ll get a generous 10 per cent discount to use on your next shop.

( Marks & Spencer )

We’d use the discount to check out new and trending pieces from fashion, like this stunning, collarless blazer (was £69, now £62.10, Marksandspencer.com), which comes in a beautiful butter yellow, and will see you through next season. Another of our favourites are the animal print wide leg jeans (was £45, now £40.50, Marksandspencer.com), which are a tiger print twist on the viral leopard print jeans.

If homeware is more your bag, you can use your 10 per cent savings on decor, furniture and more. Get ready for summer with this set of boho picnic dinner plates (was £15, now £13.50, Marksandspencer.com), or organise your hallway with the Monroe compact sideboard (was £249, now £224.10, Marksandspencer.com).

( Marks & Spencer )

Right now, you can also get up to 40 per cent off M&S’s beautiful selection of bedding. Just in time for a spring refresh, the retailer is offering big savings on bestselling mattresses, duvets, pillowcases and more. Our eyes drew up straight to the M&S Collection touch of silk 13.5 tog all season duvet (was £69, now £41.40, Marksandspencer.com) which is available in single, double, king and super king sizes.

For those who are in need of a better night’s sleep, the Kally Sleep neck pain firm pillow adapts to the contours of your head and neck to keep your body in alignment, and has 20 per cent off in the sale event (was £49.99, now £39.99, Marksandspencer.com). Little ones are included in the deals, too, with 30 per cent off the Percy Pig coverless duvet set (was £65, now £45.50, Marksandspencer.com). Both fun and practical, you can pop the duvet straight into the washing machine and keep it stored in its handy duffle bag when it's not in use.

( Marks & Spencer )

If you’re buying for someone else, take a look at M&S’s exceptional gifting deals. With up to 50 per cent off, treat someone you love to beautiful gifts like this lime, bergamot and mandarin gift set (was £60, now £36, Marksandspencer.com), which contains a diffuser, room spray, candle, refresher oil, mini candles and a wax melt set, all in a reusable rope basket.

