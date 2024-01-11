Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s nothing quite as exciting as opening a gorgeously presented hamper packed with delicious food and drink, no matter the occasion. So, we have gathered some of the best options around, with a variety of themes and for a variety of budgets, so you can find the perfect treat.

There are small hampers, perfect for a bit of me-time while binging Netflix; there are hampers that will thrill your host if you’re heading to a party, and there are giant hampers packed with everything you need for a party or sharing with the family.

The hampers come in all shapes and sizes, from a bundle that will create the perfect cheese and wine evening to a basket filled with larder goodies, or boxes packed full of wine or cocktails to crack open.

Whether you’re sending a hamper as a gift or picking one for yourself, we’ve rounded up the top food and drink hampers this year.

Just don’t forget to breathe in between bites of cheese and biscuits.

How we tested

We are constantly sampling boxes and hampers packed with delicious food and drink – it’s exhausting work – to bring you our final thoughts on some of the best hampers available. We looked at how many products each hamper holds and, of course, the quality of the contents.

The best food and drink hampers for 2024 are: