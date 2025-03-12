How to save up to 50% on your next shop at Ocado

With an online-only operating system, Ocado is one of the UK’s favourite ways to shop for groceries, with more than 50,000 products from big-name brands, including M&S, and lesser-known, independent foodie favourites that you’ll soon fall in love with.

A whopping 1.1m customers flocked to Ocado last year, drawn in by not only the retailer’s large offering of brands but for the convenience of having goods delivered to the front door, at a time that suits. Aside from an affordably priced own-brand selection of products, Ocado has a dedicated section of top offers, half-price savings, deals on freezer food and many more ways to help you save on your shop.

It’ll hardly come as a surprise that items bought on offer account for a massive 27.6 per cent of sales, with Brits clearly loving a bargain when it comes to the weekly shop. To that end, to help you reduce the cost of your groceries, our team of deal hunters have found a number of ways to help you save, including up to 50 per cent on your next Ocado shop. Keep reading for how to redeem the offer.

If you’ve never shopped at Ocado before, you’re in luck because you can get 25 per cent off your first shop, and three months of free delivery using the above discount code. Spend at least £60 and watch the total drop, with the discount even applying to products that are already on offer.

Ocado Smart Pass offers another way to save, providing you with the slots you want with no additional delivery charges, a celebratory gift each year, and at least 10 per cent off certain products. One of the best parts about having an Ocado Smart Pass though is the exclusive 50 per cent off sales, which will pay back the cost of monthly membership in no time at all.

We’d also recommend looking at Ocado’s top deals, which change weekly. You can always expect to find savings on big brands and essential products, with Cathedral City cheese, Andrex toilet paper, McCain chips and Cadbury chocolate just some of the brands that you'll find. The big price drop section is also worth knowing about. It includes top picks in everyone’s basket, such as teabags and dog treats, with the prices lowered to be more competitive in line with other retailers.

Finally, if you like to shop small but find that the prices of bigger chains are more appealing, you can get the best of both with Ocado’s makers market deals section, which will allow you to save on meat, tinned goods and much more from independent brands.

