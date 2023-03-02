Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s beauty dupes from Aldi or swaps for coveted accessories (think the Celine crossbody dupe from Mango) you can always rely on the high street for purse-friendly riffs on cult favourite products.

One retailer that has been delivering in the olfactory department recently is Marks and Spencer, with the smoky warmth eau de parfum from the M&S apothecary range rapidly racking up views on TikTok for its striking resemblance to Le Labo’s santal 33, which comes with a far loftier price tag.

Should you be looking for a cheaper alternative to your favourite designer fug – or perhaps a Mother’s Day gift ahead of 19 March (you’re welcome) – TikTok has sniffed out a whole host of M&S own-brand eau de toilette fragrances that rival a range of cult classics, drawing comparisons to YSL’s black opium and Chanel no5, to name just a couple.

While designer scents can set you back more than £100 a pop, you can buy most of these Marks & Sparks scents for as little as £9.50. All of the fragrances we have listed here are vegan and most of them are also cruelty-free.

Whether you prefer plumping for fruity or floral, musky or fresh, adore Marc Jacobs or prefer a Carolina Herrera scent, these are the M&S fragrances to have on your radar.

M&S midnight blossom eau de toilette, 100ml: £9.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

An alternative to the YSL black opium eau de parfum (£72, Boots.com), which is well-known for its black coffee and vanilla fug, this midnight blossom eau de toilette blends notes of sweet jasmine, tuberose and amber for “soft florals and warm, musky undertones”, according to Marks & Sparks.

M&S fresh mandarin eau de toilette, 100ml: £9.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This fresh mandarin eau de toilette is said to offer an affordable alternative to Carolina Herrera’s good girl (£80, Boots.com), which has been billed as “intensely seductive”. M&S’s scent features fruity cassis, orange flower and mandarin as the main event, with jasmine, ylang ylang and rose for a floral accompaniment to sweet tonka bean, vanilla, amber and sandalwood.

(M&S)

Iconic is a term often bandied around the beauty industry, but Chanel’s no5 scent (£116, Boots.com) is a classic exemplar of true timelessness. Offering a high-street alternative, you could add M&S’s velvet rose to your online basket 12 times before it matched the price of the designer offering. Described as a “soft floral scent” by the retailer, expect rose and violet flower over a base note of bergamot.

M&S soft iris eau de toilette, 100ml: £9.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

With TikTok claiming this eau de toilette strikes a strong resemblance to Chanel’s coco mademoiselle scent (£116, Chanel.com), M&S describes it as a “delicate floral fusion”, with iris, jasmine and bergamot alongside orange blossom and vetiver, amber and patchouli as the base. Plump for this over the designer fragrance and you will save more than £100.

M&S gardenia and vanilla eau de toilette, 100ml: £12:50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

If you love daisy by Marc Jacobs (£49, Boots.com), TikTok reckons you will love this purse-friendly eau de toilette. M&S’s scent pairs notes of vanilla and sandalwood alongside sweet and floral grapefruit and gardenia, which the retailer describes as flowery and charming.

