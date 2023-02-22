Jump to content

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Chanel’s new coco mademoiselle creation is here – this is what we thought of the hair perfume

With a new ambassador and a fresh take on the scent, it’s no wonder it’s making headlines

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 22 February 2023 14:39
<p>This hair perfume is sure to put a spring in your step </p>

(The Independent)

In possibly the biggest beauty news of 2023 so far – stealing the spotlight from Sephora’s London opening, for a second – Chanel has named a new spokesperson for its coco mademoiselle collection.

Taking over the baton from Kate Moss and Keira Knightley, 20-year-old actress Whitney Peak has commanded global attention as the new face of the famous fragrance, including a soon-to-be-released campaign. She is the first Black woman to become a fragrance ambassador for the brand.

But while we await the advertising campaign with high anticipation – here’s hoping it’s as iconic as Kiera Knightley on her motorbike – Chanel has treated us to a new addition to the coco mademoiselle collection, and it comes in the form of a hair perfume.

For those yet to pick up a hair perfume, it does exactly as it says on the tin. Compared with your standard scents, they’re specifically designed for your strands, with a lightweight, non-greasy formula that fragrances hair without leaving residue or drying damage.

While this isn’t the first hair fragrance from the brand, the Chanel No5 hair mist (£48, Boots.com) and coco mademoiselle hair mist (£48, Thefragranceshop.co.uk) already have quite a long list of fans, this potent perfume certainly packs more of a punch. Keep reading this article for our full review.

How we tested

We’re going to say it: hair perfume may seem a bit pointless. You may be wondering why you can’t just spritz your usual scent onto your strands, but after trying a designated hair perfume, all your questions will be answered. That was the case for us when trying this coco mademoiselle option – spritzing the scent through our strands, we wanted to see not only how it smelt but how it felt, too.

Chanel coco mademoiselle hair perfume

  • Size: 35ml
  • Application: Spray
  • Amount needed: One to two sprays
  • Key notes: Orange, rose, jasmine, vetiver and patchouli

Chanel fragrances are famous for a reason. Bringing an instantly recognisable scent to any scenario, the long-lasting notes can be picked up by any perfume fan, and coco mademoiselle could certainly be counted as many people’s perfect pick.

For the “material girls”, we don’t have to divulge why wearing a Chanel fragrance can make you feel fancy. After all, luxury fragrances have racked up a huge fan base, with many of us loyal to just one or two labels. So, if Chanel’s coco mademoiselle has already captured your heart, we think you’ll fall in love with this latest addition to the range.

The design

Coming in a 35ml bottle, this is one adorable addition to the coco mademoiselle collection. Looking like a shrunken-down version of the original design, it’s pretty in pink yet has a frosted glass finish, distinguishing it from the standard scent bottle. And a small spray nozzle makes for easy application across the entire head.

Being travel-sized, we popped it in our bag for on-the-go top-ups and trust us when we say it made us feel like “that girl”, even if the other aspects of our day-to-day life don’t come close.

The scent

Coco mademoiselle is a best-selling fragrance for the brand, with a light and airy scent that’s instantly recognisable. Taking the freshest and softest elements of the original scent, the keynotes we picked up from this hair perfume were orange, rose and jasmine, with the subtle hints of vetiver and patchouli, softly seeping through. It’s sweet yet with no sickly sweet smell, combining a soft mix of fruity and floral that certainly gives a clean, calm feeling.

The result

This perfume is pretty potent, so just one or two sprays were enough to give a long-lasting fragrance. Easy to use, adorable to look at and in keeping with the Chanel high level of luxury, it’s sure to impress any fragrance fan. And there wasn’t one hint of greasy residue left on our locks.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Chanel coco mademoiselle hair perfume

Usually ones to spray normal perfume on our hair, we were sceptical at first about such a spenny hair-specific scent but, of course, Chanel didn’t disappoint with its coco mademoiselle hair perfume. With an added emollient, this light and airy scent leaves a silky smooth feeling to strands without them getting greasy or being damaged from drying out.

For Chanel fragrance fans, you’re sure to fall in love with this product just as you would the rest of the collection. But for those who prefer bargain beauty, there are many other hair perfume options out there, such as the Sol de Janeiro cheirosa ’40 perfume mist (£22, Cultbeauty.co.uk) included in our hair perfume guide.

Have we piqued your interest? Take a look at our round-up of the best hair perfumes

