Chanel coco mademoiselle hair perfume
- Size: 35ml
- Application: Spray
- Amount needed: One to two sprays
- Key notes: Orange, rose, jasmine, vetiver and patchouli
Chanel fragrances are famous for a reason. Bringing an instantly recognisable scent to any scenario, the long-lasting notes can be picked up by any perfume fan, and coco mademoiselle could certainly be counted as many people’s perfect pick.
For the “material girls”, we don’t have to divulge why wearing a Chanel fragrance can make you feel fancy. After all, luxury fragrances have racked up a huge fan base, with many of us loyal to just one or two labels. So, if Chanel’s coco mademoiselle has already captured your heart, we think you’ll fall in love with this latest addition to the range.
The design
Coming in a 35ml bottle, this is one adorable addition to the coco mademoiselle collection. Looking like a shrunken-down version of the original design, it’s pretty in pink yet has a frosted glass finish, distinguishing it from the standard scent bottle. And a small spray nozzle makes for easy application across the entire head.
Being travel-sized, we popped it in our bag for on-the-go top-ups and trust us when we say it made us feel like “that girl”, even if the other aspects of our day-to-day life don’t come close.
The scent
Coco mademoiselle is a best-selling fragrance for the brand, with a light and airy scent that’s instantly recognisable. Taking the freshest and softest elements of the original scent, the keynotes we picked up from this hair perfume were orange, rose and jasmine, with the subtle hints of vetiver and patchouli, softly seeping through. It’s sweet yet with no sickly sweet smell, combining a soft mix of fruity and floral that certainly gives a clean, calm feeling.
The result
This perfume is pretty potent, so just one or two sprays were enough to give a long-lasting fragrance. Easy to use, adorable to look at and in keeping with the Chanel high level of luxury, it’s sure to impress any fragrance fan. And there wasn’t one hint of greasy residue left on our locks.