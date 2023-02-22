Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In possibly the biggest beauty news of 2023 so far – stealing the spotlight from Sephora’s London opening, for a second – Chanel has named a new spokesperson for its coco mademoiselle collection.

Taking over the baton from Kate Moss and Keira Knightley, 20-year-old actress Whitney Peak has commanded global attention as the new face of the famous fragrance, including a soon-to-be-released campaign. She is the first Black woman to become a fragrance ambassador for the brand.

But while we await the advertising campaign with high anticipation – here’s hoping it’s as iconic as Kiera Knightley on her motorbike – Chanel has treated us to a new addition to the coco mademoiselle collection, and it comes in the form of a hair perfume.

For those yet to pick up a hair perfume, it does exactly as it says on the tin. Compared with your standard scents, they’re specifically designed for your strands, with a lightweight, non-greasy formula that fragrances hair without leaving residue or drying damage.

While this isn’t the first hair fragrance from the brand, the Chanel No5 hair mist (£48, Boots.com) and coco mademoiselle hair mist (£48, Thefragranceshop.co.uk) already have quite a long list of fans, this potent perfume certainly packs more of a punch. Keep reading this article for our full review.

How we tested

We’re going to say it: hair perfume may seem a bit pointless. You may be wondering why you can’t just spritz your usual scent onto your strands, but after trying a designated hair perfume, all your questions will be answered. That was the case for us when trying this coco mademoiselle option – spritzing the scent through our strands, we wanted to see not only how it smelt but how it felt, too.