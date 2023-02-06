Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunday 5 February marked the date of the 2023 Grammy Awards, where many artists, songs and albums were honoured at the prestigious music event. However, in addition to the focus being on the winners of the 65th annual ceremony, the evening’s red carpet certainly boasted some breathtaking beauty looks.

The awards show is known for being a key event when it comes to hinting at beauty trends to come throughout the year. It’s where make-up artists really come into their own, giving the attending stars the biggest glow-up possible for the night. One look we can’t stop talking about is Lizzo’s. The singer, who picked up a Grammy for Record of the Year, glowed as she walked the carpet and collected her prize.

The singer’s look is all down to make-up mastermind Charlotte Tilbury, with both skincare and make-up products coming from the well-known beauty brand. From the hero magic cream moisturiser to the ever-popular beautiful skin foundation and concealer, it’s a comfort knowing we can recreate the star’s look at home.

Opting to use the new pillow talk matte beauty blush wand in ‘dream pop’, the easy liquid blush certainly added a pop of colour to Lizzo’s cheeks, completely lifting the look of her complexion – a perfect choice to last the entirety of the awards show too.

Explaining the beauty look, make-up artist Alexx Mayo said the new product from Charlotte Tilbury was chosen to create “flushed, diffused cherry cheeks”. Offering “a fresh approach” to the singer’s make-up, the blush was applied “on top of the high planes of the face and blended into the eye for an extra pop”.

If you want to recreate Lizzo’s look, here’s the entire lowdown on all of the products used, from the eyeshadow palette to the all-new blush wand. You’re welcome.

To prep the face: Charlotte Tilbury magic cream: £52, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

To start, Lizzo’s face was prepped with Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream. Aptly named, if you’ve ever been on a flight and had a tub of this baby in your hand luggage, you’ll want nothing else. The brand’s award-winning moisturiser really does instantly turn your skin around, hydrating the skin and leaving a plumper-looking complexion.

In our comparison review of Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream vs Revolution’s miracle cream dupe, our tester found the former excelled when it came to plumping the skin.

Buy now

For foundation: Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation: £39, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

It’s understandable why this product was chosen for Lizzo ahead of the Grammys, as it’s the perfect foundation to build medium coverage without causing your skin to dry out. Thanks to a combination of rose complex and hyaluronic acid, Charlotte Tilbury’s beautiful skin foundation ensures a radiant and hydrated look – leading us to include it in our round-up of the best lightweight foundations, where we dubbed it best for creating a glowing look. Our tester rated the foundation 8/10, evaluating it as “dewy but not overly illuminating, so it always looks and feels like your skin but better.”

Buy now

For concealer: Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin radiant concealer: £26, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

What better pairing for the beautiful skin foundation that its concealer counterpart? New to the Charlotte Tilbury family, this concealer offers medium coverage and maintains the skin’s hydration levels, similarly to the foundation. Designed to conceal, correct, brighten and lift the look of your eyes and face, it has already earned high praise in our round-up of the best concealers. Our tester enjoyed the thicker consistency of the product, noting: “It was particularly good at concealing dark circles and spots, and it was easy to apply and blend too.”

Buy now

For blush: Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk beauty blush wand in dream pop: £30, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Of course, Lizzo had to show off Charlotte Tilbury’s new product at the Grammy Awards, with the easy-to-use liquid blush adding “flushed, diffused cherry cheeks” to the singer’s make-up look. The pink matte blush created a gorgeous pop of colour to the top planes of the face and was also blended into the eye for extra oomph.

We’re yet to test this hot-off-the-press product but, now that it has Lizzo’s stamp of approval, we’re even more excited to try it for ourselves.

Buy now

For highlighter: Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand in spotlight: £30, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Featuring treated pearls to boost brightening and highlighting, as well as oleogel for maxium gloss, this is the perfect product for Lizzo to wear to the 65th Grammys. With rose gold pigments creating a soft-focus, luminous look, the silver light reflectors ensure a flawless finish – perfect for any star when walking down the red carpet.

A much sought-after item, we’ve regularly highlighted (no pun intended) the viral-nature of this highlighting wand, letting you guys know when it’s back in stock and how you can get your hands on it.

Buy now

For eyes: Charlotte Tilbury instant eye palette in pillow talk: £59, Lookincredible.com

(Look Incredible)

This 12-shade palette includes soft pink and champagne-toned eyeshadows to help create a variety of different eye-catching looks. Unsurprisingly, the pillow talk palette is currently sold out on Charlotte Tilbury’s website but we’ve found it online at Look Incredible.

Should you want to buy directly from Charlotte Tilbury, the smokey eyes are forever palette is still in stock (£60, Charlottetilbury.com).

Buy now

For eyeliner: Charlotte Tilbury the feline flick in panther: £24, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

To enhance the look of Lizzo’s eyes, Alexx Mayo used Charlotte Tilbury’s feline flick eyeliner. In addition to being long-wear, waterproof, matte and super precise, it also has a quick drying time, so you can apply with ease before a big event. Highly pigmented yet smudge- and humidity-proof, there’s allegedly up to 12 hours of wear with this felt-tip style liner.

Buy now

For lip liner: Charlotte Tilbury lip cheat in walk of no shame: £20, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Dubbed as Charlotte Tilbury’s secret weapon on the red carpet, this product is ideal for creating perfectly defined, colour-rich lips. It’s no wonder it was the choice for Lizzo’s own red carpet appearance at the Grammy’s, and if you were envious of the singer’s precise pout, you’ll be glad to know this liner claims to last up to six hours without smudging. With a waterproof and transfer-resistant formula, it’s the perfect product to resize and reshape lips for a fuller look.

Buy now

For lipstick: Charlotte Tilbury matte revolution lipstick in sexy Sienna: £27, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

This coral matte lipstick pairs perfectly with the above lip liner and creates a bold pout, as well as ensuring your lips remain super soft, thanks to antioxidant lipstick-tree and orchid extracts. An eye-catching colour choice for the Grammy Awards (the coral shade in question being inspired by Sienna Miller herself), while the lipstick allows for a long-lasting, buildable, soft-matte finish.

Buy now

To finish the face: Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless finish setting spray: £28, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

After all of Alexx Mayo’s hard work creating the ultimate glowy look for Lizzo, there was no way she was going out there without a final spritz of Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless finish setting spray. As the name suggests, this next-generation spray offers smoothing and pore-blurring effects that are signature to the brand’s airbrush range – as well as being oil-free, lightweight and offering a hydrating finish to set your make-up for up to 16 hours.

We can confirm this from reviewing the product, noting how impressed we were at the appearance of our make-up the next day: “We were amazed at how polished our face looked after a full day’s wear. During testing, our make-up survived hours of face-mask-wearing, being caught in the rain and long workouts.”

Buy now

