Adored by A-listers, editors and beauty buffs alike, more often than not, products from celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous brand rise to cult status – perhaps none more so than its magic cream.
Hailed as a hero skincare buy thanks to its rejuvenating formula, the moisturiser is lauded for its plumping and firming effects. But with its eye-watering £75 price tag, the cream is a luxury purchase for most.
So, when Revolution launched its Charlotte Tilbury-inspired miracle cream back in May, it came as no surprise that the £10 alternative sold out, not just once, but three times over. Rapidly becoming a TikTok-approved sensation, the budget beauty buy has garnered 9.8 million reviews and counting – with skincare fanatics hailing it as an affordable alternative to the £65-dearer luxury cream.
Racking up a waiting list of 10,000, the supercharged formula claims to transform dull complexions, hydrating and plumping to leave you with smooth and nourished skin – just like Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream.
We’ve been assured that Revolution’s cream will be back in stock again soon – but in the meantime, we managed to get our hands on one of the coveted pots to see how it fares against its luxury counterpart.
How we tested
Testing both creams for a week each, we compared the rejuvenating effects of each formula to find out if it’s worth splurging £75 on Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream or if Revolution’s £10 miracle cream does the job just as well. Holding up the claims of each brand, we considered how nourished, plumped and hydrated our face felt to see whether luxury really is better.
Charlotte Tilbury miracle cream
- Best: Rejuvenating cream
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: 50ml
- Refillable? : Yes
Formula
Make-up artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury first innovated the magic cream as a primer for models backstage. As word got out about the formula that provided instant rejuvenating results, she bottled it up and it became the first product ever sold from her eponymous skincare brand. The magic cream has since become Tilbury’s bestselling product with one pot of the award-winning formula selling every two minutes across the world.
Infused with eight “magic” skincare ingredients – which supposedly combine to hydrate, plump, brighten, smooth, firm and revive skin – the cream claims to visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles within just four weeks. This is thanks to the holy grail of skincare saviours found in the formula: hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E and plumping peptide complex.
Padding out the cream, there’s also camellia oil to help lock in moisture, rose-hip oil for added hydration and depuffing as well as shea butter for nourishment. Aloe vera is also included for smoothing and the frangipani flower extra not only has moisturising properties, but also awards the product its pleasing fragrance. Importantly, the cream also has SPF15 in it, giving moderate protection for skin against UV rays.
At £75, this is certainly an opulent purchase for most – and this is immediately evident when unboxing the cream. In classic Charlotte Tilbury style, the packaging is pure luxe with the glass jar topped off with a rose gold lid and inner seal that helps keep the cream fresh. Helping to cut down on waste, the magic cream gets extra kudos for the sustainable ethos behind the packaging with the formula being refillable (£67, Charlottetilbury.com) and the jars recyclable.
Application and results
Using it each morning as a pick-me-up (and wake-me-up), we loved how lightweight the cream was despite its thick consistency. Massaging two pea size amounts (a little goes a long way) into our face and neck in circular motions, the formula is quick absorbing and has the same calming effect on our skin as a facial does. Within just a few days, it was immediately clear that the cream does indeed live up to the hype. Our skin looked plumper, more dewy, firmer and above all, far healthier.
Tilbury dreamt up the cream to transform dull and tired skin – which after a hectic summer, is exactly how our skin looked. But after a couple of uses of her magic cream, we felt rejuvenated, glowy and softer thanks to the oils and ingredients that flooded our skin with moisture. When friends even noticed the difference in our complexion, the cult status of it within our daily beauty routine was cemented.
Revolution pro miracle cream
- Best: Budget brightening cream
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: 50ml
- Refillable? : No
Formula
With more than 9 million views on TikTok and a waiting list of 10,000, Revolution’s budget cream had a lot to prove. Just like Charlotte Tilbury’s £65-dearer cream, the product claims to plump, brighten, hydrate and smooth skin – promising to yield the same instant results.
A glance at the ingredients list and it’s clear that many of the hero elements are there; niacinamide to even out skin tone, shea butter to nourish, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, vitamin C for a radiant glow and peptides to boost collagen and firmness. There’s also glycerin and shea butter to plump, nourish and smooth.
But compared to Charlotte Tilbury’s pot, there’s unfortunately no SPF in the formula, nor rosehip oil and the specific plumping peptide complex used in her cult cream. As for the packaging, the pot feels similarly luxe with an inner seal keeping the cream fresh and a gold lid topping off the orange pot. But, unfortunately, it isn’t refillable or recyclable.
Application and results
Upon first impressions, the texture of the cream is more gooey than the magic cream’s consistency. As such, it feels cool and refreshing on skin which many may prefer over Charlotte Tilbury’s thicker product. Massaging two small pea size amounts into our face and neck, we found we need less product for full coverage than we did Charlotte Tilbury’s. Despite feeling slightly heavy on our skin, the cream nevertheless glides on easily and is quick to absorb.
Just like the luxury cream, there was no residue or stickiness after use and our complexion had an instant radiance-boost. We were pleased to see, after a couple of days of usage, our skin felt softer and looked more dewy, just like the product said on the tin. Our only gripe was that it didn’t feel – or look – to have the same plumping properties as Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream.
The verdict: Charlotte Tilbury magic cream VS Revolution miracle cream
With such acclaim surrounding Revolution’s almost identically named do-it-all cream, we are happy to report it lived up to “dupe” expectation. Delivering the same dewy, hydrated and radiant softness as Charlotte Tilbury’s luxe cream, the budget buy only failed to deliver on plumpness, SPF and a more sustainable ethos. If these are deal breakers or you’re willing to splurge on a more sumptuous and effective product, then opt for the £65-dearer magic cream.
There’s no denying Charlotte Tilbury’s “magic” eight formula is pure luxury, working to simultaneously plump, hydrate, brighten and nourish skin to provide almost instantaneous results. If £75 (and £65 for a refill) is viable, it’s a no-brainer – but Revolution’s £10 cream is a perfectly worthy alternative that won’t see you digging too deep into your pocket.
