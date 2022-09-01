Buy now £75, Charlottetilbury.com

Formula

Make-up artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury first innovated the magic cream as a primer for models backstage. As word got out about the formula that provided instant rejuvenating results, she bottled it up and it became the first product ever sold from her eponymous skincare brand. The magic cream has since become Tilbury’s bestselling product with one pot of the award-winning formula selling every two minutes across the world.

Infused with eight “magic” skincare ingredients – which supposedly combine to hydrate, plump, brighten, smooth, firm and revive skin – the cream claims to visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles within just four weeks. This is thanks to the holy grail of skincare saviours found in the formula: hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E and plumping peptide complex.

Padding out the cream, there’s also camellia oil to help lock in moisture, rose-hip oil for added hydration and depuffing as well as shea butter for nourishment. Aloe vera is also included for smoothing and the frangipani flower extra not only has moisturising properties, but also awards the product its pleasing fragrance. Importantly, the cream also has SPF15 in it, giving moderate protection for skin against UV rays.

Read more: We try out Charlotte Tilbury’s new ‘beautiful skin’ foundation

At £75, this is certainly an opulent purchase for most – and this is immediately evident when unboxing the cream. In classic Charlotte Tilbury style, the packaging is pure luxe with the glass jar topped off with a rose gold lid and inner seal that helps keep the cream fresh. Helping to cut down on waste, the magic cream gets extra kudos for the sustainable ethos behind the packaging with the formula being refillable (£67, Charlottetilbury.com) and the jars recyclable.

Application and results

Using it each morning as a pick-me-up (and wake-me-up), we loved how lightweight the cream was despite its thick consistency. Massaging two pea size amounts (a little goes a long way) into our face and neck in circular motions, the formula is quick absorbing and has the same calming effect on our skin as a facial does. Within just a few days, it was immediately clear that the cream does indeed live up to the hype. Our skin looked plumper, more dewy, firmer and above all, far healthier.

Tilbury dreamt up the cream to transform dull and tired skin – which after a hectic summer, is exactly how our skin looked. But after a couple of uses of her magic cream, we felt rejuvenated, glowy and softer thanks to the oils and ingredients that flooded our skin with moisture. When friends even noticed the difference in our complexion, the cult status of it within our daily beauty routine was cemented.