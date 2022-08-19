Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

When it comes to the beauty world, Charlotte Tilbury is a firm favourite. Ever since its launch in 2016, it really has become the cult brand to know about, with its products being used by everyone from celebrities to TikTokers.

But, as you’re probably aware, it’s certainly more on the luxe end of the spectrm. Owing to this, there’s a rather high price tag attached to some of its most popular products.

As such, fellow beauty brands are on a mission to create more affordable alternatives to Charlotte Tilbury’s products. And one dupe that’s been making the rounds is Collection’s version of the Hollywood flawless filter (£36, Charlottetilbury.com).

TikTok is obsessed with it. Users have long since been sharing videos of themselves with Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter one side of their face, and Collection’s dupe on the other, and you honestly can’t tell the difference.

At £36, Charlotte Tilbury’s flawless filter is five times the price of Collection’s dupe. Naturally, we were intrigued to see how well the budget buy could perform. So we put it to the test.

How we tested

Testing it on our combination skin, we assessed the claims that the £6.99 Collection gorgeous glow filter finish could provide an affordable alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s £36 flawless filter. We paid close attention to the shade ranges on offer, formula, colour payoff, and of course, staying power. And last but not least, we put two images side by side to see the real difference – take a look yourself.