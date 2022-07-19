Eye creams are probably the most divisive of all skincare products. Often, there are two schools of thought: first, there’s those who don’t think there’s a need for eye cream, and in lieu of using one, they prefer to take their existing moisturiser all the way up and around the eyes. Then there’s the opposing camp, which thinks it’s better to use something specifically made for use around the eye area.

While there’s strong arguments for both beliefs, we’re of the mindset that the latter is best, and Harley Street’s Dr Sam Bunting concurs.

“Eye creams can serve multiple functions,” she says. “If correctly formulated, they protect against oxidative stress caused by environmental stressors. They build the delicate barrier (the skin around the eyes is the thinnest on the body), and can work to build collagen to keep skin thick and crease-resistant – it’s an area constantly squeezed by muscles around the eyes when we smile.”

Using a dedicated product will usually be hydrating while also working to help support the skin’s barrier and negate any potential drying effects that active ingredients can sometimes have. However, with some formulas being better and more effective than others, what specific ingredients are best to look for?

“I recommend a cocktail of vitamins A, B and C – which can, of course, be found in general-purpose serums,” Bunting explains. “But what’s great about a well-formulated eye product is that it will contain all the right ingredients without the hassle of layering in the eye area, which is something that can often cause pilling [where tiny particles are formed, which then collect on the skin’s surface].”

How we tested

To help narrow down the options, we rounded up our favourite (and most effective) eye creams, and asked out tester – who’s in her early 30s, with slightly dry skin under her eyes and faint dark circles – to use each one for a minimum of one week, either once or twice a day depending on the individual instructions. While our tester didn’t see any long-term results in that time (most creams need at least a month or so to really get to work), it did give her a good idea of how the different textures felt, how the creams sat under make-up (if applicable) and the general wear of them.

This round-up includes a broad range of eye creams to handle everything from sensitive skin to puffiness, and covers various price points, from budget beauties to luxe lotions. Keep scrolling to find the one most suitable for you…

Dr Sam flawless nightly eye serum Best: Eye cream overall Rating: 10/10 Size: 15 ml

CeraVe eye repair cream Best: Eye cream for sensitive skin Rating: 9/10 Size: 14 ml
Fragrance free: Yes You can always count on CeraVe for creating easy to use, fuss-free products that just work – and this eye cream is no exception. Like all products from the brand, it uses ceramides to protect the skin's barrier alongside hyaluronic acid to help skin retain its moisture. Our tester found this cream super gentle on her skin, which is fairly sensitive. Over time, we have no doubt that it will be effective in terms improving the overall appearance of the eye area. And although it may be fairly basic compared to some of the more active ingredient-laced formulas we tried, but for the price, there's nothing to dislike about it.

Dr.Jart+ ceramidin eye cream Best: Eye cream for hydration Rating: 9/10 Size: 20 ml
Fragrance free: No Dr.Jart+'s bestselling, much-loved Ceramidin range is one of our tester's all-time favourites, and it's a franchise she finds herself recommending more often than not. Like the CeraVe cream, this one focuses on hydration and we found that it did an excellent job of doing just that. Infused with the brand's ceramidin complex, it's bursting with ceramides that strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, protect against moisture loss, while a brightening complex – called applight – works to improve the appearance of dark circles. Our tester found the texture to be just like butter but without sitting on her skin or feeling greasy in the slightest. And that's the way we like it.

Dr Dennis Gross skincare C+Collagen brighten and firm eye cream Best: Eye cream for brightening Rating: 8.5/10 Size: 15 ml
Fragrance free: No Dr Dennis Gross is no stranger to using potent actives in his specialist formulas – and while they can be a bit too much for some people, if you want results, then this is the brand to look to. This cream immediately works to blur and lighten the under-eye area, and overtime the combination of collagen amino acids and vitamin C will brighten and improve skin texture. It also has ceramides and peptides to support the skin's barrier function, alongside light-reflecting particles. We were super impressed with the texture and feel of this product – it melted into skin like a complete dream without leaving any sticky residue.

Kate Somerville line release under eye repair eye cream Best: Eye cream for fine lines Rating: 9/10 Size: 15ml
Fragrance free: No There's a reason Kate Somerville products are on the more expensive end of the spectrum – and it's because they work. From the now-cult goat milk cleanser to the calming DeliKate range, we never met a product we didn't like, and this eye cream is no exception. The lightweight texture reduces the appearance of fine lines, and over time it promises to minimise the look of dark circles by hydrating and illuminating the area. Plus, it helps firm skin, too. We were surprised at the instant smoothing effect this cream provided. And while this is a pricey product, our tester found she didn't need to use much at all, so it will last a long time. What's more, we're sure you'll see visible results with continued use.

Patchology hero status roll model brightening roll-on eye serum Best: Eye cream for tired eyes Rating: 7.5/10 Size: 10 ml
Fragrance free: No This gets top marks from us for its innovative application approach. The jade roller-ball at the tip of the bottle glides over skin, dispensing product as it rolls. It's formulated with vitamin C alongside kiwi and grapefruit extracts and pearlescent minerals to help illuminate and brighten. We liked the ease of use of this product and the convenience it offered. It also felt very refreshing and really worked to perk up tired eyes – it felt even more satisfying to use after we started to keep it in the fridge. Although we're not sure if we'd see any long-term benefits from using this serum, the instant effects make up for that.

Sarah Chapman eye recovery Best: Eye cream for dark circles Rating: 8/10 Size: 15 ml
Fragrance free: No To say our tester was obsessed with this creamy liquid formula would be an understatement. Made with a blend of six peptides, antioxidants, vitamins and clever light-diffusing technology, this product is the complete package. The ingredients work together in perfect harmony to stimulate collagen production and cell activity, which will plump up the eye area while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Oh yes, and they'll also brighten up your skin to make you look less tired than you might feel. We particularly loved and appreciated the airless pump packaging, which not only works to protect the ingredients but ensures we're able to use every last drop of product.

Sunday Riley autocorrect brightening and depuffing eye contour cream Best: Eye cream for puffiness Rating: 8.5/10 Size: 15 ml
Fragrance free: Yes Hundreds of gleaming five-star reviews for this can't be wrong – and let us tell you that they're really not. Formulated with caffeine, horse chestnut, shea butter and watermelon extract, it energises and soothes while protecting against environmental damage. It also works to hydrate and, overtime, will reduce the look of dark circles. We found the consistency of this product helped it glide on smoothly and absorb easily, without leaving any residue or a film on the skin. Instead, it felt incredibly nourishing and really helped to improve the look of our tester's tired eyes. We also found it sat really well underneath makeup, which is another big plus.

Royal Fern phytoactive eye cream Best: Lightweight eye cream Rating: 8/10 Size: 15 ml
Fragrance free: No Expensive, yes, but this Dr Timm Golueke-led brand specialises in patented, plant-based products. Specifically, this phytoactive eye treatment cream is made with the brand's unique Royal Fern complex, which strengthens, hydrates and protects skin while stimulating collagen production. Added chamomile extract targets redness and vitamin C acts as an antioxidant while further boosting collagen levels. We found the formula itself to be incredibly lightweight and that a little went a long way. We also liked that it's suitable to use both day and night.

15 ml Fragrance free: No Expensive, yes, but this Dr Timm Golueke-led brand specialises in patented, plant-based products. Specifically, this phytoactive eye treatment cream is made with the brand’s unique Royal Fern complex, which strengthens, hydrates and protects skin while stimulating collagen production. Added chamomile extract targets redness and vitamin C acts as an antioxidant while further boosting collagen levels. We found the formula itself to be incredibly lightweight and that a little went a long way. We also liked that it’s suitable to use both day and night. Buy now £ 150 , Net-a-porter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}