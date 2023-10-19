12 best moisturisers for oily skin that hydrate and control shine

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oiliness is a very common bugbear and can leave your skin looking shiny and sometimes feeling greasy. It’s the result of your skin producing too much oil, which clogs pores, sits on the surface of your complexion, and can wreak havoc with your make-up.

Moisturiser plays an important part in your overall skin health maintenance – by soothing dryness, helping to protect the skin barrier and, in some cases, evening out and brightening the skin tone and texture to help achieve a fresh-faced glow.

When it comes to managing shine and excess oil production, you need to choose your moisturiser carefully. Oily skin can often be blemish-prone, too, as pores become clogged with oil and bacteria, so keeping an eye on moisturiser consistency – whether it’s a gel, lotion or cream – and ingredients will help keep your face hydrated without exacerbating excess oil production.

If spots are a concern, look for blemish-busting ingredients such as salicylic acid, azelaic acid or niacinamide. For hydration, glycerin and hyaluronic acid are two skincare heroes that will help. If you’re looking to repair your skin barrier and reduce redness or smooth fine lines and wrinkles, a cocktail of ingredients such as peptides, arginine and fruit extracts are all excellent at nourishing the skin.

While you may not aspire to a completely matte complexion, we’re all seeking balanced skin that’s neither too oily nor dry, but perfectly hydrated. So, keep reading below to see which moisturisers for oily skin our expert testers think are the best ones to buy for every budget.

How we tested

We’ve spent six weeks putting a multitude of moisturisers to the test and have narrowed it down to the top nine. There’s a mix of gel and cream textures, that are all lightweight and some are entirely oil-free.

We rated each on texture, consistency, rate of absorption, formula, ease of application, the effect it had on our make-up and any noticeable results we saw. We’ve also considered budget and looked at a wide variety of affordable, mid-range and super luxurious products.

The best moisturisers for oily skin 2023 are: