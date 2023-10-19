Jump to content

12 best moisturisers for oily skin that hydrate and control shine

We’ve spent six weeks putting a multitude of moisturisers to the test

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 19 October 2023 12:06
<p>We’ve found a mix of gel and cream textures that are lightweight, and some are entirely oil-free</p>

We’ve found a mix of gel and cream textures that are lightweight, and some are entirely oil-free

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • La Roche-Posay effaclar mat+
    La Roche-Posay effaclar mat+
    Best moisturiser for oily skin overall

    Much of La Roche-Posay’s effaclar range targets blemish-prone and oily skin, and we loved using this cream-based moisturiser day and night. It feels hydrating and smoothing, takes seconds to absorb and is instantly mattifying without leaving your skin looking flat.

    Q+A amino acid oil-free moisturiser review
    Q+A amino acid oil-free moisturiser
    Best budget moisturiser for oily skin

    Looking out for the words “oil-free” is one of the easiest ways to spot a product designed for oily skin, and this Q+A amino acid moisturiser is a prime example. Tailored towards oily, stressed and combination skin, it uses a blend of hydrating and oil-absorbing amino acids, L-arginine and saccharide isomerate, and moisturising ingredients such as aloe vera leaf juice and glycerin to boost water levels while controlling oil and minimising pore appearance. Our tester loved how lightweight it felt on the skin, absorbing within seconds with a water-like texture that left skin feeling fresh, soft and less shiny.

  • Voya even pure light calming moisturiser review
    Voya even pure light calming moisturiser
    Best brightening moisturiser for oily skin

    Anyone interested in smaller brands using locally-sourced ingredients is sure to fond of Voya. Situated on the west coast of Ireland, the husband-wife duo who created the label cleverly tapped into an impressive ingredient growing just metres away from their house: Irish seaweed. Packed with vitamins K, B, A, and E and known to improve skin tone, texture and elasticity, Irish seaweed is now the hero ingredient in every product the brand creates, including this lightweight moisturiser. But the ingredient list doesn’t stop there as sunflower seed oil, plum kernel oil, rosehip fruit oil, sour cherry seed oil and cranberry seed oil (to name just a handful), are also packed into this potent formula which notably brightened our testers skin without clogging pores or making skin seem more shiny.

    Curél skin balancing oil control weightless gel moisturiser for oily, sensitive skin review
    Curél skin balancing oil control weightless gel moisturiser for oily, sensitive skin
    Best for sensitive skin

    If your skin is both oily and sensitive, it may seem even harder to find skin care products that soothe while stamping out shine. Luckily, Curél has come to the rescue with an oil control moisturiser that’s pH balanced, fragrance-free, colorant free and includes no drying alcohols, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Inside the formula is a hydrating blend of glycerin, water and eucalyptus leaf as well as arginine that helps repair any visible skin damage. It didn’t feel as hydrating as some of the other options on this list, so particularly dry-skinned folks may want to look elsewhere, but those with good moisture levels looking for a little boost are sure to find it soothing while noticing a reduction in oil at the same time.

  • Byoma moisturising gel cream
    Byoma moisturising gel cream
    Best gel moisturiser for oily skin

    Another affordable pick is this pink bottle from Byoma, a skin barrier-focused brand which launched in the UK at the beginning of 2022. While the colourful packaging enticed us initially, the efficacy of this gel-cream hybrid kept us coming back. It contains a blend of ceramides to prevent water loss, niacinamide to decrease blackheads and brighten, and green tea to reduce redness – everything oily-prone skin can suffer with. We loved the attention to detail on the packaging too, from the listed ingredients and their functions to the recommended place to use this in your routine, complete with fun graphics.

    Olay regenerist day face cream with SPF30 review
    Olay regenerist day face cream with SPF30
    Best sPF moisturiser for oily skin

    Even in the winter months, SPF is an incredibly important skin care step and combining it with your moisturiser can make the whole process a little bit simpler. Falling under the Olay regenerist range, this moisturiser has been designed to firm the face while leaving a softer, glowing complexion that’s also protected from the sun. It’s not particularly tailored towards oily skin, although does claim to be suitable for all skin types, so seriously oily-skinned folk may want to look elsewhere, and our tester noticed to difference to how shiny their face was after using it. The rich, creamy formula feels instantly hydrating, although a little goes a long way, and our tester found it left the skin feel hydrated all day long. We would recommend re-applying SPF throughout the day to keep the face protected from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, but this is a great first step to start the day on the right foot each morning.

  • Aesop b triple c facial balancing gel
    Aesop b triple c facial balancing gel
    Best luxury moisturiser for oily skin

    This is, without doubt, the strangest texture we’ve experienced in our pursuit of the best moisturiser for oily skin. It’s a clear gel which feels like golden syrup, but once it touches the skin, it transforms into a smooth, soft matte texture. It’s a tad messy but does exactly what you need when trying to manage an oily complexion, and we found it made a real improvement to the longevity of our makeup and maintained its mattifying finish for hours. Just be sure to wash your hands after applying it to avoid getting it all over your clothes. Included in the honey-like formula, and what gives it its name, is one part vitamin B (panthenol) to three parts vitamin C (magnesium ascorbyl phosphate), which helps to hydrate and even skin tone, so you should see a plumper, brighter complexion after a few weeks of continual use.

    The Elements skin balancing cream review
    The Elements skin balancing cream
    Best for acne-prone oily skin

    If you’re prone to breakouts, you may be tempted to avoid moisturiser in the hope that it will dry out any blemishes. But that isn’t always the best way forward and can actually cause additional issues with your skin down the line. So, something like The Elements skin balancing cream may be your savoiur. Combining four per cent azelaic acid, which helps to kill ance-causing bacteria, with 0.4 per cent zinc PCA, which helps support the skin barrier, this whipped creamy moisturiser will help hydrate the face while battling blemishes and clearing out pores all in one hit. A little goes a long way, as it is on the thicker side, but it does absorb almost instantly while stamping out shine.

  • Summer Fridays cloud dew oil-free gel cream moisturiser
    Summer Fridays cloud dew oil-free gel cream moisturizer
    Best lightweight moisturiser for oily skin

    While cliche, this does feel like a drink of water for parched skin thanks to an ultra-light, gel-like formula that helps keep oiliness at bay. It’s a refreshing texture, a little goes a long way, and it doesn’t feel overly heavy or rich on the skin, making it perfect for mornings or when layering underneath make-up. Packed with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, minerals and amino acids, it gives a dewy finish, so if you like a more radiant complexion without the greasy feel, this is the moisturiser for you.

    The Body Shop vitamin E bi-phase serum
    The Body Shop vitamin E bi-phase serum
    Best moisturising serum

    If you’re after the lightest possible hit of hydration that instantly absorbs without much attention, then The Body Shop vitamin E bi-phase serum is sure to have you sold. As the name suggests, this moisturiser comes in a water-like serum form, meaning just a few drops patted into the face will hydrate your skin within a matter of seconds. Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and raspberry seed oil sit as the key ingredients, nourishing the skin while locking in moisture. Our tester loved how light it felt on the skin and used it on days when their skin felt particularly oily or already hydrated as a little pick me up.

  • Mantle the face jelly review
    Mantle the face jelly
    Best calming moisturiser for oily skin

    CBD has been a bit of a buzzword in skin care for a good few years now with the ingredient known to hydrate, calm inflammation and even reduce redness in some cases. So, if it’s a calming cream you’re after, Mantle’s the face jelly may be your best bet. As the name suggests, its texture is jelly-like, looking more like a health food than a beauty product with its bright green hue. Our tester found this incredibly refreshing on the skin, and just a small amount is needed to instantly absorb with a water-like finish. Rich in antioxidants, we found it soothed any irritation from breakouts or sun burn and helped make the face feel plump and protected from the colder breeze. We promise the green colour does fade almost instantly once in contact with the skin, although we would keep it away from clothes or towels just to be on the safe side.

Oiliness is a very common bugbear and can leave your skin looking shiny and sometimes feeling greasy. It’s the result of your skin producing too much oil, which clogs pores, sits on the surface of your complexion, and can wreak havoc with your make-up.

Moisturiser plays an important part in your overall skin health maintenance – by soothing dryness, helping to protect the skin barrier and, in some cases, evening out and brightening the skin tone and texture to help achieve a fresh-faced glow.

When it comes to managing shine and excess oil production, you need to choose your moisturiser carefully. Oily skin can often be blemish-prone, too, as pores become clogged with oil and bacteria, so keeping an eye on moisturiser consistency – whether it’s a gel, lotion or cream – and ingredients will help keep your face hydrated without exacerbating excess oil production.

If spots are a concern, look for blemish-busting ingredients such as salicylic acid, azelaic acid or niacinamide. For hydration, glycerin and hyaluronic acid are two skincare heroes that will help. If you’re looking to repair your skin barrier and reduce redness or smooth fine lines and wrinkles, a cocktail of ingredients such as peptides, arginine and fruit extracts are all excellent at nourishing the skin.

While you may not aspire to a completely matte complexion, we’re all seeking balanced skin that’s neither too oily nor dry, but perfectly hydrated. So, keep reading below to see which moisturisers for oily skin our expert testers think are the best ones to buy for every budget.

How we tested

We’ve spent six weeks putting a multitude of moisturisers to the test and have narrowed it down to the top nine. There’s a mix of gel and cream textures, that are all lightweight and some are entirely oil-free.

We rated each on texture, consistency, rate of absorption, formula, ease of application, the effect it had on our make-up and any noticeable results we saw. We’ve also considered budget and looked at a wide variety of affordable, mid-range and super luxurious products.

The best moisturisers for oily skin 2023 are:

  • Best moisturiser for oily skin overall – La Roche-Posay effaclar mat+: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget moisturiser for oily skin – Q+A amino acid oil-free moisturiser: £8.50, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best brightening moisturiser for oily skin – Voya even pure light calming moisturiser: £64, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for sensitive skin – Curél skin balancing oil control weightless gel moisturiser for oily, sensitive skin: £17.50, Amazon.co.uk

La Roche-Posay effaclar mat+

  • Best: Moisturiser for oily skin overall
  • Size: 40ml
  • Key ingredients: Sebolyse, glycerin, absorbent micro-powders
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to apply
    • Small compact size
    • Stamped out shine
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion

Much of La Roche-Posay’s effaclar range targets blemish-prone and oily skin, and we loved using this cream-based moisturiser day and night. It feels hydrating and smoothing, takes seconds to absorb and is instantly mattifying without leaving your skin looking flat.

It’s a fantastic base beneath make-up, kept our T-zone free from shine for hours and comes packaged in a compact, slim tube that isn’t as messy as a pot (and is very easy to pack in a gym bag or when travelling). After weeks of use, we saw a reduction in oiliness, particularly on our nose.

Q+A amino acid oil-free moisturiser

  • Best: Budget moisturiser for oily skin
  • Size: 75ml
  • Key ingredients: L-arginine, glycerin, saccharide isomerate
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight feel
    • Impressive blend of oil-absorbing amino acids
    • Minimises the apperance of pores
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion

Looking out for the words “oil-free” is one of the easiest ways to spot a product designed for oily skin, and this Q+A amino acid moisturiser is a prime example. Tailored towards oily, stressed and combination skin, it uses a blend of hydrating and oil-absorbing amino acids, L-arginine and saccharide isomerate, and moisturising ingredients such as aloe vera leaf juice and glycerin to boost water levels while controlling oil and minimising pore appearance. Our tester loved how lightweight it felt on the skin, absorbing within seconds with a water-like texture that left skin feeling fresh, soft and less shiny.

Voya even pure light calming moisturiser

  • Best: Brightening moisturiser for oily skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Irish seaweed extract, glycerin, rosehip oil
  • Why we love it
    • Locally sources ingredients
    • High levels of vitamin C
    • Easy to use pump bottle
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion
    • For all skin types, not specifically oil

Anyone interested in smaller brands using locally-sourced ingredients is sure to fond of Voya. Situated on the west coast of Ireland, the husband-wife duo who created the label cleverly tapped into an impressive ingredient growing just metres away from their house: Irish seaweed. Packed with vitamins K, B, A, and E and known to improve skin tone, texture and elasticity, Irish seaweed is now the hero ingredient in every product the brand creates, including this lightweight moisturiser. But the ingredient list doesn’t stop there as sunflower seed oil, plum kernel oil, rosehip fruit oil, sour cherry seed oil and cranberry seed oil (to name just a handful), are also packed into this potent formula which notably brightened our testers skin without clogging pores or making skin seem more shiny.

Curél skin balancing oil control weightless gel moisturiser for oily, sensitive skin

  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Size: 120ml
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, eucalyptus leaf extract, arginine
  • Why we love it
    • Great for sensitive skin
    • Easy to use pump bottle
    • Incredibly lightweight and fast absorbing
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion
    • Not as hydrating as some other option

If your skin is both oily and sensitive, it may seem even harder to find skin care products that soothe while stamping out shine. Luckily, Curél has come to the rescue with an oil control moisturiser that’s pH balanced, fragrance-free, colorant free and includes no drying alcohols, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Inside the formula is a hydrating blend of glycerin, water and eucalyptus leaf as well as arginine that helps repair any visible skin damage. It didn’t feel as hydrating as some of the other options on this list, so particularly dry-skinned folks may want to look elsewhere, but those with good moisture levels looking for a little boost are sure to find it soothing while noticing a reduction in oil at the same time.

Byoma moisturising gel cream

  • Best: Gel moisturiser for oily skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Tri-ceramide complex, niacinamide, green tea
  • Why we love it
    • Refillable
    • Blackhead busting ingredients
    • Clever blend of ceramides
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion
    • May want something thicker in winter

Another affordable pick is this pink bottle from Byoma, a skin barrier-focused brand which launched in the UK at the beginning of 2022. While the colourful packaging enticed us initially, the efficacy of this gel-cream hybrid kept us coming back. It contains a blend of ceramides to prevent water loss, niacinamide to decrease blackheads and brighten, and green tea to reduce redness – everything oily-prone skin can suffer with. We loved the attention to detail on the packaging too, from the listed ingredients and their functions to the recommended place to use this in your routine, complete with fun graphics.

Olay regenerist day face cream with SPF30

  • Best: SPF moisturiser for oily skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide, peptides, SPF30
  • Why we love it
    • SPF 30 inclusion
    • Skin barrier boosting peptide blend
    • Thicker for a more hydrating feel
  • Take note
    • For all skin types, not particularly oil skin
    • Housed in a pot so need to be wary of bacteria transfer

Even in the winter months, SPF is an incredibly important skin care step and combining it with your moisturiser can make the whole process a little bit simpler. Falling under the Olay regenerist range, this moisturiser has been designed to firm the face while leaving a softer, glowing complexion that’s also protected from the sun. It’s not particularly tailored towards oily skin, although does claim to be suitable for all skin types, so seriously oily-skinned folk may want to look elsewhere, and our tester noticed to difference to how shiny their face was after using it. The rich, creamy formula feels instantly hydrating, although a little goes a long way, and our tester found it left the skin feel hydrated all day long. We would recommend re-applying SPF throughout the day to keep the face protected from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, but this is a great first step to start the day on the right foot each morning.

Aesop b triple c facial balancing gel

  • Best: Luxury moisturiser for oily skin
  • Size: 60ml
  • Key ingredients: Panthenol, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, sodium lactate
  • Why we love it
    • High concentration of skin-brightening vitamin C
    • Long-lasting matte finish
    • Makes make-up last longer
  • Take note
    • Housed in a pot so need to be wary of bacteria transfer
    • Messy application and texture

This is, without doubt, the strangest texture we’ve experienced in our pursuit of the best moisturiser for oily skin. It’s a clear gel which feels like golden syrup, but once it touches the skin, it transforms into a smooth, soft matte texture. It’s a tad messy but does exactly what you need when trying to manage an oily complexion, and we found it made a real improvement to the longevity of our makeup and maintained its mattifying finish for hours. Just be sure to wash your hands after applying it to avoid getting it all over your clothes. Included in the honey-like formula, and what gives it its name, is one part vitamin B (panthenol) to three parts vitamin C (magnesium ascorbyl phosphate), which helps to hydrate and even skin tone, so you should see a plumper, brighter complexion after a few weeks of continual use.

The Elements skin balancing cream

  • Best: For acne-prone oily skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Azelaic acid, zinc PCA, jojoba seed oil
  • Why we love it
    • Great for blemish-prone skin
    • Available on Amazon with free next day delivery for Prime members
    • Skin clearing yet hydrating
  • Take note
    • No SPF inclusion
    • May feel a little harsh on super sensitive skin

If you’re prone to breakouts, you may be tempted to avoid moisturiser in the hope that it will dry out any blemishes. But that isn’t always the best way forward and can actually cause additional issues with your skin down the line. So, something like The Elements skin balancing cream may be your savoiur. Combining four per cent azelaic acid, which helps to kill ance-causing bacteria, with 0.4 per cent zinc PCA, which helps support the skin barrier, this whipped creamy moisturiser will help hydrate the face while battling blemishes and clearing out pores all in one hit. A little goes a long way, as it is on the thicker side, but it does absorb almost instantly while stamping out shine.

Summer Fridays cloud dew oil-free gel cream moisturizer

  • Best: Lightweight moisturiser for oily skin
  • Size: 15ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid complex, glycerin, amino acids
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra-light formula
    • Impressive blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, minerals and amino acids
    • No greasy feel
  • Take note
    • Dewy finish, a con for those who prefer a matte face

While cliche, this does feel like a drink of water for parched skin thanks to an ultra-light, gel-like formula that helps keep oiliness at bay. It’s a refreshing texture, a little goes a long way, and it doesn’t feel overly heavy or rich on the skin, making it perfect for mornings or when layering underneath make-up. Packed with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, minerals and amino acids, it gives a dewy finish, so if you like a more radiant complexion without the greasy feel, this is the moisturiser for you.

The Body Shop vitamin E bi-phase serum

  • Best: Moisturising serum
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, raspberry seed oil
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra-lightweight and fast absorption
    • Easy to apply pipette
    • Impressive blend of Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and raspberry seed oil
  • Take note
    • Too lightweight for those with dry skin
    • No SPF inclusion

If you’re after the lightest possible hit of hydration that instantly absorbs without much attention, then The Body Shop vitamin E bi-phase serum is sure to have you sold. As the name suggests, this moisturiser comes in a water-like serum form, meaning just a few drops patted into the face will hydrate your skin within a matter of seconds. Vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and raspberry seed oil sit as the key ingredients, nourishing the skin while locking in moisture. Our tester loved how light it felt on the skin and used it on days when their skin felt particularly oily or already hydrated as a little pick me up.

Mantle the face jelly

  • Best: Calming moisturiser for oily skin
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: CBD, hyaluronic acid, peptides
  • Why we love it
    • Ulta-lightweight formula that absorbs instantly
    • Freshing and cooling texture
    • CBD infusion for soothing
  • Take note
    • Vibrant green colour may transfer onto clothes

CBD has been a bit of a buzzword in skin care for a good few years now with the ingredient known to hydrate, calm inflammation and even reduce redness in some cases. So, if it’s a calming cream you’re after, Mantle’s the face jelly may be your best bet. As the name suggests, its texture is jelly-like, looking more like a health food than a beauty product with its bright green hue. Our tester found this incredibly refreshing on the skin, and just a small amount is needed to instantly absorb with a water-like finish. Rich in antioxidants, we found it soothed any irritation from breakouts or sun burn and helped make the face feel plump and protected from the colder breeze. We promise the green colour does fade almost instantly once in contact with the skin, although we would keep it away from clothes or towels just to be on the safe side.

Moisturiser for oily skin FAQs

What to look for in moisturiser for oily skin

Lightweight, non-greasy creams and gels will suit oily skin types best, as you don’t want to apply anything that could clog pores, leading to exacerbated oil production and breakouts.

Look out for ‘oil-free’ and ‘non-comedogenic’ on the label, so you know the product doesn’t contain any ingredients that can clog or block pores on your skin.

It’s also important to note oily skin can be dehydrated, too, as you want to ensure your skin remains hydrated with your moisturiser. If your skin is lacking in hydration, it can cause it to go into overdrive and produce more oil, creating a shinier appearance.

Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide are popular for oily and blemish-prone skin, as the former retains moisture and plumps skin, while the latter can shrink enlarged pores and reduce blackheads.

The verdict: Moisturisers for oily skin

We loved La Roche-Posay effaclar mat+ for its compact size and accurate performance claims. It reduced both oiliness and pore size and kept our typically shiny T-zone matte for hours on end. We also needed to touch up make-up considerably less often.

Looking for a new skincare routine? Check out our favourite The Inkey List finds at Amazon

