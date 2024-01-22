Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Even fans of minimal make-up looks are sure to reach for a great concealer – and there’s certainly a whole host to choose from. Being one of the most basic products in any make-up kit, a huge number of beauty brands are stocked full of options, so, trying to work out which concealer will be best for you isn’t always the easiest task.

Luckily, that’s where we come in. Our team of beauty experts dedicate their time to trying almost every product you can think of, from moisturisers for dry skin to the trending Laura Mercier real flawless foundation, and, this time around, we tackled concealers. We swiped, blended and buffed more than a dozen options, in a bid to find out which ones are the best.

When opting for a concealer, it’s important to understand what you want the product to do. Are you looking to mask dark under-eye circles with a lightweight boost of brighter colour? Are you hoping it will cover up redness and even out your skin tone? Or are you after a product that will hide acne marks?

Of course, some formulas will do all of the above, but most are best suited to a specific task, with the amount of coverage they offer and the colour you opt for being two key components. When looking to brighten, you’ll want to reach for a shade or two lighter than your actual skin tone, or foundation if you wear it. When looking to conceal and cover, thicker formulas will be your go-to option.

Keep scrolling to see which brands made it onto our best concealer review and why.

How we tested the best concealers

Our duo of testers tried a wide range of concealers (Lauren Cunningham and Sidra Imtiaz)

Two testers took on the task of finding the best concealers, looking at price, performance and the ingredients list to determine which brands truly are the best. Keep reading to see which concealers made the cut.

The best concealers for 2024 are: