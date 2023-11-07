Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Highlighter is a make-up bag buy that will add shimmering radiance when applied to parts of the face (and other areas of the body) that catch the light – think temples, brow bones, cupid’s bow, cheekbones and décolletage – adding a healthy-looking finish and iridescent glow to skin.

Depending on your preference, there are creams, liquids, powders and sticks to choose between, creating both natural effects and more overt sparkly looks. Typically, though, they have a lightweight texture suitable for dotting onto key areas, and can be mixed in with foundation or tinted moisturiser to maximise an all-over glow. They work well when paired with blusher, too.

Mimicking natural light, highlighters serve up a flattering softness that has universal appeal, whether opting for full-on strobing or a simple sweep of pearlescent sheen. Plus, dewiness – which appears thanks to a hydrating slick of glowing balm or cream – gets our vote, too.

Whether you favour bold metallics, understated luminosity, pink hues or gold glitter, there’s a highlighting option for everyone. So, with that in mind, we’ve been researching the best around, from luxury picks to affordable purchases.

How we tested

We sampled a selection of highlighters for several weeks, testing cream, stick, liquid, and powder versions. We looked at the highlighting effect created, packaging and price point, plus how wearable each formula was. Those making the list had to bring a shimmery glow and add illumination seen when the light shone on our skin. These are the ones that really sparkled.

Just a handful of the highlighters we tested (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best highlighters for 2023 are: