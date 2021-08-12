When it comes to buying an eyeshadow palette, it’s all too easy to pick one that’s eye-catching to look at rather than eye-catching on you. You know how it goes – one or two shades are quickly used up, leaving you with a selection of untouched hues.

Sound familiar? Well, let that be a beauty mistake you can firmly put behind you. It’s high time you got your money’s worth. We’ve rounded up the best eyeshadow palettes filled with wearable and flattering shades to match every taste, want and need – including the ones that are going to enhance your eye colour.

For inspiration, we spoke to Caroline Barnes, Max Factor make-up artist ambassador. “When choosing colours to make your eyes pop, go for contrast rather than match,” she says. “This will bring your eye colour to life and it is often the colours opposite each other on the colour wheel.”

Those with brown eyes are the lucky ones as most shades will suit – play around and have fun with colour. Meanwhile, those with blue eyes should reach for peaches and taupes, while those with grey peepers will suit steely cool tones. Those with green and hazel eyes should go for purples and plums.

From large palettes fit for make-up pros to more manageable quads and trios, we put the latest eyeshadow palettes to the test.

How we tested

To make the cut the eyeshadows had to be highly pigmented, easy to layer and blend, feel comfortable to wear and stay in place all day. We’re sure you’ll find one here that’s more than easy on the eye for you.

The best eyeshadow palettes for 2021 are:

