If our eyes are the windows to the soul, then our eyebrows are the window frames – and they have certainly been through a lot over the years. From ultra-skinny styles worn by 1920s flappers or, more recently, all of us in the early noughties, to Instagram 2016 brows, how we style those few hairs above our eyes makes all the difference.

With the full, but natural, look now taking centre stage, there is a plethora of different options for styling your brows – whether it’s with a quick brow gel, a classic pencil or a trusty pomade.

One iteration of product that gets a little less airtime than the others is a brow pen. At first, the idea of using a pen might make you think of a permanent marker which, granted, could feel a little daunting. But fear not, because a brow pen is all about recreating, natural, hair like strokes that stay put all-day-long.

MAC’s global senior artist and one half of the judging panel for BBC’s Glow Up, Dominic Skinner says that one of the biggest mistakes people make happens when picking a shade. He says: “Most people pick a colour that matches the colour of the brow hair. However, what this does is give you a very dark, blocky brow.

“In reality, you should be looking for a colour that is one or two shades lighter than your natural brow. This gives a shadow effect making the brow more visible but not heavy. Then when you brush the hair, they look full, textured and, most importantly, real.”

With that in mind, it’s also worth thinking about your hair colour, because if you’ve dyed it a different shade to your natural strands, you may want a warmer or cooler tone to match.

How we tested

To make sure we were giving you the very best brow pens, each offering got a full day’s wear out and about in London, including at the gym, on the underground, in the rain and on one of the hottest days this country has ever seen. Through that, we noted how easy it was to use, what the colour was like and, of course, whether it lasted all day.

The best eyebrow pens for 2022 are: