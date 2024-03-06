Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Combining the skincare benefits of a balm and the satin look of a gloss, lip oils are the new hero formula for solving all your lip care woes in one. Lauded by those in the know, the #lipoil hashtag on TikTok has more than 3.2 billion views, with users praising these hardworking oils for softening and protecting, particularly during the colder months (say goodbye to chapped lips).

Blurring the lines between skincare and make-up, lip oils rival your go-to gloss or lip stain for adding a gorgeous sheen to your pout à la the classic shiny Nineties lip (officially back in vogue).

A central component of TikTok’s “clean girl” beauty trend, Dior’s addict lip oil sold out everywhere last year while NYX’s fat lip oil went viral as a budget alternative. Now, brands from Gisou and Rare Beauty to Elf, Bobbi Brown and Kosas have leaned into the lazy girl approach to lip care with their own hybrid oils.

Formulated with nourishing oils (think jojoba, avocado and argan) and powered by skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and peptides, these products provide long-lasting hydration and come with a range of benefits, from plumping to anti-ageing. Whether you’re after a sheer formula that enhances matte lipstick or a pigmented product that adds a pink or red tint, there’s a formula for every taste.

How we tested the best lip oils

A selection of the tried and tested lip oils (Daisy Lester )

If you’re looking to add a lip oil to your make-up bag, we’ve rounded up the best on the market – some of these oils we’ve used for years while the others we tested over a few months. Considering the price, ingredients (think hyaluronic acid, jojaba and avocado oils, vitamin E and peptides for plumping) and application (large doe applicators are better for quickly covering more surface area while thinner wands help with precision), we tested the look and feel of each formula while assessing the staying power of the gloss and tint. From Charlotte Tilbury and Dior to Rare Beauty and Revolution, these are the best lip oils to plump for in 2024.

The best lip oils for 2024 are: