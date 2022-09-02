Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Despite being a hugely popular make-up buy in the Nineties and Noughties, lip gloss dipped under the beauty radar for a while as our focus turned to the classic lipstick and other trending cosmetic looks.

But, whether you’re a fan of Y2K beauty nostalgia or just love lip gloss, the good news is it’s back with a bang. Particularly as TikTok stars such as Addison Rae really like raving about glossy lips.

Lip gloss can deliver different make-up looks, from serving up a sleek slick of transparent product to offering a bright pop of plumping colour. You’ll find shimmering finishes, shiny formulas, and juicy glossiness. Plus, they can be worn alone or over your favourite lipstick for added oomph.

A simple make-up purchase which uplifts any beauty look, there’s joy to be found in these little tubes of sparkly, glassy, colourful, or clear lip glosses. Some include ingredients seen in skincare including hyaluronic acid for hydration, and collagen components to promote plumpness.

Should you be looking for a fun beauty purchase or to help your pout appear plumper, we’ve put together a list of the best lip glosses to buy.

How we tested

We’ve been reviewing several lip glosses for a month, looking at different shades, formulas, and finishes. Our tester has noted how long-lasting each lip gloss is, as well as comfort and wearability. Any which were unnecessarily sticky or couldn’t offer enough shine sadly didn’t make our list. Read on for our full tried and tested list of the best lip glosses, across all price points.

The best lip glosses for 2022 are: