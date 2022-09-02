Despite being a hugely popular make-up buy in the Nineties and Noughties, lip gloss dipped under the beauty radar for a while as our focus turned to the classic lipstick and other trending cosmetic looks.
But, whether you’re a fan of Y2K beauty nostalgia or just love lip gloss, the good news is it’s back with a bang. Particularly as TikTok stars such as Addison Rae really like raving about glossy lips.
Lip gloss can deliver different make-up looks, from serving up a sleek slick of transparent product to offering a bright pop of plumping colour. You’ll find shimmering finishes, shiny formulas, and juicy glossiness. Plus, they can be worn alone or over your favourite lipstick for added oomph.
A simple make-up purchase which uplifts any beauty look, there’s joy to be found in these little tubes of sparkly, glassy, colourful, or clear lip glosses. Some include ingredients seen in skincare including hyaluronic acid for hydration, and collagen components to promote plumpness.
Should you be looking for a fun beauty purchase or to help your pout appear plumper, we’ve put together a list of the best lip glosses to buy.
How we tested
We’ve been reviewing several lip glosses for a month, looking at different shades, formulas, and finishes. Our tester has noted how long-lasting each lip gloss is, as well as comfort and wearability. Any which were unnecessarily sticky or couldn’t offer enough shine sadly didn’t make our list. Read on for our full tried and tested list of the best lip glosses, across all price points.
The best lip glosses for 2022 are:
- Best overall lip gloss – Glossier lip gloss, holographic: £12, Glossier.com
- Best lip gloss for a pop of colour – Jones Road cool gloss, poppy red: £20, Jonesroadbeauty.com
- Best budget lip gloss – Lottie London plumped AF sheer plumping lip gloss, peach please: £5.95, Lottielondon.com
- Best luxury lip gloss – Dior addict lip maximizer, light pink: £30, Dior.com
- Best for chic packaging – Victoria Beckham Beauty posh gloss, bikini: £26, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com
- Best lip gloss for softening – Mii Cosmetics luscious lip sheen, indulge: £15, Miicosmetics.com
- Best lip gloss for moisture – No7 high shine lip gloss, honey bloom: £7.16, Boots.com
- Best lip gloss for a natural finish – Lancôme l’absolu gloss rosy plump: £26, Boots.com
- Best lip gloss coverage – Stila beauty boss lip gloss: £14, Lookfantastic.com
- Best lip oil and gloss hybrid – Vieve lip dew glossy lip oil, pesca: £17, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best lip gloss for shine – Charlotte Tilbury collagen lip bath, walk of no shame: £26, Charlottetilbury.com
Glossier lip gloss, holographic
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: Clear 4.2ml, others 3.5ml
- Shades: Clear, red, gold, holographic
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
Presented in a compact tube that fits neatly into our bag, we found the integral applicator distributed gloss without any gloopy residue appearing. Plus, a tiny bit goes a long way and stayed put for hours too. Our tester noticed how hydrating the formula feels while gliding onto lips and during wear, thanks to conditioning ingredients like vitamin E and jojoba oil.
The holographic option we tried is transparent with a hint of luminosity, so we enjoyed the clear gloss’s subtle radiance. As lip glosses go, the shine remained in place well, and we could still see that same shimmery glassiness even after sipping several drinks.
Jones Road cool gloss, poppy red
- Best: For a pop of colour
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 14g
- Shades: Poppy red, peony, pastel pink, rosy, original, pink gold shimmer, golden shimmer, mocha shimmer, nude beige, poppy red, boysenberry
- Vegan-friendly: No
This squeezy tube with an angled top enables easy application, and we reached for it regularly throughout the day. At first, there’s a slight tingling which feels cooling and we could taste the key ingredient, peppermint. It’s almost a balm-gloss hybrid because the formula is soothing and smoothing and creates a glossy dewiness without any stickiness.
Meanwhile, the poppy red shade added a buildable bright scarlet colour to our pout that we also popped onto our cheeks at times. The finish did fade with wear, but we could easily top it back up again and enjoy some more softening replenishment.
Lottie London plumped AF sheer plumping lip gloss, peach please
- Best: Budget lip gloss
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 4.3ml
- Shades: Crystal clear, peach please, baddie pink, in the nude
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
Available in four shades, this affordable gloss is infused with softening skincare ingredients like shea butter, sunflower seed oil and squalene. We immediately noticed how comfy the large doe applicator feels during application and it reached our entire pout in one swipe. The thick, gloopy gloss is satisfyingly smoothing, and we saw a high shine effect with flattering peachy hues. There’s a slight tingle to the formula that is both plumping and refreshing, and we love how juicy our lips look wearing this gloss.
Dior addict lip maximizer, light pink
- Best: Luxury lip gloss
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 6ml
- Shades: Pink, plum, berry, raspberry, holo pink, rosewood, beige
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
This luxurious-looking Dior lip gloss includes hyaluronic acid to help with pout plumping and we did see a volumized effect after applying the pretty pale pink shade. There’s a click-shut lid while the slimline wand offers precision application, and we really rated the plumped-up glossy finish created. We wore the gloss alone or teamed it with another lip colour, making the most of its shine-boosting benefits. The midweight formula offers a thick glossy layer which felt comfy and provided optimum pout shine that didn’t slide off easily either.
Victoria Beckham Beauty posh gloss, bikini
- Best: For chic packaging
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: 4ml
- Shades: Picante, bungalow, fizz, aperitivo, bikini, tanline, poolside, top down
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
In keeping with Victoria Beckham’s Posh persona, the stylish tube has a chic horn effect lid, and we liked the precise applicator wand for layering up too. The formula is lightly hydrating and smoothed over any dry patches, while our lips were left feeling softened. Available in eight shades, we’ve also tried the clear gloss for a universally flattering finish. The consistency provides an understated gloss, and this shade offers a subtle pink sheen and a natural-looking tint. We added it over nude lipstick to elevate an otherwise simple look and add some extra shine.
Mii cosmetics luscious lip sheen, indulge
- Best: Lip gloss for softening
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 2.7g
- Shades: Pamper, indulge, relish, delectable
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
A lip-softening formula featuring key ingredients including avocado oil and shea butter, this is a vegan-friendly cruelty-free lip gloss too. The earthy “indulge” shade added warmth to our tester’s lips, and we saw an impressive mirror-like shine. Linking up heavy-duty shine with a lightweight wearability, the mid-range price is appealing as well. We really liked the tube’s minimalist aesthetic too, with only the brand and product name on there.
No7 high shine lip gloss, honey bloom
- Best: Lip gloss for moisture
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: 8ml
- Shades: Desert rose, honey bloom, latte, peony, pink slip, sparkling rose, translucent
- Vegan-friendly: No
This moisturising lip gloss smoothed onto our pout and felt both hydrating and comforting thanks to ingredients like jojoba seed oil. The shiny finish is apparent straightaway but also buildable if you do prefer a thicker gloss effect. Meanwhile, the honey bloom shade we sampled is a dusky rose colour and that pigment was evenly distributed across our lips.
Coming in at under a tenner, we were suitably impressed by the softening lip layer, smoothing formula, and flattering shade. Plus, this lip gloss absorbs during wear, rather than sliding off, to further compound that moisturising effect.
Lancôme l’absolu gloss rosy plump
- Best: For a natural finish
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 15ml
- Shades: Rosy plump
- Vegan-friendly: No
This light pink lip gloss creates a natural-looking coating, not far off a transparent finish. Meanwhile, the hyaluronic acid-infused formula left our lips feeling cooled and refreshed, while creating a gentle plumping effect too. Our tester noted it is a lot like a calming balm but with the added bonus of delivering glossy shine. Plus, we saw hydration during wear and afterwards too, so we would reach for it to soothe chapped lips. Whether you prefer subtle lip products or would layer it over a bright colour, the natural plumping effect is a versatile make-up buy.
Stila beauty boss lip gloss
- Best: Lip gloss for coverage
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 3.2ml
- Shades: Bonus baby, empowering, in the black, kitten, strategy, transparency
- Vegan-friendly: No
The first thing we noticed about this shiny gloss is how easily its wand applicator spread product across our entire pout. We saw a satisfying layer of shine, without any thickness and that coverage also helped line our lips too. Available in six options, including a transparent version, the smoothing formula features oils and hyaluronic acid, and we did see hydration. The intense glossy shine didn’t feel sticky, and instead was comfy to wear throughout the whole day. Plus, we knew any full coverage top-ups would be a speedy one-swipe task too.
Vieve lip dew glossy lip oil, pesca
- Best: Lip gloss and oil hybrid
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: 6ml
- Shades: Cherub, original, pesca, rosa
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
Although technically a lip oil, we do need to give credit to this product’s glossy finish and the peachy coloured tint provided. There are three other shades to explore and hydrating ingredients include raspberry seed oil.
Meanwhile, we appreciate its generously sized applicator which feels cushion-like on lips and effortlessly distributes the oil. As the formula soaked into our pout, we saw softening glossiness which felt soothing too. If you’re looking for a lip gloss with all the benefits of skincare, this is the shiny buy for you.
Charlotte Tilbury collagen lip bath, walk of no shame
- Best: Lip gloss for shine
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: 7.9ml
- Shades: Refresh rose, rosy glow, gold, pillow talk, peachy plump, walk of no shame
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
What’s unique about this lip gloss is the cute heart-shaped applicator, which we dotted over lips to achieve shine and shape. The glossiness created is shiny and dewy, while our tester noticed a plumping effect thanks to the collagen-infused formula too. There are a few shades to explore, and “walk of no shame” is a berry red that is bold and brightening. The coating stayed put even after drinking a cuppa, and we found a slick of this uplifting lip gloss made our make-up look appear elevated, without much effort.
The verdict: Lip glosses
Our best overall buy is Glossier’s lip gloss for its long-lasting shine, luminous finish and conditioning formula. Meanwhile, we liked the natural glossy look and calming effect created by Lancôme’s l’absolu gloss rosy plump. Finally, for a pop of buildable colour and cooling refreshment, we’d recommend Jones Road’s cool gloss.
