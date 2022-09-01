Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prepping your skin with the best primer for your skin type is far from just an additional step in your make-up routine that brands want you to buy into. It is, in fact, the key to creating the most flawless foundation finish and the secret make-up trick to make it stay in place all day.

So, if you’re finding your make-up looks blotchy by lunchtime, or it’s noticeably sitting in fine lines, pores or imperfections, drawing attention to them, a primer layered between your daily moisturiser and base might just be your new favourite beauty product.

And that’s because a powerful primer does two things. Firstly, it creates a smooth base by evening out the skin’s surface, so your foundation applies evenly. Secondly, it provides a gripping barrier for make-up to hang onto in order to extend its wear.

But the best primers have evolved, and now work that bit harder, offering extra skincare benefits too. From primers that give dry skin a hydration boost, to those that mattify and keep shine at bay, and everything in-between – like the ones that blur your imperfections and act like an IRL soft-focus filter.

Whatever your skin type or skin’s needs, don’t underestimate what a primer can do for your complexion. You’ll find the perfect primer to partner with your favourite foundation in our edit. In this round-up of the best, we’ve got you covered…

How we tested

To help you find your new base-perfector we’ve been testing our way through the latest and greatest bestselling formulas. All have been used for a minimum of five days each and used layered underneath the same foundation in the interest of fairness. Our winning primers prolonged the wear of our base as standard, kept it looking fresh, but also had to go the extra beauty mile – be it blur pores, boost hydration, control shine or add radiance.

The best primers for 2022 are: