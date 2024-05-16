12 best bronzing drops for an instant sun-kissed glow

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Packed with skin-loving ingredients, these formulas provide a holiday glow in a bottle
The latest innovation in fake tan, bronzing drops are fast becoming a holy grail beauty product. Blurring the lines between skincare and make-up, these supercharged formulas give your face a golden glow, without the sun damage.
Unlike other face tanning products, bronzing drops have a serum-like consistency and are fully customisable, whether mixed with your go-to moisturiser for a subtle tint or applied alone for a deeper bronzed look.
Packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and jojoba oil, there’s none of the patchiness or dryness that can come with a face fake tan – plus, the lightweight formulas sit nicely under make-up and SPF.
The benefits don’t stop there, with drops even doubling up as long-wear alternatives to bronzer. Simply apply around the cheekbone, forehead and nose for a natural-looking contour.
Arguably responsible for this latest beauty craze, Drunk Elephant’s sunshine drops can barely stay in stock, while budget favourites Elf and Revolution have just debuted their own takes. Other beauty-editor favourites include Glow Recipe’s niacinamide drops and Isle of Paradise’s new sunny serum. Whether you’re after a buildable tan that develops gradually or an instantly bronzed look, there’s more choice than ever when it comes to bronzing drops.
With spring here and summer on the way, we tasked ourselves with finding the crème de la crème of bronzing drops. Testing dozens of brands over two months, we considered each product’s skincare benefits, consistency of the formula (you don’t want to add anything too heavy and cakey), application (did it slot seamlessly into our current routine?) and the end results. These are the best bronzing drops for a natural-looking glow in 2024.
The product that started the craze, Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi sunshine drops are as good as everyone says they are. Powered by peptides, fatty acids and nourishing oils such as marula, the skin-loving formula has an almost silky texture. Very lightweight, it’s easy to blend, whether in your moisturiser or directly onto your face (a brush helps around the hairline).
It gives an instantly bronzed look, without a hint of orange, and we love to use it as liquid contour on our cheekbones and forehead. Similarly, it can be applied anywhere else on the body for a touch of bronze, with just one drop going a long way. The drops also have impressive longevity, lasting all-day without any smudging or patchiness. Yes, this is a relatively pricey pick but, if you love an instantly bronzed look, you won’t regret the splurge.
Revolution rarely disappoints with its budget alternatives to cult products (think the Charlotte Tilbury-inspired viral miracle cream). Now, the brand has launched a stellar competitor to Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops. The Revolution drops give skin an instantly bronzed finish that can be customised, whether you mix it with your moisturiser or applied straight onto your face.
Blending make-up and skincare, the formula nourishes skin on application, thanks to its blend of squalene, grapeseed oil and hyaluronic acid – but it felt a little drying compared with some other formulas.
Considering the price, we were impressed by how well the tint lasted throughout the day, with just a couple of drops providing ample coverage. Plus, to help with colour-matching, it’s available in two shades: scorched light/med and bronze spice.
Launched earlier this year, Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum provides a fast track to a natural-looking bronzed finish. It’s designed to be mixed with your moisturiser or applied alone – we prefer the former method, for a subtler, more even tan.
The thick liquid consistency has a skin-blurring effect, delivering instant bronze and glow. Lightweight and easily blended, it’s powered by ingredients such as niacinamide, squalene and jojoba oil, to simultaneously nourish and hydrate skin.
We felt we could even forgo foundation in favour of the illuminating formula, but it works just as nicely as a primer under make-up; a highlighter after make-up, or even as body bronze (a little on your collarbone has an immediate effect). Versatile with instant benefits, Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum is a new make-up-bag hero.
You can always trust Elf to provide pleasingly affordable versions of premium-priced viral products. The budget brand’s bronzing serum gives a sun-kissed glow with just two drops, being far more pigmented than other formulas on the market. While the product can be applied alone for a more tanned finish, blending it with your moisturiser in the morning gives a far more natural look (with not an orange patch in sight).
The drops are formulated with nourishing ingredients such as sunflower seed oil and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth. With three shades available, for more universal colour-matching, at this price, you can’t go wrong.
Jones Road’s bronzer boasts a luxurious gel-based formula that’s super lightweight and blendable. The sheer tint comes in three shades – light, medium and dark – and contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, for a hydration boost.
Giving skin a sun-kissed glow, the formula isn’t drying at all, and you can use as few or as many drops as you like, for a fully customised bronzed complexion (don’t be scared of the formula’s deep pigmented colour). Even just one drop on each cheek can give a naturally contoured look that can be blended with a brush. Providing a holiday glow in a bottle, the product’s warm, dewy effect meant we could comfortably forgo foundation.
For something a little more long-lasting, Charlotte Tilbury’s new glow easy tanning drops gradually develop over a couple of hours (we saw glowy results within just two). While not instant, the bronzed tint lasts a good few days, making it a good option for those who don’t want to reapply products each morning. We used three drops over the top of our moisturiser in the evening and woke up with a streak-free bronzed face.
The formula is powered by hyaluronic acid, which has a subtly plumping and smoothing effect, leaving us with a more radiant complexion. It’s super lightweight, too, and sits nicely under make-up, if you’d rather apply in the morning for a tanned look by the afternoon. It also comes in two shades: fair/medium (if you have cool undertones) and tan/deep (for warmer undertones).
Bondi Sands has channelled two decades of tanning expertise into its instant bronzing drops. The serum formula is packed with hydrating ingredients, such as squalane and capuacu butter, that melt into skin without clogging pores. Delivering an instantly bronzed look (or a subtler glow when mixing with moisturiser), the product has the same blurring and filtering effect as a tinted BB cream. It’s not the easiest to blend, however, so, we’d suggest using a brush rather than fingers.
The perfect pick-me-up for dull-looking skin, it’s a great lightweight substitute for foundation or concealer – particularly when on holiday. While it hasn’t got the most long-lasting coverage (it began to fade towards the end of the day), considering the price, this is a minor gripe.
This gel is something of a cult favourite. A primer that doubles up as a highlighter, the formula gives skin a holiday glow. The lightweight product is water based, so it’s perfect for those who want a subtle look, as it isn’t too pigmented or super obvious. Giving skin a shimmery and luminous look, a little goes a long way.
Available in two shades, “starglow” is a substitute for a highlighter and gives skin a dewy, healthy sheen. The slightly more pigmented “sunglow” gives a more bronzed look. Both are infused with papaya seed oil, vitamin C for brightening, and rosa canina fruit oil for nourishment. A great product to have in your arsenal, the barely there formula is ideal for anyone who doesn’t like the feeling of layered products on their skin.
Available in four shades, Fenty’s ease drop’lit formula blurs skincare and make-up, for the perfect colour-matched glow. Boasting a lightweight consistency, the drops can be mixed with your moisturiser or used alone. We found using it alongside our moisturiser didn’t really make much difference to our complexion but when used alone at the end of our routine, it gave a radiant no make-up glow. The effect is super subtle, with a nice skin-blurring effect, providing a little more coverage than your average tint. Formulated with skin-nourishing ingredients, such as glycerin and prickly pear extract, the product softens and hydrates skin.
After trending on TikTok and gaining huge popularity in the States, L'Oreal Paris’s “glotion” is now available in the UK. This bronzing lotion works amazingly as a blurring primer, helping to create both a texture and colour base for your make-up. The deeper shade does look quite brown when you first apply it to your face, but don’t be alarmed – with a bit of rubbing, it blends in seamlessly.
The consistency is more of a moisturiser than drops. The lotion offers great versatility, too, as the brand states it can be used instead of, underneath or even on top of make-up. You can even use it on your legs, for a much-needed hit of bronzy colour this summer.
Our one gripe is that, despite being infused with glycerin and shea butter, it isn’t the most hydrating product we’ve put on our face. However, the way our make-up sat on top of this product definitely made up for the lack of hydration.
A bronzing take on Glow Recipe’s best-selling watermelon glow drops, the brand’s niacinamide hue drops feel more like a serum than a skin tint. Super hydrating and kind to skin, this product slots seamlessly into your existing routine. Easily blended with a moisturiser or directly onto your face, it’s got a lightweight gel consistency that doesn’t dry out skin.
One pump delivers a natural-looking tint, while two or three give a fresh-off-the-plane bronzed look. The drops also have a slight shimmer, giving your face a healthy-looking glow. We like to apply a pea-sized amount on our cheek bones, for a contoured look.
Tan Luxe is known for its luxurious formulas, and its super gloss bronzing drops are no exception. Boasting an oil-based lightweight consistency, the formula has a slight shimmer to it, illuminating the natural contours of your face. Just two drops provide sufficient coverage (helping to justify the price), giving your face a patch-free tan, while firming and smoothing. Better yet, it includes SPF 30 protection. The bronzed tint lasts all day, with skin feeling super hydrated. It also sits nicely under make-up, thanks to its silky formula.
After the TikTok hype and selling out multiple times, we’re glad Drunk Elephant’s sunshine bronzing drops lived up to expectation. The hydrating formula blends skincare and make-up, providing all-day coverage and a natural-looking sun-kissed glow. If you’re less willing to splurge, Revolution, Elf and Isle of Paradise are very worthy budget alternatives, while Glow Recipe and Jones Road also deserve a shoutout for their nourishing formulas.
