12 best bronzing drops for an instant sun-kissed glow

The latest innovation in fake tan, bronzing drops are fast becoming a holy grail beauty product. Blurring the lines between skincare and make-up, these supercharged formulas give your face a golden glow, without the sun damage.

Unlike other face tanning products, bronzing drops have a serum-like consistency and are fully customisable, whether mixed with your go-to moisturiser for a subtle tint or applied alone for a deeper bronzed look.

Packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and jojoba oil, there’s none of the patchiness or dryness that can come with a face fake tan – plus, the lightweight formulas sit nicely under make-up and SPF.

The benefits don’t stop there, with drops even doubling up as long-wear alternatives to bronzer. Simply apply around the cheekbone, forehead and nose for a natural-looking contour.

Arguably responsible for this latest beauty craze, Drunk Elephant’s sunshine drops can barely stay in stock, while budget favourites Elf and Revolution have just debuted their own takes. Other beauty-editor favourites include Glow Recipe’s niacinamide drops and Isle of Paradise’s new sunny serum. Whether you’re after a buildable tan that develops gradually or an instantly bronzed look, there’s more choice than ever when it comes to bronzing drops.

How we tested the best bronzing drops

Our tester in action trying out the best bronzing drops ( The Independent/Daisy Lester )

With spring here and summer on the way, we tasked ourselves with finding the crème de la crème of bronzing drops. Testing dozens of brands over two months, we considered each product’s skincare benefits, consistency of the formula (you don’t want to add anything too heavy and cakey), application (did it slot seamlessly into our current routine?) and the end results. These are the best bronzing drops for a natural-looking glow in 2024.

The best bronzing drops for 2024: