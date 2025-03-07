Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

St Tropez has launched a fake tan and bronzing drops hybrid – here’s my review

This formula gives an instant glow, but develops over four hours

Daisy Lester
Friday 07 March 2025 09:11 GMT
Founded in 1983, St Tropez is a leading name in fake tan
Founded in 1983, St Tropez is a leading name in fake tan (Daisy Lester )

While some relegate their body fake tan to the back of the bathroom cabinet come winter, a facial tanner remains a year-round essential for most. These glow-getting formulas give you post-holiday radiance, despite being bundled up in knitwear.

Whether it’s a cream from the likes of Tan Luxe or Isle of Paradise’s cult drops (designed to be mixed with your moisturiser), there are plenty of products promising to achieve an effortless sun-kissed glow.

But, when it comes to an instant pick-me-up, tints and bronzing drops are an increasingly popular choice. The craze began with Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi drops, which could barely stay in stock last year. Other brand’s quickly followed, with Elf and Isle of Paradise’s bronzing formulas becoming bestsellers for the respective brands.

Now, St Tropez has launched its own take. Founded in 1984, St Tropez is a leading brand in the beauty world. Chances are every fake tan fan has dabbled with one of its formula over the years, whether it’s the flagship mousse or gradual lotion.

For the brand’s latest launch, it has created a hybrid bronzing drops and fake tan formula that gives skin an immediate glow, but develops into a deeper tan over three hours. In short, it claims to offer the best of both worlds.

How we tested

(Daisy Lester)

A self-proclaimed fake tan obsessive (I fake tan every Wednesday, year-round, come rain or shine), I had to try the new St Tropez formula. I wanted to see how it compares to Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi drops, which I use every morning. Testing the immediate glow the sunlit tint offers, I also assessed how nicely it developed throughout the day. Plus, I considered ease-of-application, how the formula looked and felt on my skin, and the benefits of the new contouring tan brush (£20, Boots.com), which the brand recommends using to help apply the tint. Here’s my verdict.

Why you can trust us

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, I cover the latest trends and lifestyle news for IndyBest. I have my finger on the pulse when it comes to beauty. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, I’ve reviewed countless products and will always offer honest opinions, to help you find the formulas worth buying.

St Tropez sunlit face tint

St Tropez sunlit face tint
  • Size : 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to apply
    • Natural, understated glow
    • Develops into an even, deeper tan
  • Take note
    • Some might prefer a deeper initial tan

The St Tropez sunlit face tint comes in a small tube with a squeeze applicator. The consistency is liquid-like, which allows it to be easily blended out. I applied it with my fingers before buffing the product evenly over my face (paying particular attention to the hairline).

Only a small grape size amount is needed for full coverage and, owing to the lightweight formula, it sinks seamlessly into skin without feeling heavy or greasy.

The sheer coverage leaves a natural, subtle bronzed finish that instantly makes you look healthy and glowy. Unlike some facial fake tan formulas, it doesn’t settle into fine lines or pores. Instead, the tint helps to even out your skin tone and mask blemishes (my redness from fading spots was blurred nicely).

The tint is quick-drying, so you can apply it in the morning and follow with make-up straight after. Plus, skin feels soft and hydrated after use, thanks to star ingredients like hyaluronic acid and butylene glycol.

Despite using the same amount as Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops, the initial results of St Tropez’s formula was considerably more understated. However, nearly four hours later, it had developed into a deeper, but still natural-looking tan.

Setting it apart from your average bronzing drops, St Tropez’s formula lasts up to 24 hours. A good cleanse the following day mostly gets rid of the product, so you can customise your glow day to day.

  1.  £29 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: St Tropez sunlit face tint

St Tropez’s sunlit face tint instantly gives skin a bronzed yet understated sheen. Quick and easy to apply thanks to the contoured tanning brush, it sits nicely under make-up and helps to even your skin tone and mask any redness. Fast forward four hours, and the tan is more obvious, lasting well into the following day. However, if you love how bronzing drops give you an instant tan that can be removed just as easily at the end of the day, St Tropez’s hybrid formula may seem redundant.

For those that steer clear of traditional developing fake tanners though, the hybrid formula offers the perfect compromise. Helping you achieve a natural-looking instant tan with extra staying-power compared to usual bronzing drops, the tint is well worth a spot in your fake tan arsenal.

Shop more face tanners in our tried and tested round-up

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in