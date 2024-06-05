This affordable bronzing serum is my new summer make-up bag staple

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A sun-kissed glow can give you an immediate confidence boost, but we all know the dangers of sunning our faces for too long, so I’ve been on the hunt for a solution. Enter: bronzing drops. An instant solution for a naturally bronzed look, everyone from TikTok users to beauty editors are swapping fake tan for these quick-fix formulas. Whether mixed with your moisturiser or applied alone for fuller coverage, the pigments are buildable and even contain skincare benefits thanks to nourishing ingredients.

While mousses, lotions and spray fake tans can last up to four days, even the best formulas can result in a streaky and patchy finish as they start to fade. So, not only are bronzing drops perfect for those seeking less commitment, but they also enable you to customise your bronzed look day-to-day.

Not all formulas are created equal though. While Drunk Elephant’s d-bronzi drops are a cult favourite, the premium price can put many people off, and budget alternatives from the likes of Elf and Revolution don’t yield as many skincare benefits. But I’ve found the perfect compromise: Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum.

How I tested Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum

open image in gallery The bronzed results using Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum ( Daisy Lester )

Since trying out the new formula when it launched in the spring, it’s become a staple. When they dropped on my desk, I tested the serum’s longevity, blendability, ease of application and bronzed results. Here’s why the £15 formula is deserving of a place in your own make-up bag.