Independent
US election
This affordable bronzing serum is my new summer make-up bag staple

Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum is a quick fix for a golden glow

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 05 June 2024 17:44 BST
The serum is easy to apply and very buildable
The serum is easy to apply and very buildable (iStock/The Independent )

A sun-kissed glow can give you an immediate confidence boost, but we all know the dangers of sunning our faces for too long, so I’ve been on the hunt for a solution. Enter: bronzing drops. An instant solution for a naturally bronzed look, everyone from TikTok users to beauty editors are swapping fake tan for these quick-fix formulas. Whether mixed with your moisturiser or applied alone for fuller coverage, the pigments are buildable and even contain skincare benefits thanks to nourishing ingredients.

While mousses, lotions and spray fake tans can last up to four days, even the best formulas can result in a streaky and patchy finish as they start to fade. So, not only are bronzing drops perfect for those seeking less commitment, but they also enable you to customise your bronzed look day-to-day.

Not all formulas are created equal though. While Drunk Elephant’s d-bronzi drops are a cult favourite, the premium price can put many people off, and budget alternatives from the likes of Elf and Revolution don’t yield as many skincare benefits. But I’ve found the perfect compromise: Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum.

How I tested Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum

The bronzed results using Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum
The bronzed results using Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum (Daisy Lester)

Since trying out the new formula when it launched in the spring, it’s become a staple. When they dropped on my desk, I tested the serum’s longevity, blendability, ease of application and bronzed results. Here’s why the £15 formula is deserving of a place in your own make-up bag.

Isle of Paradise sunny serum

isle of paradise.png
  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades: One shade
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, jojoba seed oil
  • Type: Instant
  • Why we love it
    • Natural bronzing effect
    • Long-lasting
    • Skin-blurring effect
    • Can use on your body as well as face

The formula

A skincare and make-up hybrid, Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum is infused with nourishing ingredients – think niacinamide to minimise pores, brighten and even out the skin tone, squalane to smooth and soften, and jojoba oil to soothe skin. There’s also a trio of hydrating actives to prevent drying out.

Compared to other bronzing drops on the market, Isle of Paradise’s formula is pleasingly lightweight and impressively easy to blend with your fingertips. While you can mix it with your moisturiser for a more subtly bronzed look, it’s just as easy to apply alone for a deeper finish (use a brush to blend around the hairline and nose).

Don’t let the dark pigment put you off, with a little of the product going a long way (you only need one small pump for full coverage). Our only gripe is the applicator which pumps out a little too much of the serum, so make sure to press lightly to not waste any of the product.

Results

As for the results, the finish is naturally bronzed without that shimmery or glittery sheen that some formulas leave. Instead, it has an almost skin-blurring effect that works equally well as a primer as it does in replacement of foundation or BB cream.

The serum can easily be blended down onto your neck with a brush or beauty blender, while it’s also great for applying on your collarbone for a naturally contoured look.

The feel of a product is just as important as the look, and Isle of Paradise’s serum isn’t drying or sticky, leaving skin feeling soft and hydration. The bronzed look lasts all day, too, even with foundation layered over the top.

  1. £15 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Isle of Paradise sunny serum

A make-up and skincare hero, Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum gives skin an instantly bronzed look while also being hydrating and nourishing. Whether sitting under make-up as a primer or worn alone, the formula has impressive longevity and easy application. We’ll be throwing it in our bag all summer long.

Looking for more fake tan recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best formulas for 2024

