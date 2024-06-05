This affordable bronzing serum is my new summer make-up bag staple

Isle of Paradise sunny serum
- Size: 30ml
- Shades: One shade
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, jojoba seed oil
- Type: Instant
- Why we love it
- Natural bronzing effect
- Long-lasting
- Skin-blurring effect
- Can use on your body as well as face
The formula
A skincare and make-up hybrid, Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum is infused with nourishing ingredients – think niacinamide to minimise pores, brighten and even out the skin tone, squalane to smooth and soften, and jojoba oil to soothe skin. There’s also a trio of hydrating actives to prevent drying out.
Compared to other bronzing drops on the market, Isle of Paradise’s formula is pleasingly lightweight and impressively easy to blend with your fingertips. While you can mix it with your moisturiser for a more subtly bronzed look, it’s just as easy to apply alone for a deeper finish (use a brush to blend around the hairline and nose).
Don’t let the dark pigment put you off, with a little of the product going a long way (you only need one small pump for full coverage). Our only gripe is the applicator which pumps out a little too much of the serum, so make sure to press lightly to not waste any of the product.
Results
As for the results, the finish is naturally bronzed without that shimmery or glittery sheen that some formulas leave. Instead, it has an almost skin-blurring effect that works equally well as a primer as it does in replacement of foundation or BB cream.
The serum can easily be blended down onto your neck with a brush or beauty blender, while it’s also great for applying on your collarbone for a naturally contoured look.
The feel of a product is just as important as the look, and Isle of Paradise’s serum isn’t drying or sticky, leaving skin feeling soft and hydration. The bronzed look lasts all day, too, even with foundation layered over the top.