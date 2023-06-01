Jump to content

12 best gradual tans: Lotions and moisturisers for building a natural-looking glow

From creams to mousses and serums, achieve a sunless tan with these formulas

Daisy Lester
Thursday 01 June 2023 13:09
Bronze up for summer with these skin-loving products

Our Top Picks

Whether you’re a year-round glow-getter or a summertime addict, gradual tan deserves a place in every fake tanner’s arsenal.

While mousses and mitts have always hogged the limelight, building your base with a gradual formula is – in this devoted fake tanner’s opinion – the best way to achieve a subtle wash of bronze.

From fast-drying lotions and creams to butters and serums, these products not only give you a natural-looking glow, but are far less drying than other methods (goodbye, tiger bread skin).

Thanks to the hybrid moisturising formula, stubborn dry areas, such as elbows, ankles and knees, are much easier to tackle. Better still, you’re left feeling supple for days after a tanning session, thanks to skin-loving ingredients.

Designed to be applied just as you would a normal body lotion, it’s much easier to execute a streak-free tan with your bare hands – just remember to wash them after, to avoid the tell-all Wotsit fingers. Plus, you can customise your glow by reapplying as many times as you’d like.

How we tested

Our criteria for the best gradual tanners spanned ease-of-application, long-lasting results, evenness, value for money and skin benefits. Some of these products we’ve loved and used religiously for years, while others are newer launches that have risen to cult status in our bathroom cabinet. We tested the formulas after exfoliating and reapplied each product to see how well it built a realistic glow.

Here are the gradual face and body tanners to stock up on in time for summer.

The best gradual tans for 2023 are:

  • Best gradual tan overall – Isle of Paradise self-tanning butter gradual: £11.21, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best hydrating gradual tan – Tan-Luxe the gradual illuminating tanning lotion: £25, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best gradual tan for skincare benefits – St Tropez luxe tan tonic glow drops: £24, Boots.com
  • Best gradual tan face cream – Tan-Luxe the cream: £27.30, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget gradual tan – Garnier summer body hydrating gradual tan moisturiser: £4.65, Amazon.co.uk

Isle of Paradise self-tanning butter

  • Best: Gradual tan overall
  • Size: 200ml
  • Type: Butter
  • Developing time: 8 hours

Isle of Paradise’s self-tanning butter has been a staple in our fake-tan collection since its launch two years ago. Packed with nourishing ingredients, the formula contains a natural blend of coconut, eucalyptus and peppermint oils, with green colour-correcting actives to cancel out redness on skin.

Thicker than your average moisturiser, we find this formula helps with a more thorough and even application, leaving our skin feeling instantly hydrated and smooth.

Although buildable for a deeper glow, just one use achieves a natural, fresh-off-the-plane, bronzed wash and our skin felt soft for days after use. Plus, a little goes a long way, with the bottle lasting for a surprisingly long time, despite regular use.

Tan-Luxe the gradual illuminating tanning lotion

  • Best: Hydrating gradual tan lotion
  • Size: 250ml
  • Type: Lotion
  • Developing time: 2-4 hours

A cult favourite, thanks to easy application, a skin-loving formula and streak-free results, Tan-Luxe’s gradual tanning lotion is a lotion-oil hybrid. This means the lightweight product goes on with silky smoothness, is near-weightless, quick-drying and leaves skin soft and supple. Developing in two to four hours, you’re left with a subtle glow that can be built up for a bespoke tan.

Nourishing and conditioning, it’s infused with raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera, while caffeine-rich cellutone complex helps to firm skin.

Considering the price, our only gripe is how quickly we got through the bottle. But if you’re willing to splash on a multi-functional, hydrating formula that achieves a long-lasting glow, Tan-Luxe’s lotion is well worth a try.

St Tropez luxe tan tonic glow drops

  • Best: Gradual tan for skincare benefits
  • Size: 65ml
  • Type: Drops
  • Development time: N/A

St Tropez’s bestselling face tanner, the supercharged drops are packed with skincare benefits. Infused with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, echinacea, acerola cherry and vitamin C and E extracts, the five-in-one formula works to plump, smooth, reduce redness and – best of all – give a sun-kissed glow. Massaging in just three drops before bedtime is sufficient to wake up with a healthy bronzed wash.

The quick-drying product slotted easily into our existing night-time routine and we followed application with our usual serum, cream and eye cream. If you prefer, it can be mixed with your go-to moisturiser to streamline your regime.

Typology self-tanning gel with 6% DHA + aloe vera

  • Best: Long-lasting gradual tan
  • Size: 125ml
  • Type: Gel
  • Development type: 6 hours

A relatively new launch, Typology’s self-tanning gel has already sold out multiple times since its debut – and it’s not hard to see why. The gel texture seems like an unusual choice at first, but we were impressed with how easily it spread and dried on our skin, with a little of the formula going a long way.

The 100 per cent natural formula is infused with aloe vera to soften and smooth skin while helping to prevent dry patches and lock in moisture.

Those who prefer a deeper tan will likely have to apply a good few layers to get their desired results, but just one application achieves a subtle and healthy tint of colour that lasts around four days.

Although it’s currently out of stock, you can sign up to be notified by email when it’s available.

Garnier summer body hydrating gradual tan moisturiser

  • Best: Budget gradual tan
  • Size: 400ml
  • Type: Lotion
  • Development time: N/A

We doubt we’re alone when we say Garnier’s summer body gradual moisturiser was our first foray into the world of fake tan many moons ago – and it’s testament to the formula that it’s had enduring popularity.

Setting you back just £6 for a 400ml bottle (more than double the size of most gradual tanners on the market), the tan is not only great for those on a budget, but yields impressive results.

Intensely moisturising, thanks to the apricot ingredient, it leaves skin soft and supple, with a subtle sheen of bronze a few hours after application. The tan can be easily built without any patchiness and it’s fast-absorbing, meaning you can apply morning or night.

This Works perfect legs gradual tan

  • Best: Gradual tan for legs
  • Size: 150ml
  • Type: Serum
  • Development time: Instant glow that darkens over time

Designed to give your legs a sun-kissed glow (though it’s fine for all-over use too), This Works’ gradual tan is a great multitasker. Formulated with nourishing vitamins C and E, shea butter helps to lock in moisture while natural caramel adds an instant bronzed and shimmery finish, which darkens over time.

Replacing your moisturiser, daily use helps build a depth to your glow, and we loved the subtle fragrancing of geranium and sweet orange.

A fuss-free way to add colour to your legs, blur blemishes and hydrate, this gradual tan is ideal for fake-tan first-timers.

Bare by Vogue face tanning serum

  • Best: Gradual tanning face serum
  • Size: 30ml
  • Type: Serum
  • Development time: 4-8 hours

Skin-loving and super hydrating, we swear by Bare by Vogue’s gradual tanning serum for building a natural glow on our face. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this ingredient helps to subtly plump and reduce fine lines, leading to a brighter complexion.

The serum consistency helps to reduce patchiness during application (we use three pumps) and the formula is quick-drying, meaning it slots easily into your existing skincare regime.

Coming in light, medium and dark shades, daily application builds a natural glow with added skincare benefits. Plus, each 30ml tube lasts months, despite regular use.

Tan-Luxe the cream

  • Best: Gradual tan face cream
  • Size: 65ml
  • Type: Cream
  • Development time: N/A

With a luxury price tag and sleek packaging to match, we were expecting big things from Tan-Luxe’s facial cream – and we can confirm it seriously delivers.

The thick formula glides effortlessly onto skin and easily absorbs with circular motions, leaving an even and natural bronzed sheen just a few hours later.

Plus, the tanner is full of skin-loving ingredients, including amino acids, antioxidants and lipids that support daily barrier function; glycine to promote skin elasticity; and squalene to soothe, restore and plump.

With the same texture as your usual moisturising cream and skincare benefits, swapping Tan-Luxe’s formula into your skincare regime just a couple of times a week, either morning or night, leaves you with an impressively natural glow.

St Tropez gradual tan classic

  • Best: Streak-free gradual tan
  • Size: 200ml
  • Type: Lotion
  • Development time: 4-8 hours

Working to moisturise and condition skin while giving it a wash of bronze, St Tropez’s gradual tan is a stellar multitasker. The formula’s blend of high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, marine algae and antioxidant-rich blueberry and raspberry seed oils supports up to two days of hydration, while the natural tanning actives deliver a streak-free finish within just four hours.

Replacing your daily body moisturiser, re-apply it to steadily build your desired level of tan. We also love this product for layering over an existing (natural or fake) tan to prolong our glow.

Bondi Sands gradual everyday tanning milk

  • Best: Everyday tanning lotion
  • Size: 375ml
  • Type: Lotion
  • Development time: 6 hours

Australian brand Bondi Sands is a go-to for affordable yet effective tanning products. We often turn to its gradual tanning milk for building a subtle and natural hint of tan. The liquid formula has a milk consistency that’s easy to apply, thanks to the nifty pump bottle, and melts almost immediately into skin.

We love the coconut scent that transports you straight to the beach, while the hydrating formula makes light work of tackling dry areas, such as elbows and knees.

Considering the price and size of the bottle, it’s a no-brainer investment for long-lasting hydration and an even, streak-free glow.

DoveSpa gradual self-tan body mousse

  • Best: Gradual tan for clean sheets
  • Size: 150ml
  • Type: Mousse
  • Development time: N/A

A great all-rounder, Dove’s gradual tanning mousse helps build a natural glow with minimal effort. The foam can be applied with your hands and glides across skin easily, with the clear formula both quick-drying and non-staining, meaning you can apply before night with no risk of staining your sheets or under clothes.

We liked the subtle scent (good for those who don’t like the biscuit-like smell of fake tan) and its moisturising formula left skin smooth and supple. Just one application is enough to see instant sun-kissed results, and the foam consistency helped prevent streaks.

If you’re after an affordable fast-track to an understated glow, Dove’s budget buy is hard to beat.

Dr Dennis Gross alpha beta glow pad

  • Best: Gradual tan face pads
  • Size: N/A
  • Type: Face wipes
  • Developing time: 3-4 hours

Taking the guesswork out of fake tanning your face, Dr Dennis Gross’s alpha beta glow pads give you a healthy, warm tint within just three hours. The tanning formula is packed in with exfoliating and anti-ageing benefits that help to slim down your skincare routine. Containing a blend of acids to exfoliate, hydrate and encourage cell renewal, each pack contains 20 towelettes for easy and streak-free application.

Simply wipe across your face in circular motions, blending evenly as you go for natural-looking and glowing results. Considering the cost, our only gripe is that more pads should be included per pack – but the exfoliating formula means you’re killing two birds with one stone, and you can’t argue with that.

The verdict: Gradual tan

Slotting easily into your existing beauty regime, thanks to its hybrid moisturiser and fake tan formula, Isle of Paradise’s gradual tanning butter delivers hydration, nourishment and a streak-free natural bronzed glow. For a budget buy that you can build up for a healthy bronzed tint, Dove’s gradual tan mousse is well worth a place in your bathroom cabinet, while Tan-Luxe’s face cream impressed us with its skin-loving formula and subtle golden glow finish.

For more recommendations, we’ve rounded up the best fake tans and face tanners

