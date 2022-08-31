10 best face tanners for an effortless sun-kissed glow

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As those lovely days of spring sun are upon us, we might want to upgrade our winter complexions to a sun-kissed glow. And while the weather might not be as ready for warmer days as we are, there are other ways of achieving a tan to get us started.

Switching to a self-tanner can give you more natural-looking colour than ever, and without the risk. They work thanks to dihydroxyacetone (or DHA) in the formulas – an ingredient derived from plants, like sugar cane – that interacts with the amino acids in dead skin cells to produce a colour change darkening the skin.

But don’t go digging out any old fake tan from the back of your cupboard. If you want a natural convincing golden colour on your face, you need a targeted formula that’s been designed specifically for the area. The best types even come with added skincare benefits that will also prevent your complexion from drying out and won’t cause sensitivity or breakouts.

For best application, slot a formula into your skincare routine day or night. “It’s key to exfoliate 24 hours before,” recommends tanning expert James Read.

“Start from your hairline and work down your face and neck in stages, making sure you go left to right and lightly dust the remaining product over the ears.” And remember to always wash your hands after use.

How we tested

We put the latest serums, drops, mists and moisturisers to the test, so you don’t have to trail your way through those that leave an orange skin tone, a streaky finish or smell like a traditional “biscuit” fake tan.

All our winners were tested on a fair complexion and provided a natural-looking golden glow that didn’t look like it came out of a bottle.

The best face tanners for 2022 are: