These face tanning drops deliver the most natural sun-kissed glow

This is the first fake tan formula from the French skincare brand

Daisy Lester
Monday 14 April 2025 20:17 BST
The drops can be mixed with your moisturiser for a subtle glow or applied alone for a deeper colour
The drops can be mixed with your moisturiser for a subtle glow or applied alone for a deeper colour (iStock/The Independent )

Finding the perfect face tanning drops is surprisingly tricky. Just like we wouldn’t use the same moisturiser on our face as we do on our body, it’s best to avoid using your favourite fake tan from head to toe. That said, from experience, even when you do use a separate facial tanner, it can be drying or even cause breakouts.

Luckily, the beauty industry’s best skincare brands have cottoned on and launched their own fake tan formulas – the latest of which is Caudalie. The brand uses natural and plant-based ingredients in its high-performing skincare and has cemented itself as a French pharmacy classic.

From the cult beauty elixir (£18, Boots.com) that’s loved by make-up artists and beauty editors alike (and Victoria Beckham, naturally) to innovative formulas like the vinoperfect dark spot brightening serum (made using sap that runs from the vine stalks) (£52, Boots.com), Caudalie’s formulas are reliable favourites, which is why I was particularly excited about the new launch. Clearly, I’m not the only one because since the launch last month, it’s already sold out one.

Promising to be fuss-free and hydrating, as a self-confessed fake tan addict, I had to get my hands on a bottle for testing.

How I tested

The 15ml bottle costs £19
The 15ml bottle costs £19 (Daisy Lester)

From mousses to clear water mists, I’m more than happy to sample various fake tans on my body, but I’m more fussy when it comes to my face. While a facial tanner can develop nicely within a few hours, by the following day, it’s at risk of going patchy under make-up or clinging to dry areas. When I find a face tanner that works, I tend to stick with it. But for one week, I swapped my trusty formula out in favour of Caudalie’s new self-tanner. Considering ease of application, the ingredients, longevity and how it faded, here’s my verdict. Spoiler: My original face tanner has been banished to the back of the bathroom cabinet.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester has been covering beauty here at The Independent for the past four years. She’s an expert on every style of fake tan, covering everything from bronzing drops and graduals to mousses. Besides fake tanning weekly, Daisy has investigated the best ways to apply fake tan and has written several individual reviews for tanners, including St Tropez and Bare by Vogue.

Caudalie self-tan sun drops

Caudalie self tan drops
  • Size: 15ml
  • Shades: One
  • Development time: Two to four hours
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to apply
    • Hydrating
    • Natural colour
    • Develops fast

Formula

Costing £19 for 15ml, Caudalie’s new face self-tanner sits in the mid-range point of the market. It’s more expensive than Isle of Paradise or Bondi Sands but cheaper than By Terry, Clarins or Tan Luxe. However, Caudalie’s formula is what sets it apart. It’s sulphate- and soap-free, made with 99 per cent natural ingredients, and contains no synthetic fragrances, so it’s kinder to the skin than other self-tanners on the market. Plus, it’s suitable for sensitive skin.

It also features Caudalie’s signature organic grape water, which promises to hydrate, soothe and brighten skin while your tan develops (more on if these claims stand true later).

Application

The brand suggests three drops for a subtle glow or six drops for a deeper bronzed look, and I found application to be simple. You can either mix the drops into your cream or pipette directly into your hand and apply after you’ve moisturised. I prefer the latter method, as I found it fuss-free and less messy.

Despite having a light peach colour in the bottle, it goes onto the skin clear, meaning it doesn’t transfer. And while there’s no guide colour, it’s easy to blend for even coverage. The formula glided easily across the face and dried down quickly, meaning I was able to apply make-up straight away.

Results

caudalie self tan drops
Before and four hours after applying the Caudalie drops (Daisy Lester )

My skin can look dull after applying a face tanner, but this one made my complexion brighter and more radiant almost instantly. The formula takes a couple of hours to develop fully. That said, within two hours, I had a sun-kissed glow, and after four, my skin had an entirely natural-looking tan – I looked like I’d just come back from a long weekend in the sun.

Most importantly for me, Caudalie’s self-tanning drops didn’t dry my skin out. Better yet, it faded evenly and naturally over the course of three days, just like a real tan does. In short, I’m sold.

The verdict: Caudalie self-tan sun drops

Caudalie’s self-tan drops are a new staple in my beauty regime. They deliver the most natural sun-kissed glow in just four hours, and the colour lasts up to three days. My skin feels soft and smooth, thanks to the hydrating formula. For those who have been wary of facial fake tanners, this new formula will change your mind.

