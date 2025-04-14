These face tanning drops deliver the most natural sun-kissed glow

Caudalie self-tan sun drops
- Size: 15ml
- Shades: One
- Development time: Two to four hours
- Why we love it
- Easy to apply
- Hydrating
- Natural colour
- Develops fast
Formula
Costing £19 for 15ml, Caudalie’s new face self-tanner sits in the mid-range point of the market. It’s more expensive than Isle of Paradise or Bondi Sands but cheaper than By Terry, Clarins or Tan Luxe. However, Caudalie’s formula is what sets it apart. It’s sulphate- and soap-free, made with 99 per cent natural ingredients, and contains no synthetic fragrances, so it’s kinder to the skin than other self-tanners on the market. Plus, it’s suitable for sensitive skin.
It also features Caudalie’s signature organic grape water, which promises to hydrate, soothe and brighten skin while your tan develops (more on if these claims stand true later).
Application
The brand suggests three drops for a subtle glow or six drops for a deeper bronzed look, and I found application to be simple. You can either mix the drops into your cream or pipette directly into your hand and apply after you’ve moisturised. I prefer the latter method, as I found it fuss-free and less messy.
Despite having a light peach colour in the bottle, it goes onto the skin clear, meaning it doesn’t transfer. And while there’s no guide colour, it’s easy to blend for even coverage. The formula glided easily across the face and dried down quickly, meaning I was able to apply make-up straight away.
Results
My skin can look dull after applying a face tanner, but this one made my complexion brighter and more radiant almost instantly. The formula takes a couple of hours to develop fully. That said, within two hours, I had a sun-kissed glow, and after four, my skin had an entirely natural-looking tan – I looked like I’d just come back from a long weekend in the sun.
Most importantly for me, Caudalie’s self-tanning drops didn’t dry my skin out. Better yet, it faded evenly and naturally over the course of three days, just like a real tan does. In short, I’m sold.