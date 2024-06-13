This is the SPF stick we’re using on repeat this summer and beyond

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

It’s no secret that sunscreen is an absolute must, but many of us forget that reapplication throughout the day is just as important as that first layer in the morning.

There are many different types of sunscreens, including chemical and mineral formulas as well as sprays, mists, creams, powders and balms – each one has its own strengths. Balms, mists and powders are particularly good for reapplying over make-up and often come in travel sizes so you can easily carry them.

Most face sunscreens will also include other ingredients on top of the UVA and UVB protectants, such as niacinamide or hyaluronic acid that help to nourish and hydrate your skin. One of our favourite formulas is the Caudalie vinosun protect invisible stick, which took the top spot in our review of the best sunscreen sticks. Keep reading to find out why it’s the formula we’ll be wearing on repeat.

Caudalie vinosun protect invisible stick: Was £16, now £12.80, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Look Fantastic )

The perfect size to throw in your handbag or beach bag, the Caudalie vinosun protect invisible stick makes reapplying sunscreen seriously straightforward wherever you are. “This formula is transparent on the skin so it can be applied without a mirror when you’re on the move,” found our tester.

“The rounded tip of this sunscreen stick works well for applying to lips, around the eyes and on the ears while the stick’s chunky shape is ideal for larger areas such as the forehead and cheeks,” they added. The formula includes grape seed and buriti oil which hydrates yet dries down quickly.

Our reviewer called the affordable product, “comforting on the skin and lips” and “ideal for sensitive skin and children” thanks to its non-greasy finish and smoothing benefits. An ideal holiday companion, this will become your skin’s new best friend.

Buy now

Interested in reading more about SPFs? Check out our roundup of the best sunscreen for your face.