For many of us, the 100ml liquid limit at most major airports is the most annoying thing about travelling. While London City Airport scrapped the restrictions earlier this year, the biggest hubs have just been granted an extension on the June 2024 deadline to roll out the new scanners (we’re looking at you Gatwick and Heathrow).

So, another summer of adhering to strict hand luggage rules is nearly underway – and if you don’t want to depart with your beloved full-size perfume or fake tan at airport security (we’ve all been there), then it’s time to stock up on travel-sized beauty.

Taking the hassle out of last-minute dashes around Boots or Superdrug in the airport terminal, a shopping haul ahead of your summer holiday is always preferable. Even without the liquid limits, travel-sized beauty is a stellar space-saving solution in your hand luggage – and a great chance to try new formulas without committing to a full-size (and more expensive) one.

Saving you a trip to your local drugstore, Lookfantastic is home to every travel-size formula you need, from moisturisers to eye creams and shower gels. Plus, next-day delivery is available to save you in the Eleventh hour.

Whether you’re about to embark on a long-haul flight and want some skincare saviours in the cabin or have a sunny city break, here are the best travel-size beauty products from Lookfantastic for your next trip.

CeraVe facial moisturising lotion, 52ml: £16.50, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

CeraVe’s facial moisturising lotion with SPF50 is “one of the very best high-protection sunscreens available on the high street that’s more than suitable for everyday use all year round”, according to our beauty writer. Ticking all their boxes, they praised it as lightweight, nourishing and undetectable under make-up. Plus, it’s “hydrating without being greasy or sticky, and it absorbs quickly and disappears into the skin after a few minutes, leaving a natural-looking glow in its wake”. A hardworking formula that’s very deserving of a spot in our travel bag.

Buy now

Isle of Paradise sunny serum, 30ml: £15.95, Lookfantastic.com

( Look Fantastic )

A quick fix for looking bronzed on holiday, Isle of Paradise’s new sunny serum secured a spot in our review of the best bronzing drops. “The thick liquid consistency has a skin-blurring effect, delivering instant bronze and glow,” our tester said. “Lightweight and easily blended, it’s powered by ingredients such as niacinamide, squalene and jojoba oil, to simultaneously nourish and hydrate skin.” They even felt comfortable forgoing foundation thanks to the illuminating formula. “Versatile with instant benefits, Isle of Paradise’s sunny serum is a new make-up-bag hero,” they said.

Buy now

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVmune 400 oil control invisible fluid, 50ml: £16, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Our favourite face SPF, La Roche-Posay rarely puts a foot wrong with its formulas. “Ticking every box we could create, including UVA, UVB and long UVA protection, being suitable for sensitive skin, non-greasy and lightweight, it more than delivers in every area,” our tester said. They loved how easy it is to apply, with the thin neck tube dispensing just the right amount. “Reducing shine, we found you’ll still get a fresh-faced glow minus any sticky or oily sensation, and it keeps you safe from the sun no matter how strong,” they added.

Buy now

Molton Brown the elegant escapist body and hair travel bag: £28, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

This travel-friendly kit includes everything you need for your trip when it comes to hair and body. Featuring five of the brand’s bestselling shower gel formulas (from fiery pink pepper to floral luminare), there’s also a hydrating camomile-infused shampoo and conditioner, as well as a body lotion. Packed into a handy travel bag, the formulas work to cleanse, refresh and hydrate.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro bum bum jet set: £30, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

This three-piece body care set from cult beauty brand Sol de Janeiro is infused with its signature sugary sweet Cheirosa ‘62 scent. Including the famous Brazilian bum bum cream for a hydration boost, as well as a luxurious shower cream and a body fragrance mist, the travel set has you covered from the beach to dinner.

Buy now

St Tropez purity mini kit: £11.25, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Keep your fake tan topped up while on holiday with this space-saving St Tropez mini set. It includes everything you need to keep yourself looking bronzed, including a travel-sized version of its signature bronzing water mousse, bronzing water face mist and a velvet tan applicator. We love the face mist for giving our skin a sun-kissed glow, with the lightweight formula sitting nicely over make-up. The body tan is equally easy to use and develops within eight hours for a golden, sun-damage-free tan.

Buy now

Ren clean skincare ready steady glow tonic, 100ml: £16, Lookfantastic.com

( REN )

When it comes to facial exfoliants, Ren’s ready steady glow tonic is one of the best you can buy. In our review of the skincare saviour, our tester said: “The non-invasive exfoliating formula features a blend of AHAs and BHAs to refine skin, as well as lactic acid to remove dead skin cells, and salicin to soothe.” Cleansing your face at the end of a long day travelling or exploring the city, the product will leave your skin visibly more radiant.

Buy now

Colour Wow dream clean travel kit: £29, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

This trio of hair essentials from the viral brand Colour Wow includes the colour protect shampoo, conditioner and volumising cream. Working to refresh, nourish and protect hair between salon visits, it promises to revitalise lacklustre hair. We can vouch for the brand, with our reviewer praising the security range in a review of the best sulphate-free shampoo. “The product itself has that lovely salon-shampoo smell without being overpowering, and the thick, jelly-like consistency lathered up really well,” they said. As for the results, they added: “We couldn’t keep our hands off our locks, as they were so light and soft.”

Buy now

