12 best body sunscreens: Lotions, sprays and creams to protect your skin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

All of us could do with some sunshine. With warmer temperatures on the horizon, and the sun starting to creep out of its hibernation period, there is one thing we should all be considering: how to protect our skin from harsh UV rays.

You might think it’s just your face that needs daily protection, and that body sunscreen is reserved for afternoons spent lazing around on a sunbed, but dermatologists advise regularly wearing sunscreen on all areas of skin that’s exposed to the sun.

“I would usually recommend a factor 30 as a minimum but it does depend on skin type,” says Dr Adam Friedmann, consultant dermatologist at Stratum Clinics. “At least SPF 30 for pale skin, preferably SPF 50, as we tend to apply it much more sparingly than is done during lab testing – so a SPF 30 will offer you only SPF 15 in most cases.”

It’s important to select a sunscreen that blocks enough UV rays to protect your skin type, too. “It doesn’t have to be expensive but make sure you choose one that not only has a high SPF (to protect against the burning UVB rays) but one that also has at least a four-star UVA rating, preferably five stars,” adds Friedmann. “We know that UVA can cause skin cancer and so sunscreens that protect against UVB only are not good.”

In terms of how often to apply it, Friedmann suggests every two hours and immediately after swimming, regardless of any water resistance. “Up to 85 per cent of a product can be removed by towel drying, so, you should reapply after swimming, sweating, or any other vigorous or abrasive activity,” he explains.

As for how to go about choosing the best sunscreen for you, there are plenty of factors to consider, depending on what you’re looking for – and what specific benefits you’d like from your product. Here is our pick of the best body sunscreens.

How we tested the best body suncreams

We slathered on a range of sunscreens, to find the best ( Olivia Petter )

To help you find the best sunscreen for your body, we spent weeks putting different variations to the test. We’ve taken differing budgets into account as well as different skin types and added benefits – from water-resistance to repelling insects. These are our top-rated picks.

The best body sunscreens for 2024 are: