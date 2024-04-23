Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We all know by now that we should be wearing sunscreen on our faces every day. But, for some of us, that’s easier said than done.

From last-minute mornings to trying to cut costs, it may not always take priority in your beauty arsenal. But it really should. Protecting the skin from both UVA rays, which cause sun damage and premature skin ageing and UVB rays which can lead to skin mutations and cancer, it’s no wonder why many sing the praises of sunscreen.

But while it’s best used alone as a separate SPF-focused product, combining it with a moisturiser can make applying it just a little bit easier. And, of course, for many of us, the easiest way will always win, even if it’s not the most effective.

Luckily, a whole host of brands are here to help, from No7’s future renew range to Clinique moisture surge and bargain beauty brand Byoma.

Offering your face its daily hit of hydration while protecting it from the sun, these nine picks truly impressed. But be sure to remember sunscreen needs to be reapplied throughout the day to ensure you stay sun-safe, so you may want to pop another option in your bag for out-and-about top-ups as well.

How we tested

We swapped out our regular face moisturiser for these SPF-added products over the past six weeks, looking at how easily they could be applied, how they felt on the skin and the key ingredients inside – as well as how well they shielded us from the sun. Of course, we have to stress that for adequate sun protection, sunscreens must be applied regularly throughout the day. So although these SPF moisturisers can be a great first step in the morning, you most likely want a designed sunscreen supply to use throughout the day too. Take a look at our selection of the best face SPFs here.

We switched our daily moisturiser for these protective formulas ( Lauren Cunningham )

The best moisturisers with SPF for 2024 are: