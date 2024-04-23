Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

14 face moisturisers with SPF that make daily sun protection simple

Simplify your skincare routine with one of these day cream and sunscreen hybrids

Lauren Cunningham,Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 01 January 1970 01:00 BST
These make a great first step in the morning but make sure to top up with sunscreen
These make a great first step in the morning but make sure to top up with sunscreen (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

We all know by now that we should be wearing sunscreen on our faces every day. But, for some of us, that’s easier said than done.

From last-minute mornings to trying to cut costs, it may not always take priority in your beauty arsenal. But it really should. Protecting the skin from both UVA rays, which cause sun damage and premature skin ageing and UVB rays which can lead to skin mutations and cancer, it’s no wonder why many sing the praises of sunscreen.

But while it’s best used alone as a separate SPF-focused product, combining it with a moisturiser can make applying it just a little bit easier. And, of course, for many of us, the easiest way will always win, even if it’s not the most effective.

Luckily, a whole host of brands are here to help, from No7’s future renew range to Clinique moisture surge and bargain beauty brand Byoma.

Offering your face its daily hit of hydration while protecting it from the sun, these nine picks truly impressed. But be sure to remember sunscreen needs to be reapplied throughout the day to ensure you stay sun-safe, so you may want to pop another option in your bag for out-and-about top-ups as well.

Related stories

16 best sunscreens for your face 2024: Daily SPF protection, from sensitive to non-greasy formulas
14 best sunscreens for sensitive skin to protect you from UV rays
15 best fake tans for a golden glow all year round
Best CC creams that help to blur blemishes and reduce redness
27 best foundations, tried and tested for all skin types

How we tested

We swapped out our regular face moisturiser for these SPF-added products over the past six weeks, looking at how easily they could be applied, how they felt on the skin and the key ingredients inside – as well as how well they shielded us from the sun. Of course, we have to stress that for adequate sun protection, sunscreens must be applied regularly throughout the day. So although these SPF moisturisers can be a great first step in the morning, you most likely want a designed sunscreen supply to use throughout the day too. Take a look at our selection of the best face SPFs here.

We switched our daily moisturiser for these protective formulas (Lauren Cunningham)

The best moisturisers with SPF for 2024 are:

  • Best overall SPF moisturiser – No7 future renew day cream: £34.95, Boots.com
  • Best budget SPF moisturiser – Byoma SPF 30 gel moisturiser: £14.99, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best SPF moisturiser for anti-ageing – This Works in transit skin defence: £30, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best SPF moisturiser for dry skin – Nip + Fab nourishing SPF30 moisturiser: £23.96, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best SPF moisturiser for darker skin tones – Katherine Daniels daily DNA defence SPF30: £62, Katherinedanielscosmetics.com

No7 future renew day cream

best moisturiser with spf face 30 50
  • Best: Overall
  • SPF: 40
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients : Peptide blend, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C
  • Why we love it
    • Packed full on skin-boosting ingredients

This No7 day cream caused quite a storm in the beauty industry when it launched last year. Inside the pot is a new peptide blend which promises to reverse signs of skin damage from stress, smoking and, most importantly, sun damage.

With a cream-gel-like texture, it instantly absorbs into the skin, leaving a dewy, plumped-up finish. And with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and niacinamide as additional core ingredients, alongside an SPF40, it hydrates, brightens and evens out skin tone. Although we wished it came in a pump format to avoid any bacteria getting into the pot (note, please use a clean spatula, spoon or brush to take what you need out of the jar), we loved that it doesn’t just protect from the sun today, but helps reverse past you’s old skincare mistakes. What more could we ask for?

  1. £34 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Byoma SPF 30 gel moisturiser

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: Budget formula
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients : Tri-ceramide complex, hyaluronic acid, beta-glucan
  • Why we love it
    • Great price point
    • Easy to apply

Byoma is one of the best bargain beauty brands currently on the market, so of course, its SPF moisturiser impressed. Bringing the sunshine into our homes (and away from our faces), the brightly coloured packaging perked up our bathroom shelf, and the pump bottle made the product incredibly easy to apply. Lightweight with a gel-cream-like formula, it gave the skin a noticeable hit of hydration that lasted all day.

No white cast or greasy residue was left over, as hyaluronic acid, beta-glucan and a tri-ceramide complex hydrates, soothes and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Coming in at under £15, for those looking for a bargain buy, you’ll be hard-pushed to find better than this.

We clearly aren’t alone in loving this moisturiser as it is currently out of stock, but don’t worry, we will be sure to keep you posted when it’s available again.

  1. £14 from Sephora.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Medik8 daily radiance vitamin C

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: For skin brightening
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients : Vitamin C, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid
  • Why we love it
    • Replaces vitamin C serums

Medik8 revolves around a CSA skincare philosophy: vitamin C, sunscreen and vitamin A (aka retinol). So it’s safe to say the brand excels when it comes to sun protection. Housed in a pot similar to No7’s future renew day cream (£34.95, Boots.com), this rich and creamy formula is packed full of goodness. Vitamin C brightens, vitamin E evens skin tone, and hyaluronic acid hydrates, while grapefruit, lemon and bergamot oil give it a true natural spa-like scent. As it’s so thick, we’d say it’s best for those with normal to dry skin. But, if you’re after a product that truly does it all, this should top your list – we even did away with our serum to really simplify our skincare routine.

  1. £41 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Paula’s Choice resist anti-ageing skin-restoring moisturiser

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: For high protection
  • SPF: 50
  • Size: 60ml
  • Key ingredients : Avobenone, niacinamide, shea butter
  • Why we love it
    • Instantly absorbs
    • Feels hydrating

Paula’s Choice is a go-to for anyone interested in formulations. Explaining almost every ingredient, its use, pros and cons over on its website, the brand makes it easy for everyone to become a beauty buff, so you can see what’s really going on your skin. With a broad spectrum SPF 50, we’re dubbing this as the best moisturiser with high factor SPF. But before you think high factor means high shine or a chalky, white finish, we’re here to tell you it’s, in fact, the opposite.

The silky feel formula effortlessly absorbs into the face with a lightweight, dewy feel. After just a couple of seconds, it’s actually invisible yet left our skin feeling full and hydrated all day long. Avobenone is included as the sun protection agent, niacinamide has been added to reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines, and shea butter soothes and hydrates dry and dull-looking skin. For long days spent out in the sun, our tester absolutely loves this find, but thanks to the shea butter, it’s best for those with dry to normal skin, not oily or combination.

  1. £39 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

This Works in transit skin defence

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: For anti-ageing
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 40ml
  • Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, echium plantagineum seed oil and bergamot
  • Why we love it
    • Helps to even out texture
    • Great hit of hydration

Sun exposure is one of the fastest ways to age your skin, so wearing any SPF is sure to help keep fine lines, sun spots and wrinkles at bay. This Works goes one step further to reduce these signs of skin ageing, using bio boost (the brand’s own blend of antioxidant plant oils), hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to hydrate, plump and even out tone and texture.

Slightly richer than some of our other options, it gives an instant hit of hydration that lasts all day with a soft, dewy finish, and it’s even suitable for sensitive skin too. The hard plastic tube also felt quite chic, and the pump dispenser made sure we never used more than we needed.

  1. £30 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nip + Fab nourishing SPF30 moisturiser

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: For dry skin
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, bio-water bamboo, buddleja officinalis flower extract
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating formula
    • Easy to apply

For anyone with dry skin, moisturisers are incredibly important. Locking in that much-needed moisture and flooding the face with hydration, you’ll need one that does the most while also protecting you from the sun. And we think we’ve found the perfect pick with this Nip + Fab formula.

Hyaluronic acid hydrates, bio-water bamboo softens, and the rather wordy buddleja officinalis flower extract soothes skin while working as an antioxidant. The formula has been created with hydration in mind, as almost every ingredient manages to moisturise, but our favourite part is the pump. Simply push onto the skin to dispense the perfect amount, with no need for dirty fingers reaching into pots.

  1. £23 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF50

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: For normal skin
  • Size: 52ml
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides, niacinamide and vitamin E
  • Why we love it
    • Great price point
    • High SPF factor

The term “normal skin” can be quite triggering as, just like with our bodies, there’s no such thing as normal. But in terms of the beauty industry, we usually use the word to describe skin that isn’t overly oily, dry or sensitive – if that sounds like you, then keep reading. With failsafe finds for almost any skin woe, CeraVe is a good ol’ basic beauty brand for good reason, and this SPF moisturiser is a great example of why.

Including SPF 50 for stronger protection, the lightweight cream houses three ceramides, niacinamide and vitamin E to hydrate and heal whilst shielding from the sun. It instantly absorbs into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny. In a pump-top tube, it’s also easy to apply and small enough to be popped in a bag for on-the-go.

  1. £16 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Katherine Daniels daily DNA defence SPF30

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: For darker skin tones
  • SPF: 25
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients : Micro algae, plankton and chamomile extract
  • Why we love it
    • Instantly absorbs
    • Easy to apply

When it comes to darker skin tones, there’s absolutely no space for white cast. The good news is none of those thick, chalky formulas can be found in this list, but Katherine Daniels goes one step beyond with its invisible shield. Housing active repair enzymes, microalgae and plankton, it works to heal past sun mistakes while protecting the skin from pollution, UV rays and blue light. The lightweight formula sinks into the skin almost immediately, leaving a fresh-faced dewy glow that our tester just loved. And the thin-necked opening means you can precisely apply it to only the areas that need it.

  1. £62 from Katherinedanielscosmetics.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Clinique moisture surge sheertint hydrator SPF 25

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: Tinted SPF moisturiser
  • SPF: 25
  • Size: 40ml
  • Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, aloe water and cucumber seed extract
  • Why we love it
    • Four shades available
    • Great base for foundation

While many skincare specialists advise a minimum of factor 30 on the face, this Clinique option has snuck onto our list thanks to its tint. Available in four shades (and hopefully soon, many more), the sheertint formula offers slight coverage similar to CC cream. Being so light in coverage, each shade spans a wide range of skin tones, just be sure to really rub it in. We found it worked as a great base for foundation and concealer too. Hyaluronic acid and aloe water help to keep the face hydrated with no greasy residue. But for adequate sun protection (especially during the warmer months), you may want to layer up with another SPF over the top.

  1. £34 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bondi Sands sunny daze SPF 50 moisturiser

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: For fair skin tones
  • SPF: 50
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients : Vitamin E, hibiscus extract and zinc oxide
  • Why we love it
    • High SPF factor
    • Slight tint

For fairer skin tones, a high SPF is even more important, so you’re really best to stick with 50. Famous for its fake tan, Bondi Sands are faux sunkissed glow experts and here to help your skin stay healthy, its skincare range is certainly suited for the sun.

Combining vitamin E and hibiscus extract, which hydrates the skin and fights against external stressors, alongside SPF50 for maximum sun protection, this moisturiser is made with those really sensitive to sunlight in mind. Zinc oxide is included, making it a mineral sunscreen, and it has a slight beige tint when first applied that turns near invisible once rubbed in. More matte in finish than most of our other options, it also works well for those not wanting a dewy complexion.

  1. £12 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Trinny London BFF SPF 30 cream

best spf moisturiser face 50 30 oily dry skin day sunscreen
  • Best: For combination skin
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients : Porecelain flower, glycerin and citric acid
  • Why we love it
    • Sheer veil of coverage
    • Great hit of hydration

For those with combination skin, it can be hard to find something that hydrates dry patches while not exaggerating any oily bits at the same time. Luckily, Trinny London’s BFF SPF cream works for all skin types and even delivers a sheer veil of coverage to dampen down any redness.

Coming out as a white cream, micro-encapsulated pigments start to colour-match to the skin, with five shades on offer to cover a spectrum. Of course, we would love to see more shades become available, but as it’s so lightweight, each option does suit a wide range of skin tones. Easy to apply thanks to a pump, it quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving a soft dewy glow. And our tester found it worked well as a base for heavier make-up too.

  1. £39 from Trinnylondon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Boots collagen youth activating day cream SPF30

Boots collagen youth activating day cream SPF30.jpg
  • Best: Fine lines and wrinkles
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients : Marine soluble collagen, bakuchiol, red algae extract and red clover flower extract
  • Why we love it
    • Intensely moisturising
    • Smooths fine lines and wrinkles

This thick day cream contains several anti-aging ingredients include bakuchiol which is widely seen as a plant-based alternative to retinol and marine soluble collagen. Because of that, we saw the intensely moisturising cream create a temporarily smoothing effect over our fine lines and wrinkles. While at first the formula is white, after rubbing we were left with a transparent skin layer. We thought this rich skincare buy delivered the hydrating results of a much pricier purchase, and the inclusion of SPF30 was an added protective bonus.

  1. £12 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

ESPA optimal skin pro-moisturiser SPF30

ESPA optimal skin pro-moisturiser SPF30 .jpg
  • Best: Healthy-looking luminosity
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 55ml
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin E, vitamin F, Echium oil and resurrection plant
  • Why we love it
    • Brightens skin
    • Packed with skin-boosting ingredients

This refreshing moisturiser has an uplifting citrus scent which we noticed straightaway, and because of that, application became a brightening part of our day. The glossy cream has a midweight consistency and it perfects the balance between feeling both light and nourishing. Key ingredients include vitamins E and F, alongside omega rich Echium oil and hydrating resurrection plant extract. It includes SPF30 UVA and UVB protection and doesn’t create any kind of white cast on the skin. We saw a gentle, healthy-looking luminosity to skin and really enjoyed using this moisturiser with SPF as part of our daily routine.

  1. £50 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Trinny London see the light SPF 50+ moisturiser

trinny london see light spf moisturiser face
  • Best: For sitting under make-up
  • SPF: 50+
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Raspberry leaf extract, glycerin, camellia sinensis leaf extract
  • Why we love it
    • Fresh minty scent
    • Instantly absorbed into skin

The first thing we noticed when testing this moisturiser was how lightweight the formula was on our skin. The second was the invigorating fresh mint smell. As well as moisturising and protecting the skin against harmful sun rays, this product also aims to target premature ageing and existing sun damage – plus, it’s suitable for all skin types. We actually enjoyed adding this product to our daily skincare routine, thanks to its silky feel and how quickly and easily it absorbed into our skin. Leaving zero white cast or greasy texture to our face, we particularly loved how well this SPF moisturiser sat under our make-up – with no breakouts caused after trialling it, either.

  1. £45 from Trinnylondon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Moisturisers with SPF

We’re sure we don’t have to harp on yet again about the importance of sun protection, but now you can combine your SPF with your daily moisturiser, there really is no excuse not to wear it. While the two-in-one products shouldn’t be your only form of sunscreen, they’re a quick and easy first step, and something is much better than nothing.

While each of these SPF-included moisturisers is great in its own way, the new No7 option definitely impressed, protecting from the sun while working to reverse past mistakes. For a bargain buy, Byoma is a go-to for all skincare solutions and for high protection SPF, Paula’s Choice factor 50 is one of the strongest we’ve tried so far.

For more skincare heroes we rate, read our edit of the best facial exfoliators

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save up to £250 on selected hotels with your unique TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Exclusive 5% off all bookings - Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on everything - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off orders over £25 with this Cult Beauty voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in