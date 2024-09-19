12 best Korean skincare products for glowing skin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether its sheet masks or double cleansing, the beauty industry owes a lot to Korean skincare products, which tend to be backed with years of scientific research and formulated with only the best ingredients.

Advocating multi-step routines, what makes South Korean skincare brands so amazing is their focus on hydration. Every product has a distinct role but they all come together to help create the ultimate glow.

Although getting to grips with K-beauty’s renowned 10-step regime could be a little overwhelming for newcomers, the important thing is to tailor every regimen to your skin type and start slow, so as to not overwhelm your skin.

To make the process easier when it comes to diving into the world of Korean skincare, we’ve picked out some luxury and budget-friendly products that’ll slot easily into your existing routine.

In such a competitive field, there’s no shortage of choice but keep scrolling for our favourite Korean skincare products to shop right now. Each product – be it a moisturiser or snail mucin – helped bring us one step closer to achieving the flawless, plump skin for which K-beauty is renowned.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested a wide range of Korean skincare products for all skin types ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

Over the course of a few weeks, we tested a total of 38 products from 12 brands, before choosing our favourites. Among K-beauty’s USPs is to minimise pore congestion and promote a healthy skin barrier, so, we paid close attention to how well the products performed in those areas. We considered how our skin felt both immediately after initial use of each product and at the end of the testing period. We looked for products that really wowed us and made a noticable different to our complexion. Keep reading for our full verdict.

The best Korean skincare products for 2024 are: