9 best lightweight foundations for sheer coverage and a natural glow

Whether you prefer a natural or full coverage finish, there’s something for everyone here

Lucy Partington
Thursday 20 April 2023 15:38
<p>We tried to avoid doing any top-ups just to see just how each of these formulas fared </p>

We tried to avoid doing any top-ups just to see just how each of these formulas fared

(iStock/The Independent )

There’s no denying that hunting out the perfect foundation isn’t the easiest of tasks. Not only do you need to take into account your skin type, but you also need to consider the sort of finish and the level of coverage you want – and that’s when things can start to get overwhelming.

The amount of different foundations available now has hugely increased over the last few years, and technology has come a long way. So, more often than not, it is actually possible to invest in one product that will fulfil all of your needs, that won’t look or feel heavy on skin.

These formulas can also be suitable for all occasions too, whether that’s for the times you don’t need or want much coverage, and for the times when you might want to dial things up a little bit.

But with so much choice, how can you start to narrow things down and work out what’s actually going to be suitable for you? Here, we’ve taken out some of the guesswork by trying and testing some of the newest formulas – each of which have one main thing in common: that they promise to be lightweight.

Keep scrolling to discover which ones we think are worth investing in.

How we tested

Our tester is a big foundation wearer, and she really put these products through their paces. They were applied (using a foundation brush) each morning, taking into account how well the formula layered with skincare – which was an antioxidant serum and sunscreen – and how easy it was to blend, then we kept an eye on how it lasted through the day.

We tried to avoid doing any top-ups just to see how they fared, and we also took note of cost and shade range. Each make-up look was finished with a misting of setting spray.

We applied the formulas with a foundation brush

(Lucy Partington)

The best lightweight foundations for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ nude glow: £33, Boots.com
  • Best for added skincare benefits – Dr.Jart+ premium BB beauty balm SPF50: £35, Drjart.co.uk
  • Best for sheer coverage – Ilia super serum skin tint SPF30: £46, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best for full coverage – Maybelline SuperStay hybrid powder foundation: £11.99, Boots.com
  • Best shade range – KVD Beauty good apple full coverage serum foundation: £34, Boots.com

It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ nude glow

  • Best: Overall
  • Number of shades: 20
  • Size: 32ml

Is this the best version of It Cosmetics’ iconic CC cream so far? Very possibly. It was instant love from the very first application for our tester, which came thanks to the natural-but-healthy-looking glow it gave.

Beyond effortless to apply, it blended in seamlessly using a foundation brush and was the perfect shade match. It feels fresh and hydrating on skin, which is down to the added hyaluronic acid, while green tea extracts offers antioxidant protection against environmental damage.

It lasted exceptionally well from morning until night, and it worked to even out overall skin tone, even on slightly drier areas. We also found it didn’t sit in creases under or around the eyes.

Continue reading...

Dr.Jart+ premium BB beauty balm SPF50

  • Best: For added skincare benefits
  • Number of shades: Four
  • Size: 40ml

As the originator of BB creams, it’s only right that Dr.Jart+ leads the way in next generation products. Despite only being available in four shades, the brand claims that it will stretch across a broad range of skin tones, making it more inclusive than it may initially seem. The formula itself combines skincare, makeup and sunscreen in one incredibly pleasing product. A joy to apply with either fingers or a brush, it blends quickly and feels both nourishing and moisturising.

The SPF50 is a welcome addition for our tester (although she did wear her regular sunscreen underneath as well), and the 2 per cent niacinamide and 5 per cent glycerin mean this really is an over-achiever in every sense. It lasted well, played nicely with our tester’s other makeup and it was the product that received the most compliments out of all of the ones tested.

Continue reading...

Saie glowy super skin foundation

  • Best: For glow
  • Number of shades : 36
  • Size: 30ml

Our tester was sold on this thanks to its name alone – what’s not to love about the sound of a “glowy super skin” product, right? Formulated with an impressive blend of hydration-boosting skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid and glycerin, it offers medium-weight coverage that can easily be layered up if required. We wore it on one of the few sunny days we had last month and the lit-from-within glow was real – the perfect summer formula.

It feels incredibly lightweight, and we found it wore well throughout the day too. It worked better when we exclusively applied cream products over the top of it rather than powder, but it buffed into skin really nicely. The shade range is impressive too, with an equal amount of lighter and deeper shades across a good spectrum.

Continue reading...

Ilia super serum skin tint SPF30

  • Best: For sheer coverage
  • Number of shades : 30
  • Size: 30ml

The excitement around the launch of Ilia in the UK last year was unlike anything our tester has ever experienced before, and it was this product that was at the centre of the hype. Luckily, that hype is justified and this serum-like skin tint is one of the greats.

While it does have an odd smell upon application, it dissipates quickly, so don’t let it put you off. It’s light but not watery like a traditional serum, and our tester found it actually applied better with fingers than a brush. It’s loaded with “active levels” of skincare, including 2 per cent niacinamide and 7 per cent squalane, plus it offers antioxidant protection and has an SPF of 30.

It covered a couple of blemishes our tester had with minimal effort, and it wears well throughout the day. We did notice a little bit of patchiness around the nose after a few hours, but it easily blended out again.

Continue reading...

Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin foundation

  • Best: Natural-looking finish
  • Number of shades: 30
  • Size: Not specified

Okay, before we start, we need to tell you that our tester bought this from the Makeup By Mario website and paid £17 for international shipping – however, it will be launching at Sephora in the UK in the coming months, so if you can, hold off buying it until then. But in essence, this foundation is incredible. It was a long time coming from the namesake brand of Kim K’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, but so worth it.

Lightweight but entirely buildable, skin remains looking and feeling like, well, your skin – just so much better. It blends flawlessly and seamlessly, and it really lasts well. You can just tell it’s been created by somebody who understands makeup, skin and what consumers want and need.

Our tester had it on from 8am until around midnight and it pretty much looked as good in the evening as it did when first applied. It’s hydrating and works just as well with creams as it does powders (we used powder bronzer followed by cream blusher) and we didn’t notice that it oxidised.

Continue reading...

Maybelline SuperStay hybrid powder foundation

  • Best: For full coverage
  • Number of shades : 10
  • Size : 9g

If you’re a full coverage foundation wearer, listen up – and don’t dismiss this before you’ve tried it. The idea of a powder foundation feels a little bit retro, we know, but this modern formula isn’t like the sorts of products you might have tried previously. Incredibly comfortable and lightweight, it provides a full coverage finish almost instantly. It did take our tester a few attempts to apply it successfully and eventually realised it was best used when her skin was thoroughly hydrated, and she found it best using the sponge applicator that it comes with.

The powder itself is finely milled and feels light, and the soft matte finish isn’t flat at all. It did wear well but we found it needed a couple of touch-ups throughout the day around the hairline. While it’s not one that our tester would usually use day-to-day (mostly because she prefers a more glowy finish), she did find that it doubles up well as a setting powder. We’re also assured that the shade range is being expanded later this year.

Continue reading...

KVD Beauty good apple full coverage serum foundation

  • Best: Shade range
  • Number of shades: 40
  • Size: 30ml

A new iteration of the viral KVD foundation balm that took TikTok by storm in 2021, this liquid version also offers a full coverage finish but, in our tester’s opinion, is much easier to apply and wear. Available in an impressive 40 shades spanning a full spectrum of light to dark skin tones, it’s non-comedogenic so we didn’t have to worry about it clogging pores despite the heavy coverage.

Take this as your warning though: a little goes a seriously long way, so pump less than you think you’ll need because – as the age old saying goes – it’s easier to add more than to take it away. We found less than half a pump was enough to cover our face, making cost per wear pretty impressive, although it’s worth noting that we found that it dried down to more of a soft matte finish – something we didn’t expect from a serum foundation.

Our tester found that it wasn’t quite as long lasting as some of the others she tried, and if you’re somebody with naturally dry skin, it’s probably best avoided. The first time our tester tried it, she had some dryness and it clung a little bit to those patches. However, on second use she focused on hydrating skin prior to application and didn’t have any issues with dry patchiness.

Continue reading...

Kiko insta moisture foundation

  • Best: For hydration
  • Number of shades : 32
  • Size: 30ml

Lightweight and easy to blend, this foundation created a flawless canvas super quickly and gave an impressive glow. It felt instantly hydrating, too, which comes thanks to raspberry extract and aloe vera. It has added SPF25 which is a nice bonus, but we’d always recommend wearing a separate sunscreen as well.

Our tester found that the hydration lasted and it didn’t go patchy in any areas that can often be prone to dryness as the day continues. It also felt lightweight and was easy to build up in areas requiring more coverage, too. Plus, it played well with the skincare applied underneath too, and applying both powder and cream products on top didn’t cause any issues with the final makeup looking flawless.

For the price, this product is extremely good and it is definitely on par with foundations that cost a lot more. In fact, we would recommend checking Kiko out generally as its price points across the board are very impressive and its products are of excellent quality.

Continue reading...

Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation

  • Best: For longwear
  • Number of shades: 28
  • Size: 30ml

It’s been a while since our tester has used a Laura Mercier foundation (for a long time her go-to was the iconic tinted moisturiser) but this one didn’t disappoint. We needed around five pumps to cover our whole face, and while it blended nicely, it did need a few minutes to dry down – we found it to be a little streaky so it’s better to stipple it into skin rather than brushing it. However, the colour match was pretty perfect, it felt velvety (but crucially, not like silicone) and it gave a subtle, healthy-looking glow.

As its name suggests, it really is weightless and it covered a couple of blemishes our tester had well without needing concealer. It was long-lasting, too, and didn’t require any touch-ups throughout the day, and the colour stayed true. However, in the future we would like to see a few more darker shade options as there seems to be a disproportionate small amount on that end of the spectrum compared to the lighter ones.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Lightweight foundations

The foundation market is so strong at the minute, and this selection is testament to that. Our favourite was definitely It Cosmetics’ as it delivers on every level. However, Makeup By Mario (despite the expensive shipping cost) and Dr Jart’s BB cream offerings are up there with the best in glowy, easy-to-wear options.

For the oily-skinned amongst us, KVD Beauty’s lightweight but full coverage option is a good choice, and don’t dismiss Maybelline’s long lasting powder foundation either – it might just surprise you.

For more barely-there make-up, try our edit of the best BB creams that give glowy, lightweight coverage

