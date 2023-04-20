Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s no denying that hunting out the perfect foundation isn’t the easiest of tasks. Not only do you need to take into account your skin type, but you also need to consider the sort of finish and the level of coverage you want – and that’s when things can start to get overwhelming.

The amount of different foundations available now has hugely increased over the last few years, and technology has come a long way. So, more often than not, it is actually possible to invest in one product that will fulfil all of your needs, that won’t look or feel heavy on skin.

These formulas can also be suitable for all occasions too, whether that’s for the times you don’t need or want much coverage, and for the times when you might want to dial things up a little bit.

But with so much choice, how can you start to narrow things down and work out what’s actually going to be suitable for you? Here, we’ve taken out some of the guesswork by trying and testing some of the newest formulas – each of which have one main thing in common: that they promise to be lightweight.

Keep scrolling to discover which ones we think are worth investing in.

How we tested

Our tester is a big foundation wearer, and she really put these products through their paces. They were applied (using a foundation brush) each morning, taking into account how well the formula layered with skincare – which was an antioxidant serum and sunscreen – and how easy it was to blend, then we kept an eye on how it lasted through the day.

We tried to avoid doing any top-ups just to see how they fared, and we also took note of cost and shade range. Each make-up look was finished with a misting of setting spray.

We applied the formulas with a foundation brush (Lucy Partington)

The best lightweight foundations for 2023 are: