Your foundation is the starting point for creating an even make-up canvas – and whether you like a lightweight look or prefer full coverage, skin type plays a big part in choosing the right product.

For those with dry or dehydrated skin, the complexion lacks key moisture. This may be down to environmental factors or underlying issues, but ultimately culminates in dullness and flakiness, often occuring alongside combination concerns.

With dry skin needing an extra boost of hydration, foundations with a radiance-boosting formula can offer that moisturising base.

But not every foundation on the market is right for dry complexions, so we’ve whittled down foundations from the top brands that will provide a hydrating, smoothing base that you can rely on.

How we tested

We tested several foundations over a month’s trial, applying products for long days and evening wear, in both warm and cooler weather. They were each worn over the same skincare routine to consistently measure performance, seeing how easily the foundation glided onto our tester’s dry skin as well as staying put. We sampled a full range of price points, checking out value for money across all.

From balm to cream, glowy to matte, read on for our list of the best foundations for dry skin.

The best foundations for dry skin in 2021 are:

Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless foundation Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Presented in a glass bottle with a signature glamorous gold finish, this foundation is available in 44 shades across cool, neutral, and warm options. Its creamy formula instantly smooths onto skin, and our tester found the coverage to be richly buildable, but not at all cakey or greasy. Overall, the effect was one that felt skin softening, creating a dewy, blemish-covering finish. Peptides and other skincare ingredients found in their magic serum crystal elixir contribute to its moisturising consistency. Meanwhile, even after a long, rainy day, our impeccably streamlined layer of transfer-resistant foundation remained in place well into the evening. Buy now £ 34 , Charlottetilbury.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} e.l.f flawless finish foundation Best: Budget foundation for dry skin Rating: 9/10 An oil-free foundation coming in at under a tenner, there are 40 shades to choose from in this offering from e.l.f. The light, fluid consistency is silky, ensuring a seamless spread across our tester’s sometimes dull and dehydrated skin. As it’s oil-free, there’s no shiny residue, and we suspect that the inclusion of hydrating glycerin is behind the slightly matte finish that we saw, which covered skin evenly. Vegan too, this is an ideal lightweight or heavier coverage multi-tasker, as you can layer up and achieve either finish. We found that this comfortable base stays in place for several hours on end. Buy now £ 9 , Superdrug.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mac studio radiance face and body foundation Best: Light coverage foundation for dry skin Rating: 9/10 Packaged in a handy squeezy bottle with screw top lid, we found this lightweight veil formula to be cooling and comforting on skin. Suitable for use across the face and body, its natural effect covered a patch of redness on our tester’s neck well. There are 30 shades across different undertone options, including peachy and golden, and the 50ml size is generous for the price point. We saw a buildable, long-lasting, touch resistant finish that felt gently moisturising, with competent yet light coverage. Buy now £ 27 , Maccosmetics.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bite Beauty changemaker supercharged micellar foundation Best: For moisturising Rating: 9/10 This compact tube foundation with a screwtop lid is handy for easy make-up bag storage and comes in 32 shades. The vegan formula includes antioxidant maqui berry, and our tester did comment on how moisturising it instantly feels. After gently rubbing onto our face, the creamy colour blended in with ease, bringing medium coverage and plumped-up, skincare-like natural finish. Smoothing softly over dryness, after a few hours we could still see balanced, well-distributed coverage and supple, healthy-looking skin. Buy now £ 38 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kevyn Aucoin foundation balm Best: Full coverage foundation for dry skin Rating: 8/10 This creamy balm, which comes in a pot with twist-off lid and an application brush for effortless use, transfers weightlessly onto skin. Not at all shiny or greasy, we found a little bit of this putty-textured product went a long way across our complexion. With a 20-shade range across neutral, yellow, and pink undertones, the coverage is buildable thanks to the small, soft brush and smoothly blending formula. For that reason, we noticed you can either focus on specific areas or apply an evenly coated finish. Hydration promoting ingredients include hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Our tester saw a full coverage effect, balancing out redness and dry patches while remaining consistently satiny. Buy now £ 42 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Elizabeth Arden flawless finish skincaring foundation Best: For pore smoothing Rating: 8/10 Packaged in a tactile slimline glass bottle with classic detailing, there are 40 shades available in this Elizabeth Arden line. Hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E make up its lightweight skincare-led formula, and our overall impression was of a veil finish. It takes a little rubbing in, but the formula didn’t settle into pores. The coverage can be built up, although just with an initial layer our tester saw an even complexion and enough base to hide mild blemishes. Buy now £ 32 , Elizabetharden.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Clinique even better clinical serum foundation SPF20 Best: With SPF Rating: 8/10 It was created with combination-oily skin in mind, but we found that this serum-based formula works well for those with patches of dryness. Available in 42 shades, once applied, it doesn’t budge. Ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid meant we still saw radiance after our 12-hour day, followed by a night out. It’s more smoothing rather than super hydrating, so we’d say the semi-matte feel is best suited to slightly dry and not seriously dehydrated skin. Featuring clear recycling instructions, the glass bottle’s inclusion of sun protection is a big bonus too. Buy now £ 34 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Body Shop fresh nude foundation Best: For medium coverage Rating: 8/10 Extra hydrating, this foundation goes on with a glossy finish at first, before absorbing and settling to create a medium coverage glow. Key ingredients include calming aloe vera and English rose water, whose light fresh scent we enjoyed. Available in 16 shades, it also contains SPF15. We noticed a natural-looking, healthy effect, with our face feeling soft to touch. Moisturising and midweight, we topped up on longer days, but the comfy coverage is skin soothing too, so this wasn’t too much of a chore. Buy now £ 12.80 , Thebodyshop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dior forever natural nude Best: For luminosity Rating: 8/10 Serving up statement Dior branding, the glass bottle’s pump dispenser releases a midweight foundation with a sheeny texture – we really rated its radiant silkiness, bringing a noticeably luminous boost. Key ingredients include floral extracts, from rose and hibiscus – it offers decent yet subtle coverage, without feeling pore clogging or thick. Billed as a 24-hour foundation, this product does remain evenly in place for long-lasting wear, without any patching or rubbing off. Buy now £ 39 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Suqqu the cream foundation Best: Luxury buy Rating: 8/10 The lavishly creamy formula comes in a tub with an applicator spatula, meaning we could carefully dot it onto our face. 12 shade options span across yellow beige, beige and pink beige undertones, so it’s not the widest range by a long way. However, for those it does suit, we found the complex successfully ticked both rich coverage and dewy glow boxes while offering smoothing and soothing for dryness. Our tester saw a seamless, more even complexion, without product sticking to pores or lines. Key ingredients including green tea and silk protein make up the Japanese brand’s blend – it’s undeniably an investment buy, but we only needed a tiny amount to cover our face, so can see the product lasting a long time. Buy now £ 68 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huda Beauty glowish multidew skin tint Best: For a no make-up look Rating: 9/10 Although technically a skin tint, rather than full foundation, this silky formula offers a subtle hint of coverage that’s particularly good if you prefer not to go heavy with a base, – we wore this dewy formula on “no make-up make-up” days for breathable skin comfort. The choice of 13 shades come presented in a tube, and you can apply as little or much as you want because the product layers up evenly to balance skin tone. Alternatively, our tester saw a highlighting glow from its reflective pearl pigment and rose oil blend, when adding this into or on top of a thicker foundation. Buy now £ 32 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Clarins everlasting foundation Best: Long-lasting base Rating: 8/10 This richly textured formula goes onto skin quite thickly, so we added a small amount at a time on application. For that reason, though, its enveloping consistency does gloss over dryness effectively. Ingredients include quinoa and bamboo, and the crisp scent is refreshing. Plus, its thicker consistency means that you can achieve heavy coverage quickly. Available in 24 shades, the tall glass bottle packaging is sturdy and robust, just like the product inside – the full make-up look stayed in place on our tester’s face over a warm summery day, not melting off despite sweat and sunshine. Buy now £ 31 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ciate London dewy skin Best: Dewy foundation for dry skin Rating: 8/10 A light skin tint available in 10 shades, the metallic squeezy tube is a trim, handbag-friendly size. Offering a glossy layer to skin, our tester liked how much this moisturising formula boosts the complexion while bringing subtle smoothing too. It’s not one for full coverage, but still delivers balancing skin tone benefits. Ingredients encompass hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, and we noted a bright skin finish which you could mix with thicker foundation for hydration on heavier make-up days. Buy now £ 26 , Ciatelondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.